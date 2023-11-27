Crop Protection Chemicals Market to Hit USD 75.72 Billion by 2030 Due to Rising Global Population and Food Demand Coupled with Advancements in Agricultural Technology | Research by SNS Insider

Pune, Nov. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Crop Protection Chemicals Market Size, as per the SNS Insider report, achieved a valuation of USD 48.23 billion in 2022, with projections anticipating a growth to USD 75.72 billion by 2030. This expansion is forecasted to occur at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.8% during the period spanning from 2023 to 2030.

Market Overview

Crop protection chemicals, also known as pesticides, are substances designed to mitigate the impact of pests, diseases, and unwanted vegetation on crops. These chemicals encompass a diverse range of products, including insecticides, herbicides, fungicides, and more. The primary goal is to enhance agricultural productivity and secure food supplies by minimizing yield losses caused by biological threats.

Market Analysis

With the world's population steadily increasing, there is a growing demand for food. Crop protection chemicals enable farmers to maximize yield, ensuring a sustainable and secure food supply to meet the needs of a burgeoning population. Pests, diseases, and weeds pose significant threats to crop yields. Farmers turn to crop protection chemicals to mitigate these risks and safeguard their investments, fostering a need for effective pest management solutions. Technological innovations in agriculture, including precision farming and genetically modified crops, have increased the efficiency of crop protection chemical application. This has led to enhanced efficacy, reduced environmental impact, and improved overall crop health. Governments worldwide are recognizing the importance of sustainable agriculture. This has resulted in the implementation of regulations and initiatives supporting the responsible use of crop protection chemicals, fostering innovation and development in the industry. All these factors fostering the crop protection chemicals market growth.

Crop Protection Chemicals Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 USD 48.23 billion Market Size by 2030 USD 75.72 billion CAGR CAGR of 5.8% by 2023-2030 Market Opportunity Growing demand for organic farming Market Segments By Crop Type (Cereals & Grains, Fruits & Vegetables, Oilseeds & Pulses, and Others)

By Product Type (Insecticide, Fungicide, Herbicide, and Others)

By Form (Liquid and Dry)

By Source (Biopesticide and Natural)

By Mode of Application (Seed Treatment, Soil Treatment, Foliar Spray, and Others) Major Market Players BASF SE, American Vanguard Corp, DuPont, Dow Chemical Company, Bayer AG, Syngenta Group, FMC Corporation, Arysta LifeSciences Corporation, Bioworks, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, Cortevaand other key players.

Key Takeaway from Crop Protection Chemicals Market Study

The Cereals & Grains segment holds a prominent position in the market, reflecting the vital role these crops play in global food security. As staple foods for billions of people, cereals and grains are subjected to various environmental stressors and pest threats, necessitating advanced crop protection measures.

The Liquid segment is asserting its dominance in the crop protection chemicals market. Liquid formulations offer distinct advantages, including ease of application, uniform coverage, and enhanced efficacy. Farmers are increasingly adopting liquid formulations for their convenience and versatility in addressing diverse crop protection needs.

Recent Developments

Sumitomo Chemical recently announced the acquisition of a prominent U.S. biostimulant business company. The Japanese conglomerate's foray into the U.S. biostimulant business is a testament to the increasing significance of biorationals in modern agriculture. Biostimulants play a pivotal role in enhancing crop yield and quality by stimulating natural processes within plants.

CST (Cell Signaling Technology) and Leica Biosystems have joined forces to pave the way for companion diagnostics in personalized medicine. This partnership marks a significant milestone in the healthcare industry, where precision and individualized treatment approaches are gaining prominence.

Market Dynamics Analysis

The dynamics of the crop protection chemicals market are shaped by a myriad of factors that influence its growth, presenting a complex interplay of drivers, restraints, challenges, and threats. Among the key drivers propelling the market forward is the increasing global population, which exerts significant pressure on the agricultural sector to enhance productivity. The demand for high-quality crops to meet food requirements has led to the widespread adoption of crop protection chemicals to mitigate the impact of pests, diseases, and weeds. Additionally, the changing climatic patterns and the rise in unpredictable weather events underscore the need for effective crop protection solutions to ensure stable yields. However, this burgeoning market faces formidable restraints, including regulatory scrutiny and environmental concerns. Stringent regulations on the use of certain chemical compounds and growing awareness about the environmental impact of these chemicals pose challenges to market players. Moreover, the emergence of sustainable and organic farming practices presents a potential threat to conventional crop protection chemicals. Farmers are increasingly seeking environmentally friendly alternatives, pressuring the industry to innovate.

Key Regional Developments

In North America, the crop protection chemicals market is characterized by a strong emphasis on sustainable and eco-friendly solutions. Stringent environmental regulations and an increasing awareness of the impact of chemical usage on ecosystems have led to a growing demand for bio-based alternatives. Europe stands at the forefront of stringent regulatory frameworks governing the use of crop protection chemicals. The region is witnessing a notable shift towards integrated pest management (IPM) strategies, emphasizing reduced chemical dependency. The Asia-Pacific region dominates the global market, owing to its vast agricultural landscape. Emerging economies, such as India and China, are witnessing increased adoption of modern farming practices, driving the demand for crop protection chemicals.

Impact of Recession

The ongoing recession reverberates through the intricate tapestry of the crop protection chemicals market, bringing forth challenges and opportunities. Adapting to shifts in farmer priorities, navigating global supply chain disruptions, and embracing sustainable agricultural practices will be key considerations for industry stakeholders. The ability to innovate and align with evolving governmental policies will shape the resilience and future trajectory of the market in the face of economic uncertainty.

