Ferrari N.v.: Periodic Report on the Buyback Program

Maranello (Italy), November 17, 2023 – Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/EXM: RACE) (“Ferrari” or the “Company”) informs that the Company has purchased, under the Euro 350 million share buyback program announced on November 7, 2023, as the fourth tranche of the multi-year share buyback program of approximately Euro 2 billion expected to be executed by 2026 in line with the disclosure made during the 2022 Capital Markets Day (the “Fourth Tranche”), the additional common shares - reported in aggregate form, on a daily basis on the Euronext Milan (EXM) as follows:





Trading

Date

(dd/mm/yyyy)







Stock Exchange







Number of common shares purchased







Average price per share

excluding fees

(€)







Consideration excluding fees







(€)



08/11/2023 EXM 5,600 316.0619 1,769,946.64 09/11/2023 EXM 5,467 316.8650 1,732,300.96 10/11/2023 EXM 5,421 313.9448 1,701,894.76 13/11/2023 EXM 5,148 318.0478 1,637,310.07 14/11/2023 EXM 5,041 323.0203 1,628,345.33 15/11/2023 EXM 5,000 327.1035 1,635,517.50 16/11/2023 EXM 5,043 326.0522 1,644,281.24



Total







- 36,720 319.9781 11,749,596.51

The total consideration for such Fourth Tranche of the Program was:

Euro 11,749,596.51 for No. 36,720 common shares purchased on the EXM





As of November 16, 2023, the Company held in treasury No. 13,295,462 common shares equal to 5.17% of the total issued share capital including the common shares and the special voting shares, net of shares assigned under the Company’s equity incentive plan.

Since the start of the multi-year share buyback program of approximately Euro 2 billion announced during the 2022 Capital Markets Day, on July 1, 2022, until November 16, 2023, the Company has purchased a total of 2,371,004 own common shares on EXM and NYSE, including transactions for Sell to Cover, for a total consideration of Euro 570,946,357.66.

A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Ferrari’s corporate website under the Buyback Programs section (https://www.ferrari.com/en-EN/corporate/buyback-programs).

For further information:

Media Relations

tel.: +39 0536 949337

Email: media@ferrari.com

