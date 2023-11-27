Mobile Gaming Market Size Estimated to Reach USD 775.69 Bn By 2032

Ottawa, Nov. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global mobile gaming market size accounted for USD 212.06 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach around USD 499.53 billion by 2029, According to Precedence Research. Asia-Pacific led the global market with the largest market share in 2022.



Digital games specifically created for mobile platforms, such as smartphones, pocket PCs or tablets, wearables, media players, and feature phones, are referred to as mobile gaming. To achieve optimal performance, these games require high-performance central processing units (CPUs), graphics processing units (GPUs), random access memory (RAM), and high-resolution display panels. Through Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, infrared connections, memory cards, and other wireless technologies, they can be installed from the mobile operator portals or the internet. They raise morale, increase creativity, foster social connections, lessen stress, and improve problem-solving abilities. They also improve team-building abilities and concentration. Mobile gaming is gaining tremendous popularity all over the world as a result of these advantages.

Download Sample Copy for Better Understanding@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/sample/2910

The growth of mobile gaming is being fueled by accessibility and technological advancement. To accommodate players' contemporary on-the-go lifestyles, the game industry underwent a shift in concentration towards being mobile-first in 2020. This includes gaming studios that had previously concentrated on creating games only for PC. Another factor encouraging PC game makers to concentrate on mobile is the technological advancement of smartphones. They do not have to compromise on the quality of the game because of all the developments in smartphone technology and software. Some of the most well-liked PC and console games are now accessible on mobile devices as a result.

Key Insights:

The IOS segment contributed the largest market share in 2022.

The 22–24 age group segment held the highest revenue share in 2022.

The freemium segment has held the biggest revenue share in 2022.



Growth Factors of Mobile Gaming Market:

A significant driver of the market's expansion is the expanding use of smartphones and the deployment of cutting-edge game-making technologies. Additionally, esports' rising recognition is a significant industry driver. Additionally, consumers will have access to better connection rates as 5G technology spreads, which will increase the market for mobile gaming. Additionally, when people's disposable money rises, they are able to purchase cell phones, which leads to an increase in the number of gamers.

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact us at

sales@precedenceresearch.com | +1 650 460 3308

Top Mobile Gaming Genres by Penetration

Mobile Gaming Genres Penetration rate among smartphone users Puzzle 57.29% Arcade 55.6% Action 34.75% Racing 31.31% Strategy 15.79% Adventure 15.51% Card 15.44% Board 14.09% Simulation 13.72% Word 13.52%

Top Mobile Game Sub-categories by User Retention

iOS Game sub-category User Retention %age Android Game sub-category User Retention %age Puzzle 5.4% Adventure 3.2% Board 5.2% Puzzle 3.1% Educational 5.1% Role Playing 3,1% Action 5% Arcade 3% Arcade 4.9% Strategy 3%

Top Challenges of Mobile Gaming Industry According to Game Developers

Challenges %age Competition 73.1% Rising User Acquisition Costs 63.2% Rising Marketing Costs 47.5% Amount of Free Content 31.8% Rising Development Costs 27.8%

Revenue per active use by mobile game genre

Mobile Game Genre Revenue per active user Role Playing $0.66 Adventure $0.50 Strategy $0.21 Casino $0.19 Racing $0.19 Card $0.18 Action $0.18 Puzzle $0.16 Casual $0.15 Simulation $0.14

Estimated Time Spent By Mobile Game Genre

Mobile Game Genre Time spent per active user (in minutes) Puzzle 105 Casual 93 Arcade 73 Simulation 71 Adventure 71 Strategy 70 Card 69 Board 63 Role Playing 62 Action 59

Regional Stance:

Asia-Pacific dominated the regional market during 2022. China is the main nation making a significant contribution to the region. One of the biggest mobile gaming markets in Asia-Pacific is China, where Covid has helped the sector to expand. By providing consistent enjoyment through cloud-based and offline applications, mobile games have fundamentally changed the gaming business. In particular in developing economies like China, millions of people are projected to continue to be drawn to entertainment available on the go.

Report Highlights

On the basis of Platform , IOS is anticipated to produce the highest share during the projection period. According to Apple Inc., there are more than one billion active iPhones, a remarkable accomplishment for the company and evidence of the phones' enduring popularity and dependability.





, IOS is anticipated to produce the highest share during the projection period. According to Apple Inc., there are more than one billion active iPhones, a remarkable accomplishment for the company and evidence of the phones' enduring popularity and dependability. On the basis of Age Group , due to this age group's higher adoption of cutting-edge technologies, the 22–24-year-old age group held the maximum market share in 2022. Additionally, the bulk of smartphone users fall within this age group because they are technologically savvy and eager to explore new things. Since these devices provide positive user experiences, the introduction of new cell phones with unique capabilities that support sophisticated games has an impact on gamer involvement.





, due to this age group's higher adoption of cutting-edge technologies, the 22–24-year-old age group held the maximum market share in 2022. Additionally, the bulk of smartphone users fall within this age group because they are technologically savvy and eager to explore new things. Since these devices provide positive user experiences, the introduction of new cell phones with unique capabilities that support sophisticated games has an impact on gamer involvement. On the basis of the Business Model, in 2022, the freemium business model held the maximum share and is anticipated to experience a CAGR. The growth is attributed to the freemium games' additional benefit of allowing in-game purchases. In a freemium game, access to the basic game is absolutely free, but level upgrades and other optional features cost money.



You can further customize the report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/customization/2910

Mobile Gaming Market Scope

Report Coverage Details Market Size in 2023 USD 212.06 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 775.69 Billion Growth Rate from 2023 to 2032 CAGR of 15.5% Largest Market Asia-Pacific Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023 to 2032 Segments Covered By Platform, By Age Group, and By Business Model

Market Dynamics

Driver

Rise of the 5G to Boost Market Growth

Over the projection period, the adoption of the 5G will accelerate market expansion. Since the 5G networks offer far greater bandwidth and lower latency than current 4G networks, they will enable new gaming experiences such as the real-time multiplayer and augmented reality.

Restraint

Competition from Other Forms of Entertainment

The rivalry from other forms of entertainment is another significant barrier for the market for mobile gaming. Mobile games must contend with other widely used kinds of entertainment, including social networking sites like Facebook, streaming services like Netflix, and conventional gaming platforms like consoles and PCs. It might be hard for mobile games to stand out and draw people in with so many options accessible. Mobile games must also compete with other mobile apps for players' time and attention, which may further restrict their potential for growth.

The competition from other entertainment mediums may have an effect on commercialization plans. Users might be more ready to spend money on other entertainment options like streaming services, which could reduce the potential revenue for mobile games. Users may also have a limited budget for amusement, which forces them to compromise between several possibilities.

Opportunity

Emergence of New Technologies

The emergence of new technology is a significant opportunity for the mobile gaming sector. Mobile gaming could change as a result of new technology like augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), and cloud gaming. Mobile games' immersion and interaction can be improved by AR and VR, and cloud gaming can offer seamless access to top-notch games on a variety of platforms. In-game advertisements and microtransactions are only two examples of the additional revenue streams that these technologies may provide for game producers. To make their games stand out from those already on the market, game makers take advantage of these cutting-edge technologies.

For instance, they make interactive environments and items that people can engage with in real time using augmented reality. Additionally, they use VR to develop realistic, immersive gaming settings that immerse players in a different universe. Furthermore, improvements in mobile hardware, like 5G networks and more potent processors, helps to improve gaming even more and open up new career prospects for game makers. For instance, 5G networks can enhance connectivity and lower latency, enabling real-time multiplayer experiences and more realistic gaming settings.

Challenge

Discoverability

Discoverability is one of the major problems that the mobile gaming industry is now facing. It can be difficult for the game producers to make their games noticeable and stand out from the competition given the large number of mobile games that are available on app stores. Because of the overwhelming number of low-quality games, high-quality games may end up being overshadowed. The success of mobile games depends on its discoverability because it influences user retention and acquisition, which in turn affects income potential. To make sure that their games are visible to players and easy to access, game makers tends to discover solutions to this problem.

Related Reports:

Online Gaming Market : The global online gaming market size surpassed USD 204.63 billion in 2022 and is expected to attain around USD 440.89 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 7.97% throughout the projection period 2023 to 2032.



The global online gaming market size surpassed USD 204.63 billion in 2022 and is expected to attain around USD 440.89 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 7.97% throughout the projection period 2023 to 2032. eSports Market : The global eSports market size was estimated at USD 4.4 billion in 2022 and is expected to attain around USD 33.38 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 22.47% from 2023 to 2032.



The global eSports market size was estimated at USD 4.4 billion in 2022 and is expected to attain around USD 33.38 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 22.47% from 2023 to 2032. AR/VR Chip Market: The global AR/VR chip market size reached USD 3.74 billion in 2022 and it is expected to hit around USD 34.28 billion by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 24.79% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2032.



Recent Developments

In 2022, a new Nintendo switch i.e., OLED Model was launched by Nintendo Co. Ltd.





In July 2021, Gamestacy released “Influencer” in cooperation with Beamable. Influencer was a multiplayer functionality novel social game. It is hoped that this soft launch would introduce fresh possibilities for gender-specific games in the quickly expanding mobile games sector.





At its seventh annual product launch in May 2021, NetEase announced the release of new games for their wide range of mobile platforms as well as the upgrades for over 60 titles.



Market Key Players:

Tencent Holdings Limited

Activision Blizzard, Inc

Electronic Arts Inc.

Nintendo Co., Ltd.

GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc (SoftBank Group)

Gameloft

The Walt Disney Company

Glu Mobile Inc.

Rovio Entertainment Corporation

Supercell Oy

Market Segmentation:

By Platform

iOS

Android

By Age Group

Below 24 Years

24-44 Years

Above 44 Years





By Business Model

Freemium

Paid

Free

Paymium

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa



Immediate Delivery Available | Buy This Premium Research Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/checkout/2910

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact at

sales@precedenceresearch.com | +1 650 460 3308

Unlocking Market Insights through Data Excellence

The "Precedence Statistics" flexible dashboard is a powerful tool that offers real-time news updates, economic and market forecasts, and customizable reports. It can be configured to support a wide range of analysis styles and strategic planning needs. This tool empowers users to stay informed and make data-driven decisions in various scenarios, making it a valuable asset for businesses and professionals looking to stay ahead in today's dynamic and data-driven world.

To Access our Premium Real-Time Data Intelligence Tool, Visit: www.precedencestatistics.com

About Us

Precedence Research is a worldwide market research and consulting organization. We give an unmatched nature of offering to our customers present all around the globe across industry verticals. Precedence Research has expertise in giving deep-dive market insight along with market intelligence to our customers spread crosswise over various undertakings. We are obliged to serve our different client base present over the enterprises of medicinal services, healthcare, innovation, next-gen technologies, semi-conductors, chemicals, automotive, and aerospace & defense, among different ventures present globally.

Web: https://www.precedenceresearch.com

Our Blogs:

https://www.towardshealthcare.com



https://www.towardspackaging.com

For the Latest Update Follow Us:



Linkedin | Facebook | Twitter