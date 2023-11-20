Advanced Gastric Carcinoma Clinical Trial Pipeline Accelerates as 50+ Pharma Companies Rigorously Developing Drugs for the Market Entry | DelveInsight

New York, USA, Nov. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advanced Gastric Carcinoma Clinical Trial Pipeline Accelerates as 50+ Pharma Companies Rigorously Developing Drugs for the Market Entry

The prevalence of advance gastric cancer has been rising over the past few years, which prompts the growing demand for treatment options. The increasing prevalence of Gastric cancer and the growing research and development activities in developing therapies for treating advanced gastric cancers drives the market. The companies developing the potential therapies in the last stage of development include CSPC ZhongQi Pharmaceutical Technology,Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine,BeiGene, and several others.

DelveInsight’s 'Advanced Gastric Carcinoma Pipeline Insight 2023' report provides comprehensive global coverage of pipeline advanced gastric carcinoma therapies in various stages of clinical development, major pharmaceutical companies are working to advance the pipeline space and future growth potential of the advanced gastric carcinoma pipeline domain.

Key Takeaways from the Advanced Gastric Carcinoma Pipeline Report

DelveInsight’s advanced gastric carcinoma pipeline report depicts a robust space with 50+ active players working to develop 55+ pipeline therapies for advanced gastric carcinoma treatment.

active players working to develop pipeline therapies for advanced gastric carcinoma treatment. Key advanced gastric carcinoma companies such as Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine, BeiGene, CSPC ZhongQi Pharmaceutical Technology, LintonPharm Co., Ltd., Bristol-Myers Squibb, Hanmi Pharmaceutical, Idience Co., Ltd., Shanghai Henlius Biotech, AstraZeneca, ALX Oncology Inc., Jiangsu Alphamab Bioph arma ceuticals Co., Ltd, Genentech, NextCure, Inc., Janssen Pharmaceutical K.K., Shanghai Miracogen Inc., Ambrx, Inc., Imugene Limited, Vedanta Biosciences, Inc., Celon Pharma SA, Bicycle Tx Limited, Seagen Inc., and others are evaluating new advanced gastric carcinoma drugs to improve the treatment landscape.

and others are evaluating new advanced gastric carcinoma drugs to improve the treatment landscape. Promising advanced gastric carcinoma pipeline therapies such as Camrelizumab, Pamiparib, Mitoxantrone Hydrochloride Liposome, Catumaxomab, Relatlimab, FLX475, DP303c, IDX-1197, HLX22, Olaparib, ALX148, KN026, Atezolizumab, NC410, Amivantamab, IMU-131, BT8009, VE800, CPL304110, ARX788, MRG002, SEA-TGT, and others are under different phases of advanced gastric carcinoma clinical trials.

and others are under different phases of advanced gastric carcinoma clinical trials. In October 2023 , BeiGene, Ltd. announced the presentation of promising new data showcasing BeiGene’s robust, science-driven solid tumor portfolio of commercialized and pipeline medicines at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2023.Final analysis from the global, Phase 3 RATIONALE-305 study (NCT03777657) evaluating tislelizumab plus chemotherapy as a first-line treatment of advanced gastric or gastroesophageal junction adenocarcinoma (GC/GEJC)

, announced the presentation of promising new data showcasing BeiGene’s robust, science-driven solid tumor portfolio of commercialized and pipeline medicines at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2023.Final analysis from the global, Phase 3 RATIONALE-305 study (NCT03777657) evaluating tislelizumab plus chemotherapy as a first-line treatment of advanced gastric or gastroesophageal junction adenocarcinoma (GC/GEJC) In October 2023 , ALX Oncology Holdings Inc., announced positive prespecified interim Phase 2 data from its ASPEN-06 clinical trial. This prespecified interim analysis represents results from 54 randomized patients with second and third line gastric/GEJ cancer, including a meaningful number of patients previously treated with ENHERTU® (trastuzumab deruxtecan) and checkpoint inhibitors.A confirmed overall response rate (“ORR”) of 52% was demonstrated for evorpacept in combination with trastuzumab + CYRAMZA + paclitaxel compared to 22% for the control group of trastuzumab + CYRAMZA + paclitaxel.

, announced positive prespecified from its ASPEN-06 clinical trial. This prespecified interim analysis represents results from 54 randomized patients with second and third line gastric/GEJ cancer, including a meaningful number of patients previously treated with ENHERTU® (trastuzumab deruxtecan) and checkpoint inhibitors.A confirmed overall response rate (“ORR”) of 52% was demonstrated for evorpacept in combination with trastuzumab + CYRAMZA + paclitaxel compared to 22% for the control group of trastuzumab + CYRAMZA + paclitaxel. In July 2023 , Zai Lab Limited announced that the first patient has been treated in the mainland China portion of the global registrational, Phase 3 FORTITUDE-101 study for bemarituzumab, a potential first-in-class Fc-optimized monoclonal antibody that is designed to block fibroblast growth factors from binding and activating Fibroblast Growth Factor Receptor 2b (FGFR2b), inhibiting several downstream pro-tumor signaling pathways and potentially slowing tumor proliferation. FORTITUDE-101 is a global trial of bemarituzumab in first-line gastric cancer sponsored by Amgen.

, announced that the first patient has been treated in the mainland China portion of the global registrational, Phase 3 study for bemarituzumab, a potential first-in-class Fc-optimized monoclonal antibody that is designed to block fibroblast growth factors from binding and activating Fibroblast Growth Factor Receptor 2b (FGFR2b), inhibiting several downstream pro-tumor signaling pathways and potentially slowing tumor proliferation. FORTITUDE-101 is a global trial of bemarituzumab in first-line gastric cancer sponsored by Amgen. In April 2023 , BeiGene announced the global RATIONALE 305 trial met its primary endpoint of overall survival, with tislelizumab in combination with chemotherapy demonstrating superior overall survival (OS) compared with chemotherapy in patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic gastric or gastroesophageal junction (G/GEJ) adenocarcinoma, regardless of PD-L1 status. No new safety signals were identified for tislelizumab.

, announced the global RATIONALE 305 trial met its primary endpoint of overall survival, with tislelizumab in combination with chemotherapy demonstrating superior overall survival (OS) compared with chemotherapy in patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic gastric or gastroesophageal junction (G/GEJ) adenocarcinoma, regardless of PD-L1 status. No new safety signals were identified for tislelizumab. In May 2023 , CARsgen Therapeutics Holdings Limited, announced that CARsgen has initiated patient enrollment for Phase 2 of the clinical trial for CT041 in the U.S., for the treatment of CLDN18.2 positive advanced gastric cancer/gastroesophageal junction cancer (GC/GEJ) in patients who have failed at least 2 prior lines of systemic therapies.

, Holdings Limited, announced that CARsgen has initiated patient enrollment for Phase 2 of the clinical trial for CT041 in the U.S., for the treatment of CLDN18.2 positive advanced gastric cancer/gastroesophageal junction cancer (GC/GEJ) in patients who have failed at least 2 prior lines of systemic therapies. In November 2022, Astellas Pharma Inc. announced positive topline results from the Phase 3 SPOTLIGHT clinical trial evaluating the efficacy and safety of zolbetuximab in combination with mFOLFOX6 (a combination regimen that includes oxaliplatin, leucovorin and fluorouracil).Zolbetuximab acts by binding to CLDN18.2 on the cancer cell surface of gastric epithelial cells. In preclinical studies, this binding interaction then induces cancer cell death by activating two distinct immune system pathways — antibody-dependent cellular toxicity and complement-dependent cytotoxicity.

Request a sample and discover the recent advances in advanced gastric carcinoma treatment drugs @ Advanced Gastric Carcinoma Pipeline Report

The advanced gastric carcinoma pipeline report provides detailed profiles of pipeline assets, a comparative analysis of clinical and non-clinical stage advanced gastric carcinoma drugs, inactive and dormant assets, a comprehensive assessment of driving and restraining factors, and an assessment of opportunities and risks in the advanced gastric carcinoma clinical trial landscape.

Advanced Gastric Carcinoma Overview

Advanced stomach cancer denotes a cancer that begins in the stomach and has spread to at least one other organ of the body, such as the liver or lungs. Stomach cancer can spread to the liver, lungs, lymph nodes, and the tissue lining the abdominal cavity. The symptoms of advanced stomach cancer vary depending on where the disease has progressed in the body. The most common signs of stomach cancer include unexplained weight loss, feeling and being ill, stomach pain, difficulty swallowing, and fatigue. Your stomach cancer has spread to the advanced stage.

External radiation can help control your cancer and alleviate symptoms. Advanced gastric carcinoma treatments like as chemotherapy, radiation, or targeted medications can occasionally assist in alleviating symptoms. Other procedures, such as laser therapy or stents, can be used to alleviate a stomach blockage. If your disease is causing a blockage, surgery can help relieve symptoms of advanced stomach cancer. Laser therapy employs hot light beams to destroy cancer cells. This can aid in the management of symptoms associated with advanced stomach cancer.





Find out more about advanced gastric carcinoma treatment drugs @ Drugs for Advanced Gastric Carcinoma Treatment

A snapshot of the Advanced Gastric Carcinoma Pipeline Drugs mentioned in the report:

Drugs Company Phase MoA RoA Camrelizumab Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Phase III Antibody-dependent cell cytotoxicity; Programmed cell death-1 receptor antagonists; T lymphocyte stimulants Intravenous Catumaxomab Neovii Biotech Phase III Antibody-dependent cell cytotoxicity; Apoptosis stimulants; Macrophage stimulants; Natural killer cell stimulants; T lymphocyte stimulants NA Pamiparib BeiGene Phase II Poly(ADP-ribose) polymerase 1 inhibitors; Poly(ADP-ribose) polymerase 2 inhibitors Oral Relatlimab Bristol-Myers Squibb Phase II Antibody-dependent cell cytotoxicity; CD223 antigen inhibitors; T lymphocyte stimulants Intravenous FLX 475 FLX Bio Phase II CCR4 receptor antagonists Oral NC410 NextCure Phase I/II Dendritic cell stimulants; Leukocyte-associated immunoglobulin-like receptor 1 antagonists; Myeloid cell stimulants; T lymphocyte stimulants Intravenous

Learn more about the emerging advanced gastric carcinoma pipeline therapies @ Advanced Gastric Carcinoma Clinical Trials

Advanced Gastric Carcinoma Therapeutics Assessment

The advanced gastric carcinoma pipeline report proffers an integral view of the advanced gastric carcinoma emerging novel therapies segmented by stage, product type, molecule type, mechanism of action, and route of administration.

Scope of the Advanced Gastric Carcinoma Pipeline Report

Coverage : Global

: Global Therapeutic Assessment By Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination

Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Therapeutic Assessment By Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III Therapeutics Assessment By Route of Administration: Oral, Parenteral, Intravenous, Subcutaneous, Topical

Oral, Parenteral, Intravenous, Subcutaneous, Topical Therapeutics Assessment By Molecule Type : Monoclonal Antibody, Peptides, Polymer, Small molecule, Gene therapy

: Monoclonal Antibody, Peptides, Polymer, Small molecule, Gene therapy Therapeutics Assessment By Mechanism of Action: Antibody-dependent cell cytotoxicity, Programmed cell death-1 receptor antagonists, T lymphocyte stimulants, Poly(ADP-ribose) polymerase 1 inhibitors, Poly(ADP-ribose) polymerase 2 inhibitors, Apoptosis stimulants, Macrophage stimulants, Natural killer cell stimulants, CCR4 receptor antagonists, Dendritic cell stimulants, Leukocyte-associated immunoglobulin-like receptor 1 antagonists, Myeloid cell stimulants

Antibody-dependent cell cytotoxicity, Programmed cell death-1 receptor antagonists, T lymphocyte stimulants, Poly(ADP-ribose) polymerase 1 inhibitors, Poly(ADP-ribose) polymerase 2 inhibitors, Apoptosis stimulants, Macrophage stimulants, Natural killer cell stimulants, CCR4 receptor antagonists, Dendritic cell stimulants, Leukocyte-associated immunoglobulin-like receptor 1 antagonists, Myeloid cell stimulants Key Advanced Gastric Carcinoma Companies : Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine, BeiGene, CSPC ZhongQi Pharmaceutical Technology, LintonPharm Co., Ltd., Bristol-Myers Squibb, Hanmi Pharmaceutical, Idience Co., Ltd., Shanghai Henlius Biotech, AstraZeneca, ALX Oncology Inc., Jiangsu Alphamab Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd, Genentech, NextCure, Inc., Janssen Pharmaceutical K.K., Shanghai Miracogen Inc., Ambrx, Inc., Imugene Limited, Vedanta Biosciences, Inc., Celon Pharma SA, Bicycle Tx Limited, Seagen Inc., and others

: Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine, BeiGene, CSPC ZhongQi Pharmaceutical Technology, LintonPharm Co., Ltd., Bristol-Myers Squibb, Hanmi Pharmaceutical, Idience Co., Ltd., Shanghai Henlius Biotech, AstraZeneca, ALX Oncology Inc., Jiangsu Alphamab Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd, Genentech, NextCure, Inc., Janssen Pharmaceutical K.K., Shanghai Miracogen Inc., Ambrx, Inc., Imugene Limited, Vedanta Biosciences, Inc., Celon Pharma SA, Bicycle Tx Limited, Seagen Inc., and others Key Advanced Gastric Carcinoma Pipeline Therapies: Camrelizumab, Pamiparib, Mitoxantrone Hydrochloride Liposome, Catumaxomab, Relatlimab, FLX475, DP303c, IDX-1197, HLX22, Olaparib, ALX148, KN026, Atezolizumab, NC410, Amivantamab, IMU-131, BT8009, VE800, CPL304110, ARX788, MRG002, SEA-TGT and others

Dive deep into rich insights for new drugs for advanced gastric carcinoma treatment, visit @ Advanced Gastric Carcinoma Drugs

Table of Contents

1. Advanced Gastric Carcinoma Pipeline Report Introduction 2. Advanced Gastric Carcinoma Pipeline Report Executive Summary 3. Advanced Gastric Carcinoma Pipeline: Overview 4. Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment 5. Advanced Gastric Carcinoma Clinical Trial Therapeutics 6. Advanced Gastric Carcinoma Pipeline: Late-Stage Products (Pre-registration) 7. Advanced Gastric Carcinoma Pipeline: Late-Stage Products (Phase III) 8. Advanced Gastric Carcinoma Pipeline: Mid-Stage Products (Phase II) 9. Advanced Gastric Carcinoma Pipeline: Early-Stage Products (Phase I) 10. Advanced Gastric Carcinoma Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment 11. Inactive Products in the Advanced Gastric Carcinoma Pipeline 12. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis 13. Key Companies 14. Key Products in the Advanced Gastric Carcinoma Pipeline 15. Unmet Needs 16. Market Drivers and Barriers 17. Future Perspectives and Conclusion 18. Analyst Views 19. Appendix

For further information on the advanced gastric carcinoma pipeline therapeutics, reach out @ Advanced Gastric Carcinoma Treatment Drugs

Related Reports

Gastric Cancer Epidemiology Forecast

Gastric Cancer Epidemiology Forecast – 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, and the gastric cancer epidemiology trends.

Gastric Cancer Market

Gastric Cancer Market Insight, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key gastric cancer companies, including CSPC ZhongQi Pharmaceutical, Ellipses Pharma, Amgen, Hanmi Pharmaceutical, Taiho Oncology, Inc., Shanghai Henlius Biotech, among others.

HER2+ Gastric Cancer Market

HER2+ Gastric Cancer Market Insight, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key HER2+ gastric cancer companies, including Roche, Elevar Therapeutic, Daiichi Sankyo Inc., Genentech, Bayer/Loxo Oncology, Remegen Biosciences, AstraZeneca, Hutchison Medipharma Limited, Jiangsu Alphamab Biopharmaceuticals, LintonPharm, Qilu Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Shanghai Henlius Biotech, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Ono Pharmaceutical, Jiangsu HengRui Medicine, Seagen, MacroGenics, Zai Lab, Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp., Eisai Inc., Merus N.V., OncXerna Therapeutics, Inc., Innovent Biologics, Eli Lilly and Company, among others.

HER2+ Gastric Cancer Pipeline

HER2+ Gastric Cancer Pipeline Insight – 2023 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key HER2+ gastric cancer companies, including Pieris Pharmaceuticals, BioInvent International, Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Mersana Therapeutics, Acepodia Biotech, Inc., Klus Pharma Inc., Carisma Therapeutics Inc, Byondis, Celularity Incorporated, Triumvira Immunologies, Shanghai Miracogen Inc., Jiangsu Alphamab Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd, Hengrui Therapeutics, Inc., Zymeworks Inc., Bavarian Nordic, Imugene Limited, Shanghai PerHum Therapeutics Co., Ltd., among others.

HER2+ Gastric Cancer Epidemiology

HER2+ Gastric Cancer Epidemiology Forecast – 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, and the HER2+ gastric cancer epidemiology trends.

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences.

Connect with us at LinkedIn