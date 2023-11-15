Kandi’s First 500 Fully Electric Mini Golf Carts to Launch in US Market

JINHUA, CHINA, Nov. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JINHUA, CHINA-- (November 15, 2023) - Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (the “Company,” “we” or “Kandi”) (NASDAQ GS: KNDI), today announced that its first batch of 500 all-electric mini golf carts has arrived in the United States and will be gradually released in the market starting this month. Designed by American professionals, the carts were meticulously developed and manufactured by Kandi. Among other features, these models boast electric telescopic functionality, enhancing convenience for travel and portability. These golf carts are not only compact, versatile, and practical but also showcase a distinctive exterior design, all offered at a reasonable price. Kandi is confident that the electric mini golf carts will be favored by consumers and become another popular product of the Company.

About Kandi Technologies Group, Inc.

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (KNDI), headquartered in Jinhua Economic Development Zone, Zhejiang Province, is engaged in the research, development, manufacturing, and sales of various vehicular products. Kandi conducts its primary business operations through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Zhejiang Kandi Technologies Group Co., Ltd. (“Zhejiang Kandi Technologies”), formerly, Zhejiang Kandi Vehicles Co., Ltd. and its subsidiaries including Zhejiang Kandi Smart Battery Swap Technology Co., Ltd, and SC Autosports, LLC (d/b/a Kandi America), the wholly-owned subsidiary of Kandi in the United States, and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Kandi America Investment, LLC. Zhejiang Kandi Technologies has established itself as one of China's leading manufacturers of pure electric vehicle parts and off-road vehicles.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains certain statements that may include "forward-looking statements." All statements other than statements of historical fact included herein are "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects" or similar expressions, involving known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including the risk factors discussed in the Company's periodic reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on the SEC's website (http://www.sec.gov). All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these risk factors. Other than as required under the applicable securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.

Follow us on Twitter: @ Kandi_Group

Contacts:

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc.

Ms. Kewa Luo

+1 (212) 551-3610

IR@kandigroup.com

The Blueshirt Group

Mr. Gary Dvorchak, CFA

gary@blueshirtgroup.com