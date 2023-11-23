FT Portfolios Canada Co. Announces Cash Distributions for Its Exchange Traded Funds

TSX Symbols – FUD, FSL & ETP



NEO Symbol – FJFB

TORONTO, Nov. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FT Portfolios Canada Co. is pleased to announce cash distributions for its Exchange Traded Funds listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and Neo Exchange for the month ending November 30, 2023.

The cash distributions are payable on December 7, 2023 to Unitholders of record on November 30, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of November 29, 2023.

Details for the per unit distribution amounts are shown below:

Fund Name Fund Ticker Cash Distribution Amount First Trust Value Line® Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) FUD $0.0600 First Trust Senior Loan ETF (CAD-Hedged) FSL $0.1200 First Trust Global Risk Managed Income Index ETF ETP $0.0575 First Trust JFL Fixed Income Core Plus ETF FJFB $0.0475

