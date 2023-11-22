Virtune introduces a carbon neutral Bitcoin ETP in the German market

Stuttgart, 22nd November 2023 - Virtune AB (Publ), a regulated crypto ETP ("Exchange Traded Product") issuer, based in Stockholm, Sweden, is pleased to announce the admission of Virtune Bitcoin ETP in the German market on Boerse Stuttgart.

The crypto market has experienced a considerable pick up in the autumn, especially during October, where Bitcoin surged by 26% and other cryptocurrencies that have followed this upward trend. Virtune has witnessed strong traction in the Nordic markets with continuous steady inflows, making this expansion a natural progression for the company.

Virtune Bitcoin ETP is a 100% physically backed ETP with Coinbase serving as its crypto custodian. This ETP offers investors a carbon neutral exposure to Bitcoin where Virtune has entered into a partnership with ClimatePartner to calculate the carbon emissions for its Bitcoin holdings related to this ETP.

Virtune, a registered financial institution by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority (FSA), has demonstrated its unwavering commitment to compliance and financial security through its regulated status and complied with the stringent requirements set by Nasdaq. The Swedish FSA approved the company's base prospectus on April 5th, 2023 and as a result, the company has been admitting ETPs to Nasdaq Stockholm as part of its core strategy. Virtune's overarching goal is to offer seamless access to crypto for both institutional and retail investors through innovative ETPs, transparency and education.

Christopher Kock, CEO of Virtune:

“We are thrilled to introduce our Bitcoin ETP to the German investor audience after receiving an overwhelmingly positive response from investors in the Nordic region. We believe that this offering provides investors with optimal exposure to Bitcoin, thanks to its incorporation of carbon neutrality and physically backed structure. We have already undergone a sustainability transition through our partnership with ClimatePartner. We are proud to have introduced three of our ETPs in the German market during 2023 including Virtune Bitcoin ETP, Virtune Crypto Top 10 Index ETP and Virtune Staked Ethereum ETP”.

Lang & Schwarz is representing Virtune as the liquidity specialist for the ETP, ensuring that German retail investors can also conveniently and efficiently access the ETP through the Lang & Schwarz trading platform.

Key Information about the Product:

Exposure to Bitcoin combined with carbon neutrality

100% physically backed

1.49% annual management fee

Virtune Bitcoin ETP:

Trading currency: EUR

First day of trading: Monday 20th of November

Ticker: VIRBTC

ISIN: SE0020845709

WKN: A3G9AF

Exchanges: Nasdaq Stockholm, Boerse Stuttgart

Stockholm on 22nd November 2023

For any questions contact:

Christopher Kock, CEO & member of the Board of Directors

Mobile: +46 70 073 45 64

Email: christopher@virtune.com

About Virtune AB (Publ)

Virtune with its headquarters in Stockholm, is a fully regulated Swedish digital asset manager and issuer of crypto exchange traded products on regulated European exchanges.



With regulatory compliance, strategic collaborations with industry leaders and our skilled team, we provide investors on a global scale with access to innovative and sophisticated investment products that are aligned with the changing landscape of the global crypto market.



