Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 46 2023

On 15 November 2023, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 14 of 14 November 2023. Under the programme Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 75 million during the period 15 November 2023 to 1 March 2024.
The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).
|Trading day
|No. of shares
|Average price
|Amount
|Wednesday, 15 November 2023
|2,500
|523.84
|1,309,600
|Thursday, 16 November 2023
|2,500
|526.72
|1,316,800
|Friday, 17 November 2023
|2,400
|530.85
|1,274,040
|In the period 15/11/2023 - 17/11/2023
|7,400
|527.09
|3,900,440
|Following the above transactions Schouw & Co. holds a total of 1,981,576 treasury shares corresponding to 7.77% of the total share capital of 25,500,000 shares.
Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.
Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22
Attachments