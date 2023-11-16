SEIU Local 2: Solidarity Rally to Support Pete’s Frootique Workers moved to Sunday

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia, Nov. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Given weather reports of significant rainfall (up to 70 mm) and strong winds (gusts of 70 km/h), expected on Saturday in Halifax, SEIU Local 2 is moving the scheduled Solidarity Rally for striking Pete’s Frootique workers to Sunday.



WHAT : Solidarity Rally

WHEN : Sunday November 19 from 1 pm – 2 pm AT.

WHERE : Pete’s Frootique, 1515 Dresden Row, Halifax

In addition to striking workers and other members of SEIU Local 2, several labour and community leaders are expected to speak at the rally, including:

Bea Bruske , Canadian Labour Congress, President

, Canadian Labour Congress, President Danny Cavanaugh , Nova Scotia Federation of Labour, President

, Nova Scotia Federation of Labour, President Siobhan Vipond , Canadian Labour Congress, Executive VP

, Canadian Labour Congress, Executive VP Christine Saulnierville , Canadian Center for Policy Alternatives – NS, Director

, Canadian Center for Policy Alternatives – NS, Director Suzanne MacNeil – Justice for Workers, Organizer

– Justice for Workers, Organizer No One Is Illegal – NS, To comment on struggle of migrant workers at Pete's Frootique

The strike will commence as scheduled on Saturday November 18, with picket lines going up at 8 am.

Workers have been preparing for strike action. To learn more visit: https://seiulocal2.ca/petes-frootique-workers-prepare-for-strike/

Pete’s Frootique employees voted overwhelmingly to join SEIU Local 2 in May 2022.They are still without a contract. For information about the workers’ efforts to win a fair contract from Sobey’s, owners of Pete’s Frootique, visit www.PetesOnStrike.ca.

SEIU Local 2 represents 20,000 workers in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Ontario, British Columbia, and Alberta. We are proud members of the largest, fastest growing, and most dynamic union in North America.

Media Contact:

Diego Mendez

416-476-7762

dmendez@seiulocal2.ca