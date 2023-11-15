VideoRay drives underwater exploration for the toughest aquatic missions using Vicor power modules

ANDOVER, Mass., Nov. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vicor Corporation, the leader in high‑performance power modules, speaks with VideoRay, a leading manufacturer of underwater remote operated vehicles (ROVs), on the Vicor Powering Innovation Podcast. The conversation explores the rapid growth of ROVs for safely reaching remote underwater locations at extreme depths for extended periods. Demand is rapidly growing, and VideoRay explains how their modular approach enables them to adapt and customize their ROVs for each mission.







VideoRay, a leading manufacturer of underwater remotely operated vehicles (ROVs), offers the safest and most effective way to maintain underwater security, support salvage efforts and explore the depths of the ocean.

Headquartered in Pennsylvania, VideoRay builds ROVs with the latest in technology and advanced power delivery networks using high-density power modules. ROVs are the safest and most effective way to maintain security, support salvage efforts and explore the depths of the ocean. Designed for dangerous environments, VideoRay software and submersibles are easy to use, portable, versatile and reliable. Learn about the range of underwater missions VideoRay explores, including search and rescue, infrastructure inspections, recovery and research.

The Vicor Powering Innovation podcast is available to download from all major podcast providers, including Spotify, Apple Music and Google Podcasts. Listeners can learn about today’s toughest power challenges, new ideas in electrification, creative power architectures and real-life power design challenges.

About Vicor

Vicor is the leader in high-performance power modules, enabling customer innovation with easy-to-deploy modular power system solutions for power delivery networks that provide the highest density and efficiency from source to point-of-load. We continuously advance the density, efficiency and power delivery capabilities of our power modules by staying on the forefront of distribution architectures, conversion topologies and packaging technology. Vicor serves customers in enterprise and high-performance computing, industrial equipment and automation, robotics, UAVs, electric vehicles and transportation, satellites, and aerospace and defense.

About VideoRay

Founded in 1999, VideoRay is at the forefront of underwater ROV innovation and have established themselves as a worldwide leader in observation-class underwater ROVs that are widely deployed across every continent. VideoRay underwater ROVs are optimized for a wide range of applications, including search and rescue, security and anti-terrorism, mine detonation, offshore oil & gas and windfarm infrastructure inspection, hull and pier inspection, aquatic research, maritime salvage and more. www.VideoRay.com

