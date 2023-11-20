Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 46 2023

Aarhus C, DENMARK

On 15 November 2023, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 14 of 14 November 2023. Under the programme Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 75 million during the period 15 November 2023 to 1 March 2024.

The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).

Trading dayNo. of sharesAverage priceAmount  
      
      
Wednesday, 15 November 20232,500523.841,309,600  
Thursday, 16 November 20232,500526.721,316,800  
Friday, 17 November 20232,400530.851,274,040  
In the period 15/11/2023 - 17/11/20237,400527.093,900,440  
      
Following the above transactions Schouw & Co. holds a total of 1,981,576 treasury shares corresponding to 7.77% of the total share capital of 25,500,000 shares.  
  
          

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22

