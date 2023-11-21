Radiotherapy Market is Expected to Reach $8.8 billion | MarketsandMarkets.

Chicago, Nov. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radiotherapy market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $6.9 billion in 2023 and is poised to reach $8.8 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2023 to 2028 according to a latest report published by MarketsandMarkets™.

The expanding prevalence of cancer worldwide and the rising aging population has increased the demand for advanced and non-invasive cancer treatment. According to National Institute of Health (NIH), approximately 1,958,310 new cancer cases are expected to be registered in US by end of 2023.

Radiotherapy Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $6.9 billion Estimated Value by 2028 $8.8 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 5.0% Market Size Available for 2021–2028 Forecast Period 2023–2028 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Type, Technology, Application, Procedure, End User, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunity Rising Healthcare Expenditure Across Developing Countries Key Market Driver Technological advancements in radiotherapy treatment

Rising technological advancements in radiotherapy systems and software are playing a significant role in offering precise and personalized cancer treatment. Additionally, investments in oncology research activities by public & private organizations and initiatives by government to enhance the accessibility of radiotherapy devices are likely to contribute towards the significant growth of market during the forecast period. However, high cost associated with device procurement, limited financial budget, lack of health insurance coverage and inadequate healthcare infrastructure in low-income countries are likely to hinder the growth of radiotherapy market during the forecast period.

On the basis of type, the radiotherapy market is segmented into products and software & services. The products segment accounted for the largest share of radiotherapy market in 2023. Whereas the software & services segment is anticipated to register a significant growth rate from 2023-2028. This is attributed to the adoption of treatment planning softwares allowing more precise and optimized radiation dose delivery.

On the basis of technology, the radiotherapy market is segmented into external beam radiotherapy (further divided into linear accelerators, particle therapy systems, and conventional cobalt-60 teletherapy units, internal beam radiotherapy/brachytherapy (further segmented into seeds, applicators, after loaders, and IORT systems), and systemic radiotherapy products (including includes iobenguane (I-131), samarium-153, rhenium-186, and other radioisotopes (Yttrium-90, Radium-223, Phosphorous-32, and Radio-labelled antibodies, among others).

In 2022, linear accelerators, a sub-segment of external beam radiotherapy segment accounted for the largest market This is attributed to the increased capabilities of LINAC in delivering effective radiation dosage, growing usage of LINAC across developed and developing nations, growing awareness about the advancements associated with LINAC systems.

Based on end user, the radiotherapy market has been segmented into hospitals and independent radiotherapy centers. The hospitals segment accounted for the largest share of the radiotherapy market in 2023. This is attributed to the rising number of cancer patients undergoing radiotherapy treatment in hospitals and budget allocation implemented government in developing nation with an aim to enhance healthcare infrastructure, including the upgrading of radiotherapy equipment in hospitals.

The global radiotherapy market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America accounted for the largest share of the radiotherapy market in 2022, followed by Europe. The larger share of North America is attribute to the strong adoption of advanced radiotherapy technology, presence of market players and favorable reimbursement policy in the region. The radiotherapy market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to experience significant growth opportunities in coming years owing to the government support for the development and commercialization of advanced radiotherapy devices, increased healthcare infrastructure, and rising number of cancer patients propelling demand for radiotherapy services across Asia Pacific Countries.

Radiotherapy market major players covered in the report, such as:

Siemens Healthcare GmbH (Germany)

Elekta (Sweden)

Accuray Incorporated (US)

IBA (Belgium)

ViewRay Technologies, Inc. (US)

Hitachi Ltd. (Japan)

iCAD, Inc. (US)

IsoRay, Inc. (US)

Mevion Medical Systems, Inc. (US)

Panacea Medical Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (India)

P-cure Ltd. (Israel)

Sumitomo Heavy Industry Ltd. (Japan)

Toshiba Corporation (Japan)

and Among Others

This report has segmented the global radiotherapy market based on type, technology, application, procedure, end user, and region.

Global Radiotherapy market, by Type

Product

Software & Service

Global Radiotherapy market, by Technology

External Beam Radiotherapy Linear Accelerators Conventional Linear Accelerators MRI LINAC Stereotactic Advanced Electron/Cobalt-60 Linear Accelerators Gamma Knife CyberKnife TomoTherapy Conventional Cobalt-60 Teletherapy Units Particle Therapy Systems Cyclotrons Synchrotrons Synchrocyclotron

Internal Beam Radiotherapy/Brachytherapy Seeds Afterloaders Applicators IORT Systems

Systemic Radiotherapy Iobenguane (I-131) Samarium-153 Rhenium-186 Other Systemic Radiotherapy Products*



Note: *Other systemic radiotherapy products include Yttrium-90, Radium-223, Phosphorous-32, and Radio-labelled Antibodies, among others.

Global Radiotherapy market, by Application

External Beam Radiotherapy Prostate Cancer Breast Cancer Lung Cancer Head and Neck Cancer Colorectal Cancer Other Cancers*

Internal Beam Radiotherapy/Brachytherapy Prostate Cancer Gynecological Cancer Breast Cancer Cervical Cancer Penile Cancer Other Cancers**



Note 2: *Other cancers in external beam radiotherapy applications include spine, brain, and pediatric cancer, among others.

Note 3: **Other cancers in internal beam radiotherapy applications include lung and head & neck cancer, among others.

Global Radiotherapy market, by Procedure

External Beam Radiotherapy Image-guided Radiotherapy Intensity-modulated Radiotherapy Stereotactic Therapy Particle Therapy 3D Conformal Radiotherapy

Internal Beam Radiotherapy/Brachytherapy High-dose-rate Brachytherapy Low-dose-rate Brachytherapy Pulsed-dose-rate Brachytherapy

Systemic Radiotherapy Intravenous Radiotherapy Oral Radiotherapy Instillation Radiotherapy



Global Radiotherapy market, by End User

Hospitals

Independent Radiotherapy Centers

Global Radiotherapy market, by region

North America US Canada

Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain Rest of Europe (RoE)

Asia Pacific Japan China India Australia South Korea RoAPAC

Latin America Brazil Mexico RoLATAM

Middle East & Africa

Recent Developments:

In October 2023, Accuray incorporated received approval of Tomo C radiation therapy system by the Chinese National Medical Products Administration (NMPA).

In July 2023, IBA entered into partnership with Apollo Proton Cancer Centre (APCC) (India) to provide training to Oncologist on proton beam therapy

In April 2022, Elekta and GE Healthacare entered into a global commercial collaboration agreement in the field of radiation oncology, enabling them to provide hospitals a comprehensive offering across imaging and treatment for cancer patients requiring radiation therapy

