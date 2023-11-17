Vow ASA: Capital Markets Update 28 November – Save the date

Vow ASA (OSE: VOW) is pleased to invite investors, analysts, and other stakeholders to a capital markets update with information about the company’s financial status, markets and outlook.

Date: 28 November 2023

Venue: Haakon VIIs gate 2, Oslo (Norway)

You can attend the event in person or participate via a live webcast. More information about the agenda and practical details on how to watch the stream will follow later.

We look forward to welcoming you and hope to see you in Oslo or online.







About Vow

Vow and its subsidiaries Scanship, C.H. Evensen and Etia are passionate about preventing pollution. The company's world leading solutions convert biomass and waste into valuable resources and generate clean energy for a wide range of industries.

Advanced technologies and solutions from Vow enable industry decarbonisation and material recycling. Biomass, sewage sludge, plastic waste and end-of-life tyres can be converted into clean energy, low carbon fuels and renewable carbon that replace natural gas, petroleum products and fossil carbon. The solutions are scalable, standardised, patented, and thoroughly documented, and the company's capability to deliver is well proven.

The company is a cruise market leader in wastewater purification and valorisation of waste. It also has strong niche positions in food safety and robotics, and in heat-intensive industries with a strong decarbonising agenda.

Located in Oslo, the parent company Vow ASA is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker VOW).

