Öhlins Racing Introduces ‘Ultra-Premium’ Suspension Systems for Truck and SUV Enthusiasts

New Öhlins ÖRX portfolio leverages leading-edge technologies preferred by racing champions and enthusiasts

Shocks’ multi-adjustability, sizeable dimensions, precision-machined aluminum bodies, and three-way tuning deliver new levels of control and performance



UPPLANDS VASBY, Sweden, Nov. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenneco’s globally recognized Öhlins® Racing business has set its sights on market leadership in the truck and SUV performance category with a new portfolio of ultra-premium suspension systems. New Öhlins ÖRX™ suspension products feature several of the latest Öhlins technologies and other features preferred by racing champions and enthusiasts who want to experience new levels of driving precision, performance and excitement.

“We have identified a clear need for an ultra-premium tier of suspension products engineered to help truck and SUV owners explore the full capabilities of their vehicles both in on-road and challenging off-road environments,” said Robert Brinkmark, Director of Sales and Marketing, Öhlins Racing. “Whether they are overlanding across South America, rock crawling in Moab, traveling on a highway, or competing in a local or regional event, enthusiasts can now rely on Öhlins to push their passion further than ever before.”

Robert explained that as Öhlins engineers studied the truck and SUV category, they found little differentiation among existing premium suspension products. “Based on our findings, we set out to disrupt the category by establishing an entirely new, ultra-premium level of technology that delivers more in every vehicle application,” he said. “We are excited and proud to have achieved this vision with Öhlins ÖRX shock absorbers.”

The Öhlins ÖRX line includes an ultra-high-strength 2.65-inch-diameter shock engineered to thrive in the most challenging off-road terrain. Each ÖRX shock features a unique set of characteristics precisely aligned to the requirements and capabilities of its corresponding application while delivering superior robustness and durability, ease of tuning and servicing, reduced environmental impact, and race-winning performance.

Key design and construction enhancements available in ÖRX shock absorbers include multi-adjustability, race-proven valving, sizeable dimensions, lightweight aluminum construction, and finned reservoirs.

Öhlins ÖRX shocks also are equipped with ultra-precise three-way tuning capability via three external “clicker” knobs, with one knob controlling rebound damping and two independently controlling compression (high- and low-speed) damping.

“No matter the on- or off-road conditions, vehicle load or roadholding demands, ÖRX shocks deliver the superior confidence and comfort Öhlins has provided to racers and enthusiasts for nearly 50 years,” Brinkmark said.

About Öhlins

Öhlins Racing has been an integral part of the motorsport industry as well as the motorcycle and automotive industry for over 40 years. Our focus has consistently been on high-quality products, service and support, all the way from Formula 1 circuits to the local, national racing events in over 50 nations worldwide.

For more information visit www.ohlins.com.

About Tenneco

Tenneco is one of the world's leading designers, manufacturers, and marketers of automotive products for original equipment and aftermarket customers. Through our DRiV, Performance Solutions, Clean Air and Powertrain business groups, Tenneco is driving advancements in global mobility by delivering technology solutions for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, motorsport and the aftermarket.

For more information visit www.tenneco.com.

