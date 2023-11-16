BW Offshore: Fixed Income Investor Meetings

Fixed Income Investor Meetings

16 November 2023 – BW Offshore Limited (the “Company”) has mandated Danske Bank and DNB Markets as Joint Lead Managers to arrange a series of fixed income investor calls commencing on Monday, 20 November 2023. A five-year NOK 1,000 million senior unsecured bond issue may follow, subject to inter alia market conditions.

The net proceeds from the contemplated bond issue will be used to refinance the Company’s existing senior unsecured bonds with the ticker “BWO05” (ISIN NO0010869019) and for general corporate purposes.

For further information, please contact:

Ståle Andreassen, CFO, +47 91 71 86 55

IR@bwoffshore.com or www.bwoffshore.com

About BW Offshore:

BW Offshore engineers innovative floating production solutions. The Company has a fleet of 5 FPSOs (Floating Production Storage and Offloading) with potential and ambition to grow. By leveraging four decades of offshore operations and project execution, the Company creates tailored offshore energy solutions for evolving markets world-wide. BW Offshore has around 1,400 employees and is publicly listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange.

