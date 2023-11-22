Tunnel to Towers Foundation Launches 2023 Season of Hope

Staten Island, NY, Nov. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For a fifth consecutive year, the Tunnel to Towers Season of Hope is set to fulfill its commitment to DO GOOD and honor the sacrifices of America’s heroes.



This year, the foundation vows to deliver 40 mortgage-free homes to deserving recipients nationwide by Christmas Eve, bringing the total to over 200 mortgage-free homes for the year.



The fifth annual Season of Hope begins with the Tunnel to Towers Foundation’s pledge to pay off the mortgage on the Clarksville, Tennessee home of Chief Warrant Officer 3 Stephen Dwyer.



Dwyer tragically lost his life on November 10, 2023, along with four fellow crew members when their Blackhawk helicopter crashed while conducting aerial refueling training over the Mediterranean Sea.





Dwyer came from a military family. Both of his parents were graduates of the United States Military Academy at West Point, and he followed in their footsteps and received his commission in 2009 from the Military Academy. He was awarded the Bronze Star Medal, the Meritorious Service Medal, and the Air Medal with Combat Device among many others, for his service. He left behind his wife, Allie, and three boys.

Tunnel to Towers Chairman and CEO Frank Siller delivered the news to his wife telling her Tunnel to Towers would be paying off the mortgage on their Clarksville home by the end of the year.



"As families eagerly anticipate celebrating the holiday season together, Allie and her boys must navigate a future without their beloved husband and father. I hope the promise that they can remain in the home they once shared will offer them some stability in this uncertain time," said Siller.





The Tunnel to Towers Gold Star Family Home Program honors the legacy of those who made the ultimate sacrifice while serving our country. The Foundation provides a mortgage-free home to surviving spouses with young children.





Thanks to the generous support of Americans across the country this year the Tunnel to Towers Foundation will deliver over 200 mortgage-free homes to families across all of our programs: the Fallen First Responder Home Program; the Smart Home Program; and the Gold Star Family Home Program.

Learn more about Tunnel to Towers' mission

About the Tunnel to Towers Foundation

Born from the tragedy of 9/11, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation carries out its mission to “do good,” by providing mortgage-free homes to Gold Star and fallen first responder families with young children and by building specially adapted smart homes for catastrophically injured veterans and first responders. Tunnel to Towers is also committed to eradicating veteran homelessness and helping America Never Forget September 11, 2001.

Visit T2T.org to learn more

