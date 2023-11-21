Heilind Electronics Featuring Multi-Con-X Insta-Click® Connectors from Conxall

All-new latching mechanism provides an automatic positive lock and improved water resistance.

Wilmington, Massachusetts, UNITED STATES

WILMINGTON, Mass., Nov. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heilind Electronics, a leading global distributor of interconnect, electromechanical, and sensor products, is featuring the Conxall Multi-Con-X® Insta-Click® connector line.

An all-new latching mechanism provides an automatic positive lock while improving the water resistance rating to IP68 when used as part of a molded cable assembly. The spring-loaded latching mechanism locks automatically and can be manually disconnected with a quarter turn of the coupling ring for easy maintenance in the field. The high-PBT material is a high-quality new plastic that offers UV resistance for outdoor use and lighting applications.

The Multi-Con-X® Insta-Click® Sealed Connectors are available both as field installable connectors and factory-molded cable assemblies. Ensuring their versatility across multiple applications, the Insta-Click® series has thousands of possible configurations. They are available in up to 12 contacts with a variety of options, including mixed contact sizes. All products are proudly made in the USA to the high standards that have made Conxall the leading name in harsh environment connectors.

About Heilind Electronics
Heilind Electronics, Inc. (https://www.heilind.com) is one of the world's leading distributors of connectors, relays, sensors, switches, thermal management and circuit protection products, terminal blocks, wire and cable, wiring accessories, and insulation and identification products. Founded in 1974, Heilind has locations throughout the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, Singapore, Hong Kong, and China.

About Switchcraft
Switchcraft is a U.S. manufacturer and leading supplier of a broad line of components for the audio, video, telecommunication, computer, medical, military, appliance, transportation, and instrumentation industries. With a basic line of more than 5,000 standard products and thousands of variations, Switchcraft markets products both domestically and internationally through a network of manufacturers’ representatives and independent distributors. Conxall is a Switchcraft company.

