Vantiva: Notification of availability of the fairness opinion report

Vantiva announces that on November 24, 2023, it made available to the public the fairness opinion report on the financial terms of the acquisition of CommScope’s Home Networks business, issued by the independent expert RSM appointed by the board of Directors.

This report is available on the company’s website in the “Regulated Information” and “Shareholder’s Meeting” sections.

Vantiva, formerly known as Technicolor, is headquartered in Paris, France. It is an independent company which is a global technology leader in designing, developing and supplying innovative products and solutions that connect consumers around the world to the content and services they love – whether at home, at work or in other smart spaces. Vantiva has also earned a solid reputation for optimizing supply chain performance by leveraging its decades-long expertise in high-precision manufacturing, logistics, fulfillment and distribution. With operations throughout the Americas, Asia Pacific and EMEA, Vantiva is recognized as a strategic partner by leading firms across various vertical industries, including network service providers, software companies and video game creators for over 25 years. The group’s relationships with the film and entertainment industry goes back over 100 years by providing end-to-end solutions for its clients.

Vantiva is committed to the highest standards of corporate social responsibility and sustainability across all aspects of their operations.

