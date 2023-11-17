ZGM Launches Gaming Prediction Competition on ZTX

Manila, Philippines , Nov. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

ZTX, the pioneering Web3 virtual world and creator platform, is leveraging a global partnership to launch a competition enabling speculators to place bets on metaverse gaming results to win $ZTX rewards. The campaign will kick off during the Yield Guild Games Web3 Games Summit in Manila, although the competition will be accessible to all ZTX community members around the world.

The campaign is developed and managed by ZGM, a global metaverse influencer management and content creation business that has partnered with ZTX. Leveraging the gaming experiences on the legacy Web2 platform supporting ZTX, the metaverse influencer company ZGM will work with existing cryptonative users of the ZTX community to formulate multiple teams that compete against each other by playing diverse metaverse games.

Speculators may bet on the winners and results of these games by holding certain amounts of $ZTX tokens in their wallets and joining the ZTX Discord server. There is no direct payment or fee in order to place the bets or participate in the competition, but successful players will have the chance to win portions of the prize pool that exceeds $20,000 USD worth of $ZTX tokens at current trading prices. This competition will serve as one of the first pioneering cross-industry events where Web2 creators team up with Web3 users to play metaverse games that provide entertainment specific to holders of a certain token.

Alexx, Creative Direction and Innovation Leader at ZTX said: “We are simply thrilled to offer a fun new way for token holders to use their tokens to unlock more experiences and entertainment value. In this pilot campaign, placing bets will not actually cost any funds and simply require participants to maintain a certain level of $ZTX token balance in their wallets to qualify for betting throughout the duration of the competition. Also, working with an experienced metaverse partner like ZGM has facilitated the event planning, and we’re excited to show a sneak peek of the various strategies we have in our roadmap to increase widespread adoption of ZTX and promotion of Web3 gaming.”

Wendy Heo, Global Partnerships Manager at ZGM echoed the sentiment: ”ZTX has a strong, robust community in Web3 that we are curious about. Using our experiences building different types of content, games, and events on Web2 metaverse platforms, we wanted to find synergy to help bridge Web2 and Web3 communities through a fun event. We have had a lot of interest from top Web2 KOLs about ZTX and we hope that this event will be a tiny but nice glimpse of the expansive, imaginative offerings that the ZTX vision has planned.”

A regular partner of ZTX, the Web3 influencer Altcoin Sherpa also reiterated this perspective on the significance of providing cross-industry entertainment content: "ZTX had one of the smoothest TGE and airdrops I've seen. Their official beta is coming out soon and this event is a huge milestone by showing what the team is capable of in terms of bridging crypto with non-crypto users. I fully expect them to be shipping more features, product updates, and executing interesting campaigns to give much more value to its community.”

The ZTX team is set to announce details of the ZGM gaming competition to its community in the coming days, with deadlines, rules, and other conditions specified on its accounts on X and Discord. The team is also expected to be providing an update on its official Beta, scheduled for release in Q4 of 2023.

Media contact:

Robert Penington

Robert@thronepr.com



