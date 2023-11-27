Cribl Introduces Support for Amazon EKS to Optimize Data Collection and Sharing at Scale

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cribl, the data engine for IT and Security, today announced that Cribl Edge, a highly-scalable edge-based data collection system, is now available in AWS Marketplace as an Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service (Amazon EKS) add-on. AWS Marketplace is a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that make it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software that runs on Amazon Web Services (AWS). As part of Cribl’s relationship with AWS, this milestone helps developers to seamlessly share Amazon EKS data between security and operations teams, optimize observability data collection, and route data to multiple destinations.



"Kubernetes is an integral part of our infrastructure, but it is difficult to monitor, especially at scale," said Bob Chen, Senior Director of Infrastructure Engineering at iHerb. "With Cribl Edge deployed with our Kubernetes-based microservices, we're able to collect application logs and system metrics for instant visibility, saving us engineering time while avoiding outages."

The need for visibility into Kubernetes (K8s) environments is growing. According to CNCF’s annual survey, 40% of respondents running containers in production cited container security as the biggest adoption barrier, and reported using up to seven categories of supporting technologies in K8s environments. Routing to multiple destinations in K8s environments requires several agents, each installed in separate sidecar containers dedicated to monitoring ephemeral containers. This leaves more room for misconfigurations that impact performance and management overhead. Cribl Edge creates a self-service data collection and routing process in EKS, and offers a consistent experience for developers and SREs.

Cribl Edge is designed to support today’s modern distributed architectures, giving users the flexibility and control to send data anywhere, instead of being locked in to a single destination. Its intelligent agent efficiently gathers and auto-discovers observability data at its egress point to provide additional cost-effective options for data collection and processing. Now available as an add-on for Amazon EKS, a managed K8s service to run K8s on AWS and on-premises data centers, users can seamlessly implement observability into new and existing Amazon EKS environments and gain the following benefits of Cribl Edge:

Simplify data collection by automatically collecting logs, metrics, and application data at scale.

by automatically collecting logs, metrics, and application data at scale. Reduce vendor lock-in with centrally managed, configured, and version-controlled solution for easy expansion and low cost of ownership.

with centrally managed, configured, and version-controlled solution for easy expansion and low cost of ownership. Utilize built-in Fleet Management to effortlessly manage tens of thousands of edge nodes.



“Cribl is committed to providing customers with greater choice and control over their data, and this integration with Amazon EKS ensures customers have access to the right tools to manage data collection at scale,” said Ledion Bitincka, Co-Founder & CTO at Cribl. “As the volume of data continues to grow every year, the ability to collect the right data without installing, configuring, and managing multiple, independent agents is critical, and Cribl Edge provides users a seamless solution to achieve the visibility required to manage data collection at scale.”

Click here to access Cribl Edge in the Amazon Management Console.

About Cribl

Cribl makes open observability a reality for today's tech professionals. The Cribl product suite defies data gravity with radical levels of choice and control. Wherever the data comes from, wherever it needs to go, Cribl delivers the freedom and flexibility to make choices, not compromises. It's enterprise software that doesn't suck, enables tech professionals to do what they need to do, and gives them the ability to say "Yes." With Cribl, companies have the power to control their data, get more out of existing investments, and shape the observability future. Founded in 2018, Cribl is committed to being the data company for IT and Security with a remote-first workforce and an office in San Francisco, CA. For more information, visit www.cribl.io or our LinkedIn, Twitter, or Slack community.

Media Contact

Mike Ferris

media@cribl.io

Amy McDowell

Offleash PR for Cribl

cribl@offleashpr.com