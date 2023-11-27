GUTHRIE ANNOUNCES TUNKHANNOCK EXPANSION

Sayre, Pa., Nov. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Guthrie Clinic is thrilled to announce a significant development in its commitment to serving the greater Tunkhannock community. Thanks to the generous support of the Ruark Family and the Wyoming County Commissioners led by Chairman Richard (Rick) Wilbur, The Guthrie Clinic will be expanding primary care services and relocating to the former Tyler Memorial Hospital location, ensuring that essential outpatient health care services continue to be accessible for residents.

The multi-phase move to the former hospital location, beginning in early 2024, will allow Guthrie to offer a wide range of essential outpatient medical services, including primary care, preventive care, walk-in care, and technology-enabled specialty consults.

“We are excited about the opportunities this phased expansion offers to the greater Tunkhannock community,” said Dr. Ed Sabanegh, President and CEO of the Guthrie Clinic. “Guthrie is committed to meeting the changing health care needs of the area, and we look forward to providing expanded care options to this community where we have served for many years.”

Guthrie also acknowledged the support of the Wyoming County Commissioners for their partnership in facilitating this move. “I’m excited that Guthrie, a leader in providing exceptional quality care in our region, has signed on as the new provider of medical services at the former Commonwealth facility,” said Richard Wilbur, Chairman, Wyoming County Commissioners. “I realize that reopening after more than a year of closure is a process requiring high levels of community support. We welcome Guthrie's commitment to the residents of Wyoming County and will do everything we can to make this a successful partnership.”

The transition to the former Tyler Memorial Hospital location is a significant milestone for Guthrie. Each phase of clinical expansion will be thoughtfully implemented, gradually introducing an expanded range of essential outpatient medical services. The phased approach will allow Guthrie to explore continued expansion of comprehensive care based on community need and support.

The Guthrie Clinic is a non-profit multispecialty health system that integrates clinical and hospital care with research and education. Based in Sayre, Pennsylvania, The Guthrie Clinic is one of the nation’s longest established group practices, founded in 1910 by Dr. Donald Guthrie with a vision of providing patient-centered care through a clinically-integrated network of employed providers. It is an industry leader in the use of technology and electronic medical records to provide high-quality care. Among The Guthrie Clinic’s 6,500 caregivers are more than 700 physicians and advanced practice providers, representing the spectrum of medical specialties and sub-specialties. The Guthrie Clinic is a five-hospital system with a large network of outpatient facilities that spans nearly 9,000 square miles in Pennsylvania and upstate New York. It is dedicated to training the next generation of health care leaders, offering seven residencies and three fellowships.

