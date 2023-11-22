VIRTU ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Virtu Financial, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Virtu Financial, Inc. (“Virtu” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: VIRT) in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Virtu Virtu Class A common stock between November 7, 2018 and September 12, 2023, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until January 2, 2024 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.



According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Virtu maintained a generic username and password that allowed its employees including proprietary traders to access the confidential trading information of customers. In fact, the Company enabled its employees to inappropriately access this sensitive customer data by increasing the number of users who could access the database simultaneously. The Company failed to stop its customer's trading data from being abused. Based on these facts, the Company's public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Virtu, investors suffered damages.

