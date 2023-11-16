BW Offshore: Dividend information

Dividend information

Reference is made to the Q3 2023 Presentation released 16 November 2023.

BW Offshore Limited (“BW Offshore”) provides the following key information relating to its cash dividend and dividend in-kind for Q3 2023.

Cash dividend:

Cash dividend amount: USD 0.035 per share

Declared currency: USD

Dividend in-kind:

Type of dividend: Shares in BW Energy Limited (“Dividend Shares”), which will be delivered to the VPS account on which the respective eligible BW Offshore shareholders hold their shares in BW Offshore.

Total value of Dividend Shares: Approximately USD 5,000,000

Price per Dividend Shares: NOK 28.67 (5-days volume weighted average price (VWAP) end of 14 November 2023)

USDNOK: 11.1386 (14 November 2023)

Dividend Shares per BW Offshore share: 0.0107 (rounded downwards to the nearest whole number of Dividend Shares)

Maximum number of Dividend Shares to be distributed: 1,942,844

Timeline:

Date of approval: 15 November 2023

Last day inclusive: 17 November 2023

Ex-date: 20 November 2023

Record date: 21 November 2023

Dividend payment date and delivery of Dividend Shares to shareholders: On or about 28 November 2023

This information is published in accordance with the requirements of the Continuing Obligations.

About BW Offshore:

BW Offshore engineers innovative floating production solutions. The Company has a fleet of 5 FPSOs with potential and ambition to grow. By leveraging four decades of offshore operations and project execution, the Company creates tailored offshore energy solutions for evolving markets world-wide. BW Offshore has around 1,400 employees and is publicly listed on the Oslo stock exchange.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act



