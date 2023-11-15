BlackRock® Canada Announces November Cash Distributions for the iShares® ETFs and Partial Waiver of Annual Management Fee Payable by iShares MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets Index ETF

TORONTO, Nov. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (“BlackRock Canada”), an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK), today announced the November 2023 cash distributions for the iShares ETFs listed on the TSX or Cboe Canada which pay on a monthly basis, as well as iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (XIU) and iShares Canadian Real Return Bond Index ETF (XRB). Unitholders of record of a fund, with exception of XRB, on November 22, 2023 will receive cash distributions payable in respect of that fund on November 30, 2023. Unitholders of record of XRB on December 4, 2023 will receive cash distributions on December 7, 2023.

Details regarding the “per unit” distribution amounts are as follows:

Fund NameFund TickerCash Distribution
Per Unit ($)
iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETFCBH0.047
iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETFCBO0.044
iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETFCDZ0.106
iShares Equal Weight Banc & Lifeco ETFCEW0.059
iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETFCLF0.032
iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETFCLG0.036
iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Preferred Share Index ETFCPD0.054
iShares US Dividend Growers Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)CUD0.080
iShares Convertible Bond Index ETFCVD0.075
iShares Global Monthly Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)CYH0.079
iShares Canadian Financial Monthly Income ETFFIE0.040
iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETFXAGG0.084
iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF(1)XAGG.U0.061
iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XAGH0.080
iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETFXBB0.073
iShares Core Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETFXCB0.063
iShares ESG Advanced Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETFXCBG0.103
iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETFXCBU0.105
iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF(1)XCBU.U0.077
iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETFXDG0.060
iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF(1)XDG.U0.044
iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XDGH0.058
iShares Core MSCI Canadian Quality Dividend Index ETFXDIV0.103
iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETFXDU0.058
iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF(1)XDU.U0.042
iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XDUH0.053
iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETFXDV0.115
iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XEB0.051
iShares S&P/TSX Composite High Dividend Index ETFXEI0.112
iShares Core Canadian 15+ Year Federal Bond Index ETFXFLB0.110
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Financials Index ETFXFN0.162
iShares Floating Rate Index ETFXFR0.088
iShares Core Canadian Government Bond Index ETFXGB0.046
iShares Global Government Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XGGB0.035
iShares Canadian Hybrid Corporate Bond Index ETFXHB0.070
iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XHD0.078
iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETFXHU0.072
iShares U.S. High Yield Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XHY0.078
iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XIG0.066
iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XIGS0.091
iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETFXIU0.252
iShares Core Canadian Long Term Bond Index ETFXLB0.063
iShares S&P/TSX North American Preferred Stock Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XPF0.069
iShares High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETFXQB0.048
iShares Canadian Real Return Bond Index ETFXRB0.331
iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETFXRE0.062
iShares ESG Aware Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETFXSAB0.044
iShares Core Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETFXSB0.061
iShares Conservative Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETFXSC0.059
iShares Conservative Strategic Fixed Income ETFXSE0.043
iShares Core Canadian Short Term Corporate Bond Index ETFXSH0.053
iShares ESG Advanced 1-5 Year Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETFXSHG0.098
iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETFXSHU0.092
iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF(1)XSHU.U0.067
iShares Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETFXSI0.059
iShares ESG Aware Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETFXSTB0.038
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XSTH0.149
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETFXSTP0.154
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF(1)XSTP.U0.112
iShares 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XTLH0.087
iShares 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index ETFXTLT0.099
iShares 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index ETF(1)XTLT.U0.072
iShares Diversified Monthly Income ETFXTR0.040
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Utilities Index ETFXUT0.087
   

(1) Distribution per unit amounts are in U.S. dollars for XAGG.U, XCBU.U, XDG.U, XDU.U, XSHU.U, XSTP.U, XTLT.U

Estimated November Cash Distributions for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF

The November cash distributions per unit for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF are estimated to be as follows:

Fund NameFund TickerEstimated Cash Distribution Per Unit ($)
iShares Premium Money Market ETFCMR0.186
   

BlackRock Canada expects to issue a press release on or about November 21, 2023, which will provide the final amounts for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF.

November Reinvested Distributions for the iShares Canadian Real Return Bond Index ETF

Fund NameFund TickerReinvested Distribution Per Unit ($)
iShares Canadian Real Return Bond Index ETFXRB0.49896
   

The distributions are for the reinvested distributions, which are typically reinvested in additional units of the respective funds, and do not include ongoing semi-annual cash distribution amounts. The additional units will be immediately consolidated with the previously outstanding units such that the number of outstanding units following the distribution will equal the number of units outstanding prior to the distribution.

Partial Waiver of Annual Management Fee Payable by iShares MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets Index ETF (XMM)

BlackRock Canada today also announces that it has agreed to extend a partial waiver of the annual management fee that would otherwise be payable by iShares MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets Index ETF (the Waiver). After giving effect to the Waiver, BlackRock Canada is entitled to receive an annual management fee from XMM equal to 0.40% of the net asset value of XMM. The Waiver will expire on December 20, 2024. BlackRock Canada may discontinue, amend or extend the Waiver at any time without giving notice to (other than by press release) or seeking approval from unitholders of XMM.

Without the Waiver, XMM’s annual management fee would be 0.79% of the fund’s net asset value. Further information relating to XMM is included in the prospectus for XMM dated June 29, 2023, and will be available at http://www.blackrock.com/ca.

Further information on the iShares Funds can be found at http://www.blackrock.com/ca.

