Selling Power Names ValueSelling Associates to its 2023 Top Virtual Sales Training Company List

CARLSBAD, Calif., Nov. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ValueSelling Associates, Inc. is honored to be chosen as one of Selling Power Magazine’s Top Virtual Sales Training Companies for 2023. This list focuses specifically on companies that are helping sales leaders navigate the continued growth in virtual selling by providing sales training programs that are delivered remotely via instructor-led, eLearning and app-based methods.



As hybrid and remote work gain a permanent foothold in today’s workplace, delivering best-in-class sales training programs virtually – that achieve the same ROI as sales training programs in classroom settings – has become an essential strategy for maintaining a winning sales organization.

Julie Thomas, President and CEO of ValueSelling, said, “At ValueSelling Associates, our customers now expect a virtual sales training component, and they are seeing better results than ever with our Virtual Instructor-Led Training programs. We’ve designed our virtual programs to be collaborative, extremely interactive and participant-centered to keep learners engaged.”

All companies on the Selling Power list submitted a comprehensive application that included a detailed listing of their offerings for both training and retention, delivery methods and their response to changing market conditions. The main criteria used when comparing applicants and selecting the companies to include on this year’s list were:



Strategies to keep participants engaged

The scope and breadth of virtual sales training offerings

Methodologies for supporting participant retention

Innovative offerings and delivery as a response to customer needs and market changes

Strength of client satisfaction and general client feedback



ValueSelling Associates has a Virtual Instructor-Led Training (VILT) format for all of its solutions, including the flagship ValueSelling Framework® and Vortex Prospecting™ programs. Maintaining its customized and participant-centered approach, ValueSelling Associates keeps learners engaged in a collaborative, virtual learning environment that includes:

Bespoke configuration to your unique sales challenges and goals

Self-paced, on-demand eLearning that sets the foundation for all learners

Live, virtual instructor-led training (VILT) sessions

Participant-centered role plays and teach backs

Coaching guides that enable managers to coach, drive adoption and reinforce

Customized portals that support formal, social and experiential learning and community-building around ValueSelling concepts

Microlearning reinforcement to solidify behavior change

Follow-up consulting and tools to measure and realize value

ValueSelling Associates has gained industry recognition as a best-in-class sales training provider across the industry. In addition to being named to Selling Power’s Top Virtual Sales Training Companies 2023 list, ValueSelling is consistently named as a top sales training company by Selling Power and Training Industry. The company has won multiple Stevie Awards, including one for Most Valuable COVID-19 Corporate response with its virtual sales training program. In-depth client reviews of ValueSelling Associates can be found on the Gartner Peer Insights™ site, where ValueSelling has earned a 4.8 out of 5-star rating (as of November 15, 2023 with 36 reviews).

About Selling Power

In addition to Selling Power, the leading digital magazine for sales managers and sales VPs since 1981, Personal Selling Power, Inc., produces the Sales Management Digest and Daily Boost of Positivity online newsletters, as well as videos featuring interviews with top executives. Selling Power is a regular media sponsor of the Sales 3.0 Conference, which is attended by a total of more than 4,500 sales leaders each year. www.sellingpower.com

About ValueSelling Associates, Inc.

ValueSelling Associates is the creator of the ValueSelling Framework®, the practical and proven sales methodology preferred by sales executives around the globe. Since 1991, ValueSelling Associates has helped thousands of sales professionals increase their sales productivity and realize immediate revenue growth. We offer customized training to FORTUNE 1000, mid-sized and start-up companies to keep it simple and drive sales results. www.valueselling.com

