Acentra Health Awarded New Contract Supporting Utilization Management and Assessment Services for West Virginia Medicaid

MCLEAN, Va., Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- West Virginia’s Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) has awarded Acentra Health (formerly Kepro), a leading provider of healthcare technology services and solutions, a five-year contract to continue delivering assessment and utilization management services for children and adults enrolled in the state’s Medicaid fee-for-service and waiver programs. The award continues Acentra Health’s 23 years working with DHHR as a vital partner in delivering critical health services that improve well-being and accelerate better health outcomes.



“Our teams in West Virginia are passionate about their work and have a deep understanding of the cultural needs and challenges of the populations they serve, owing to their two-plus decades living and working in the state,” said Acentra Health CEO Todd Stottlemyer. “Acentra Health is grateful to West Virginia’s Department of Health and Human Resources for recognizing the value of that experience serving its Medicaid members, and we look forward to continuing our strong partnership.”

According to Acentra Health President and COO Meghan Harris, “The new contract continues Acentra Health’s role in developing and managing programs provided through the Bureaus for Social Services, Behavioral Health, and Medical Services and the West Virginia Children’s Health Insurance Program (WVCHIP). In 2018, Acentra Health partnered with the state to design, implement, and oversee its Health Home Care Coordination model, which integrates social services with community-based physical and mental health resources. A study by West Virginia University found that the model’s diabetes service has helped accelerate better health outcomes across the state, reducing monthly emergency room visits by 36% and hospital admissions by 62% for participants, and reducing costs to the state by $187 per participant.”

“Effectively managing chronic diseases, like diabetes, is one the ultimate challenges in healthcare today,” said Cindy Beane, Commissioner, West Virginia Bureau for Medical Services. “Our collaboration with Acentra Health has been an important driver in improving the health of our diabetes population, and we look forward to expanding on that success as part of our continued partnership.”

Acentra Health’s clinical teams conduct assessments, eligibility determinations, provider reviews, data collection and analysis for prescribed services in behavioral health, medical, the Socially Necessary Services program, and nursing home pre-admission screenings. The teams also manage state Medicaid waiver programs, including the Traumatic Brain Injury Waiver (TBIW), the Aged and Disabled Waiver (ADW), the Children with Serious Emotional Disorders Waiver (CSED) and Intellectual/Developmental Disabilities Waiver (IDDW).

Acentra Health, formed in 2023 by the merger of industry leaders CNSI and Kepro, combines public sector knowledge, clinical expertise, and technological ingenuity to modernize the healthcare experience for state and federal partners and their priority populations. From designing and developing advanced claims, encounter, and provider solutions that drive efficiency and cost savings to delivering clinically focused service models for care management and quality oversight, Acentra Health is accelerating better outcomes. Acentra Health is backed by Carlyle (NASDAQ: CG), a global investment firm. Visit acentra.com.

