LIFE-SAVING AORTIC PROCEDURE BRINGS HOPE TO RURAL COMMUNITIES

Sayre, Pa., Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Guthrie Clinic proudly announces a significant advancement in regional vascular care with the successful completion of its first GORE® EXCLUDER® Thoracoabdominal Branch Endoprosthesis (TAMBE) procedure at Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital. This groundbreaking case introduces a life-saving treatment previously unavailable to patients in the region.

The TAMBE device is the first FDA-approved, off-the-shelf endovascular stent graft specifically designed to treat complex thoracoabdominal aortic aneurysms involving the visceral segment of the aorta. The system includes eight modular components, featuring four branch portals that enable precise placement of stents into the arteries that supply blood to the liver, intestines, and kidneys.

In this landmark case, the patient had previously undergone abdominal aortic aneurysm repair, which failed, resulting in a type Ia endoleak and a rapidly expanding 8 cm aneurysm that extended to the level of the renal arteries—a life-threatening condition. Due to prohibitively high surgical risk, the patient was not a candidate for open repair. Guthrie’s vascular surgery team extended the repair proximally using the TAMBE device and successfully placed bridging stents into the celiac artery, superior mesenteric artery (SMA), and left renal artery. Postoperative imaging confirmed complete aneurysm exclusion, and the patient made an excellent recovery.

“This is a major leap forward for vascular care in our region,” said Dr. Amber Hussain, DO, RPVI, Vascular Surgeon at Guthrie. “This achievement was made possible through exceptional teamwork, expertise, and innovation. A dedicated team of 15 professionals—including vascular surgeons, anesthesiologists, radiology specialists, resident physicians, and OR staff—worked together seamlessly to ensure the success of this procedure.” The surgery was further enhanced by live 3D fusion imaging and was supported by on-site representatives from Gore Medical, who provided technical expertise and device support.

This milestone follows another major advancement earlier this year when Guthrie’s vascular surgery team successfully performed the region’s first Thoracic Branch Endoprosthesis (TBE) procedure—part of the same FDA-approved family of multibranch stent grafts. These devices are the first off-the-shelf branch solutions for treating the entire aorta using minimally invasive techniques, avoiding the need for custom-manufactured grafts or high-risk open surgery.

With these pioneering procedures, Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital becomes one of the first centers in the Northeast to offer these advanced therapies, reaffirming its role as a leader in innovative, comprehensive aortic care.

For more information about Guthrie’s vascular services and the TAMBE procedure, visit www.Guthrie.org/TAMBE.

The Guthrie Clinic is a non-profit multispecialty health system integrating clinical and hospital care along with research and education. Headquartered in Sayre, Pennsylvania, The Guthrie Clinic stands as one of the nation’s longest established group practices, founded in 1910 by the visionary Dr. Donald Guthrie. The organization’s patient-centered approach revolves around a clinically integrated network of employed providers. Among The Guthrie Clinic’s more than 10,000 caregivers are close to 1,000 highly skilled physicians and advanced practice providers representing the spectrum of medical Specialties and sub-specialties. Situated across nearly 11,000 square miles in northeastern Pennsylvania and upstate New York, The Guthrie Clinic’s comprehensive six hospital campuses also encompass an expansive network of outpatient facilities across 14 counties. Post-acute care includes acute rehabilitation, skilled nursing, personal care home, home care and hospice services, completing the continuum of care. With a commitment to shaping the future of health care, the organization offers 11 residencies and five fellowships, serving as a training ground for the next generation of leaders in the field.

