Dabalash Lash + Brow Enhancing Serum Named “Eyelash Product of the Year” By Beauty Innovation

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2025 Beauty Innovation Awards today announced Dabalash Lash + Brow Enhancing Serum has been selected as “Eyelash Product of the Year.” The Beauty Innovation Awards is an independent recognition platform highlighting the most innovative companies, services, and products in the highly competitive Beauty care industry.

Dabalash’s Lash + Brow Enhancing Serum is a single, multi-use formula that helps lengthen, strengthen, and nourish lashes and brows in one daily swipe. Dabalash does not come into direct contact with the eyes and does not cause any sensation or irritation. The highly effective product produces visible results within three to six weeks of daily use.

The gel formula makes it easy to apply, and it can be used on lashes, brows, and men’s beards. Dabalash is vegan, paraben-free, salt-free, and cruelty-free. Professional-grade ingredients include castor oil, panthenol, aloe vera, and biotin. Additional ingredients such as Biotinoyl Tripeptide-1, Myristoyl pentapeptide-17, Panthenol, Biotinoyl Tripeptide-1, Chamomilla recutita flower extract, and water round out the formulation..

Dabalash also provides a cost benefit, with one product lasting an average of six months, and the second product lasting longer when used as part of a maintenance routine.

“Dabalash was born out of necessity: an effective lash enhancer that was clean, multifunctional, and accessible to all. Our mission is to deliver natural, effective beauty solutions to every corner of the world. Whether it’s lashes, brows, beard, or mustache, we empower authentic beauty with every product,” said Reginaldo Torres, CEO of Dabalash. “We’re grateful to Beauty Innovation for this milestone along our journey. We’ll continue to grow and inspire, proving that high-quality, safe, and effective beauty solutions help enhance the beauty and self-esteem of the women and men who use them.”

All products are ISO certified, paraben and salt-free, and are never tested on animals. Recognized as a socially responsible company, Dabalash has been the go-to eyelash strengthener in Latin America for more than a decade, trusted by thousands of customers.

Today’s beauty trends are rapidly changing and evolving. Shifting consumer priorities are inspiring shoppers of all ages to look for brands that align with their values, reflect their uniqueness, and promote genuine authenticity. The industry has responded with a focus on products that prioritize sustainability, clean ingredients, personalization, and inclusivity.

The mission of the Beauty Innovation Awards is to celebrate and highlight the efforts and successes of innovators and leaders in the Beauty industry. Built to recognize the most outstanding companies, services and products within the rapidly expanding Beauty industry, the awards recognize a range of beauty industry categories, including Bath & Body, Hair, Skin, & Tools & Brushes, and more. The 2025 Beauty Innovation Awards attracted thousands of nominations from around the world.

“Dabalash’s eyelash and Eyelash serum delivers visible effectiveness in strengthening and enhancing lashes and brows naturally. Eyelashes are an essential part of our bodies, playing a key role in eye health. Beautiful lashes do more than look good, they protect your vision. However, most strengthening products contain parabens and harsh ingredients that harm eye and skin health,” said Travis Grant, Managing Director, Independent Innovation Awards. “Dabalash is redefining the lash and brow category with a simple, effective, and affordable serum that delivers visible results without compromise. We’re so pleased to award Dabalash with ‘Eyelash Product of the Year’ for 2025!”

Part of Independent Innovation Awards organization, a global market intelligence and recognition program within the most competitive consumer categories, The Beauty Innovation Awards honors the most outstanding and innovative companies, services, and products within the rapidly expanding Beauty industry. The Beauty Innovation Awards provides public recognition for the achievements of beauty industry companies and products including Bath and Body, Make-up, Skin, Retailers and Services, and more. For more information visit: www.beautyinnovationawards.com .

Dabalash was founded in 2009 by Reginaldo Torres, a former banker turned beauty entrepreneur. Over a decade later, the brand has quietly become a global leader, serving over 1 million customers and scaling to 14+ countries, with 4,000+ distributors worldwide. Committed to excellence and innovation, Dabalash strives to excel in the cosmetic industry, promoting environmental sustainability, ethical standards, and social responsibility.

