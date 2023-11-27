The subscription period for the warrants of series TO6 starts today, November 27th, 2023

Today, November 27th, 2023, marks the commencement of the exercise period for subscription of warrants of series TO6 in Terranet AB (publ) (”Terranet” or the” Company”). The exercise period for warrants of series TO6 runs up until and including December 11th, 2023. Each warrant gives the right to subscribe for one (1) new share of series B in the Company to the price of SEK 0.054. The invested amount must be rounded up to two decimal places. For the warrants not to expire without value, the owner must actively subscribe for new shares no later than December 11th 2023, alternatively sell their warrants by the 6th of December, 2023. Please observe that certain nominees might close their application period earlier than December 11th, 2023.



The letter to holders of warrants of series TO6 is available on the Company's website www.terranet.se.

Summarized terms for the warrants of series TO6:

Subscription period: November 27, 2023 – December 11, 2023.

Issue size: 182,664,660 warrants of series TO6, which entitles to subscription of 182,664,660 B-shares. If all warrants are exercised, the Company will receive approximately SEK 9.9 million before issuing costs.

Exercise price: SEK 0.054 per B-share.

Last day for trading warrants of series TO6: December 6, 2023

Share capital and dilution: If all warrants are exercised the share capital will increase with SEK 1,826,646.6, from SEK 6,393,858.6 to SEK 8,220,505.2. If all warrants are exercised the number of shares in the Company will increase with 182,664,660 B-shares, from 639,385,860 shares (divided into 1,084,463 A-shares and 638,301,397 B-shares), to 822,050,520 shares. If all warrants of series TO6 are exercised, the dilution will amount to approximately 22.2 percent of the number of shares in the Company.

Please be advised : The invested amount must be rounded up to two decimal places.

Please note that warrants that are not exercised no later than December 11th, 2023, or sold no later than December 6th, 2023, will expire without value. For warrants not to lose their value, the holder must actively subscribe for new shares or sell the warrants.

How warrants are exercised:

Nominee-registered warrants (Custody account)

Subscription and payment by exercise of warrants shall be made in accordance with instructions from each nominee. Please contact your nominee for additional information.

Direct-registered warrants (Securities account)

No accounts for issuing nor any instructions regarding payments will be sent out. Subscriptions will be made through simultaneous payment in accordance with the instructions on the application form.

The warrants will then be replaced by interim shares awaiting registration at the Swedish Companies Registration Office.

The application form including instructions for payment is available on Terranet´s website, www.terranet.se, and on Mangold Fondkommission AB’s website, www.mangold.se.

Advisers

Mangold Fondkommission AB is the financial advisor and the issuing agent to Terranet AB in connection with the exercise of series TO6 warrants. Eversheds Sutherland Advokatbyrå AB is the legal advisor to the Company in connection with the exercise of series TO6 warrants.

For questions regarding the warrants, please contact:

Mangold Fondkommission AB

Tel: +46 8 5050 1595

E-mail: emissioner@mangold.se

For more information, please contact:

Magnus Andersson, CEO

Tel: +46 7 0777 8538

or

Dan Wahrenberg, CFO

Tel: +46 7 0337 0346

E-mail: dan.wahrenberg@terranet.se

About Terranet AB (publ)

Terranet is on a mission to save lives in urban traffic.

We develop breakthrough tech solutions for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and Autonomous

Vehicles (AV) that protect vulnerable road users.

With a unique patented vision technology, Terranet’s anti-collision system BlincVision laser scans and detects road objects up to ten times faster and with higher accuracy than any other ADAS technology available today.

Terranet is based in Lund, Sweden, and in the heart of the European automotive industry in Stuttgart, Germany. The company is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market since 2017 (Nasdaq: TERRNT B).

For more information, please visit Terranet´s website www.terranet.se.

Certified Adviser to Terranet is Mangold Fondkommission AB, ca@mangold.se.

Attachment