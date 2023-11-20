CANON'S VR IMAGING LENS WINS THE BRONZE AWARD AT THE DESIGN FOR ASIA AWARDS 2023

Melville, NY, Nov. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canon Inc. announced today that the company's RF5.2mm F2.8 L Dual Fisheye Lens was recognized for design excellence by the Hong Kong Design Centre, winning the Bronze Award at the DFA Design for Asia Awards 2023.

The use of VR is expanding in a wide range of industries, including entertainment, tourism, and education. The RF5.2 mm F2.8 L Dual Fisheye, which won the bronze award, has two fisheye lenses and can shoot 3D 180-degree VR images using the parallax of left and right optical systems. Since the incoming light from each of the binocular lenses can be recorded through a single CMOS sensor, this product eliminates the need for adjusting the camera position before shooting and video synchronization, as well as video stitching after shooting, thereby helping to streamline the video production workflow.

This lens provides the reliability and rigidity that professional and high amateur users deserve. It features a shape with the corners moderately angled and a distinctive design with a dent in the center to avoid reflection in the image. The back of the lens has an ergonomic design that slims down the base to the extreme to give the camera a tight grip. In addition, the edge of the manual focus ring is grooved so that it can be accurately focused by operation from the rear helping to prevent the operator's hand from interfering captured image.

Canon has participated in the DFA Design for Asia Awards since 2013, having won awards for such products as its EOS R System next generation imaging system, Cinema EOS System professional cinematography equipment, video camcorders, cameras, and interchangeable lenses. This year marks Canon’s 10th time receiving a prize.

Encouraged by this latest industry recognition, Canon will continue striving to create products that combine the highest levels of performance and design excellence.

Since 2003, the “DFA Design for Asia Awards” honors design excellence and acknowledges user-centric design projects which embrace the unique Asian perspectives to enhance and improve the quality of life for people in the region. Organized by Hong Kong Design Centre as one of the five programs of the “DFA Awards”, the “DFA Design for Asia Awards” has been a platform for design talent and corporates to showcase their design projects internationally.

