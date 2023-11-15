Big Screen Entertainment Group’s Sandro Monetti and Jimmy Jiang Receive Top Award Honors

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Big Screen Entertainment Group (OTC: BSEG) executives, Sandro Monetti and Dr. Jimmy Jiang, are among the nominees for one of America’s most prestigious media honors, the National Art & Entertainment Journalism Awards.



Also nominated at next month’s ceremony are famous broadcasters like Jon Stewart, Diane Sawyer, Robin Roberts, Michael Strahan and George Stephanopoulos.

More than 1,600 entries were received for the 16th annual NAEJ event, organized by the Los Angeles Press Club, which will be held in L.A. on December 3rd, 2023.

BSEG Chief Operating Officer Sandro Monetti is nominated for Headline Writer of the Year and our Chief Technical Officer, Dr. Jimmy Jiang, for Best Graphics – both for their work on Hollywood International Filmmaker magazine, which is part of the company’s portfolio of interests.

Big Screen Chief Executive Kimberley Kates said: “I'm genuinely touched by Jimmy and Sandro's inclusion among America's top entertainment media professionals. It speaks volumes about the caliber of talent within our company, and I'm privileged to have them as colleagues and dear friends.”

About Sandro Monetti: Sandro is frequently seen on BBC World News and CNN International as an expert on the business of entertainment. He is also a writer and director whose latest projects include acclaimed documentary film Tech to the Future and a Die Hard stage musical. A mentor and champion of emerging talent, he has received humanitarian awards from the President of the United States and the United Nations Association.

About Dr. Jimmy Jiang: Dedicated to providing platforms for cultural exchanges between countries, Dr. Jiang’s focus in recent years has been on film distribution and production, live events and publishing all designed to build bridges, particularly between the United States and China. Dr Jiang comes from a medical background and was previously a renowned kidney transplant surgeon. He is both Big Screen’s major shareholder and the company’s Chief Technical Officer currently helping BSEG’s med-tech division with innovations and strategy.

Big Screen Entertainment Group (OTC:BSEG) is a well-established distribution and production company based in Beverly Hills. Built on a love for storytelling, the business launched in 2005 and has grown to specialize in production and distribution in the US and Internationally.

