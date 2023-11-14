SurgePays Places Number 345 on the 2023 Deloitte Technology Fast 500 Fastest-Growing Companies in North America

BARTLETT, Tenn., Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SurgePays has placed number 345 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech and energy tech companies in North America.

Between 2019 and 2022, SurgePays enjoyed strong revenue growth of 372%. Overall, the 2023 Technology Fast 500 companies achieved revenue growth ranging from 201% to 222,189% over the three-year time frame, with an average growth rate of 1,934% and a median growth rate of 497%.

“We’re honored to be named to the Deloitte Tech Fast 500 for a fourth time. This recognition is a testament to the dedication of our team and the commitment to our strategy to evolve into a multi-product company with an ecosystem around us, enabling us to build the largest distribution of products and services sold to the underbanked population,” said Brian Cox, CEO, SurgePays.

SurgePays brings financial and telecom services to the underbanked and underserved populations in the United States, where they live and shop, with the goal of building the largest direct distribution network of underbanked products and services to convenience stores.

About the 2023 Deloitte Technology Fast 500

Now in its 29th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2019 to 2022.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company’s operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

About SurgePays, Inc.

SurgePays, Inc. is a technology and telecom company focused on the underbanked and underserved communities. SurgePays technology layered platform empowers clerks at over 8,000 convenience stores to provide a suite of prepaid wireless and financial products to underbanked customers. SurgePays prepaid wireless companies provide services to over 250,000 low-income subscribers nationwide. Please visit SurgePays.com for more information.

