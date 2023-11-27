Calian Reports Unaudited Results for the Fourth Quarter and FY23

(All amounts in release are in Canadian dollars)



OTTAWA, Nov. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calian® Group Ltd. (TSX:CGY), a diverse products and services company providing innovative healthcare, communications, learning and cybersecurity solutions, today released its unaudited results for the fourth quarter and FY23 ended September 30, 2023.

Highlights of record performance in Q4:

Revenue up 10% to $176 million

Gross margin at 31.7%, above 30% for the sixth consecutive quarter

Adjusted EBITDA1 at $20 million, up 7%



Highlights of FY23:

Revenue up 13% to $659 million

Gross margin at 31.0%, up from 29.1% last year

Adjusted EBITDA 1 at $66 million, in line with last year

at $66 million, in line with last year Operating free cash flow of $45 million

Net liquidity of $176 million

Repurchased 32,094 shares for consideration of $1.7 million

Acquired Hawaii Pacific Teleport on August 1 st , 2023

, 2023 Appointed President, IT & Cyber Solutions

Entered definitive purchase agreement to acquire Decisive Group



The Company will file the audited financial statements and annual report in early December 2023.

Financial Highlights Unaudited

Three months ended Unaudited

Twelve months ended (in millions of $, except per share & margins) September 30, September 30, 2023 2022 % 2023 2022 % Revenue 175.9 160.6 10 % 658.6 582.2 13 % Adjusted EBITDA1 20.4 19.1 7 % 66.0 65.9 - % Adjusted EBITDA %1 11.6 % 11.8 % (20 bps) 10.0 % 11.3 % (130 bps) Net Profit 5.1 1.2 328 % 18.8 13.6 39 % EPS Diluted $ 0.43 $ 0.10 330 % $ 1.61 $ 1.19 35 % Adjusted Net Profit1 12.7 10.3 24 % 40.4 44.0 (8 %) Adjusted EPS Diluted1 $ 1.07 $ 0.90 20 % $ 3.45 $ 3.87 (11 %) Operating Free Cash Flow1 10.7 14.1 (24 %) 44.8 47.2 (5 %)

1 This is a non-GAAP measure. Please refer to the section “Reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to most comparable IFRS measures” at the end of this press release.

“We finished the year with a record quarter as revenues, gross margin and adjusted EBITDA reached new historical highs,” said Kevin Ford, Calian Chief Executive Officer. “In FY23 we generated double-digit revenue growth with all four segments contributing. Our adjusted EBITDA remained flat. With two recent acquisitions, and adjustments in our operating costs, we are poised to see continued increase in our profitability.”

“Given the ongoing robust demand for our products and services, the contribution from recent acquisitions and the benefits from our restructuring plan, we are confident in our ability to post another record year. At the midpoint of our guidance range this translates into revenue and adjusted EBITDA growth of 15% and 32%, respectively, over FY23,” concluded Mr. Ford.

Fourth Quarter Results

Revenues increased 10%, from $161 million to $176 million, driven by double-digit growth in Advanced Technologies, Health and Learning.

Advanced Technologies: Revenues increased 72% to $53 million driven by product sales, the contribution from the Hawaii Pacific Teleport acquisition and the unwinding of backlog due to ongoing easing of supply chains.





Revenues increased 72% to $53 million driven by product sales, the contribution from the Hawaii Pacific Teleport acquisition and the unwinding of backlog due to ongoing easing of supply chains. Health: Revenues increased 31% to $52 million driven by significantly increased demand with our long-standing customers as well as short-term health response demand.





Revenues increased 31% to $52 million driven by significantly increased demand with our long-standing customers as well as short-term health response demand. Learning : Revenues grew 11% to $24 million driven by strong demand for military training with existing Canadian customers as well as demand for new products and technologies for NATO customers due to geo-political issues and renewed focus on readiness.





: Revenues grew 11% to $24 million driven by strong demand for military training with existing Canadian customers as well as demand for new products and technologies for NATO customers due to geo-political issues and renewed focus on readiness. ITCS: Revenues decreased 31% to $48 million as expected, mainly due to lower shipments in its product resale business based in the U.S., as the fourth quarter last year saw a disproportionate amount of product shipments due to the easing of supply chain issues.



Gross margin reached a record 31.7%, representing its 6th consecutive quarter above 30%. Adjusted EBITDA reached a record $20 million and adjusted EBITDA margin returned to double digits from Q3 levels to reach 11.6%.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

“In FY23 we generated $45 million in operating free cash flow, representing a 68% conversion rate from adjusted EBITDA,” said Patrick Houston, Calian CFO. “We continued to have a disciplined approach to capital deployment with the view of maximizing return on investments. We used our cash to invest in the business with acquisitions and earnout payments of $68 million and capex of $8 million and provide a return to shareholders in the form of dividends of $13 million and share buybacks of $2 million. We ended the year with $176 million in net liquidity, well-positioned to pursue our growth objectives,” concluded Mr. Houston.

Normal Course Issuer Bid

In the three-month period ended September 30, 2023, as part of its Normal Course Issuer Bid, the Company repurchased 32,094 shares for cancellation in consideration of $1.7 million. Since the launch of the Normal Course Issuer Bid on September 1, 2023, the Company repurchased 59,320 common shares for cancellation in consideration of $3.0 million.

Entered into a Definitive Purchase Agreement to Acquire Decisive Group

On November 9, 2023, Calian entered into a definitive purchase agreement to acquire 100% of the shares of Ottawa-based Decisive Group Inc. for up to CAD$74.7 million. This includes the amount to be paid in cash at closing of CAD$50.0 million. The definitive purchase agreement is effective immediately. Calian anticipates the transaction to close on December 1, 2023. See press release for further details.

Appointed President, IT and Cyber Solutions

On November 6, 2023, Calian appointed Michael Tremblay to the position of President, IT and Cyber Solutions effective December 1, 2023. With 38 years of sales, marketing, operations, general management experience, coupled with considerable knowledge of public sector clients, Mike has held senior executive positions with Microsoft, SAP, Fujitsu Consulting, JDS Uniphase, EDS Systemhouse and Digital Equipment Corporation. See press release for further details.

Quarterly Dividend

Today, Calian declared a quarterly dividend of $0.28 per share. The dividend is payable December 27, 2023, to shareholders of record as of December 11, 2023. Dividends paid by the Corporation are considered “eligible dividend” for tax purposes.

Guidance

Guidance for the year ended Sept. 30, 2024 (in thousands of Canadian $) Low High Revenue 730,000 790,000 Adjusted EBITDA 83,000 89,000



This guidance includes the full-year contribution from the Hawaii Pacific Teleport acquisition and assumes the closing of the Decisive Group acquisition on December 1st, 2023. It also includes the benefits from the restructuring plan announced in August 2023.

About Calian

We keep the world moving forward. Calian® helps people communicate, innovate, learn and lead safe and healthy lives. Every day, our employees live our values of customer commitment, integrity, innovation and teamwork to engineer reliable solutions that solve complex problems. That’s Confidence. Engineered. A stable and growing 40-year company, we are headquartered in Ottawa with offices and projects spanning North American, European and international markets.

Visit calian.com to learn about innovative healthcare, communications, learning and cybersecurity solutions.

Product or service names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

CALIAN GROUP LTD. UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION As at September 30, 2023 and 2022 (Canadian dollars in thousands, except per share data) September 30, September 30, 2023 2022 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 33,734 $ 42,646 Accounts receivable 173,052 171,453 Work in process 16,580 39,865 Inventory 21,983 18,643 Prepaid expenses 19,040 23,780 Derivative assets 155 123 Total current assets 264,544 296,510 NON-CURRENT ASSETS Capitalized research and development 1,068 2,186 Equipment 26,709 16,623 Application software 9,446 10,395 Right of use assets 34,637 16,678 Investments 3,673 670 Acquired intangible assets 75,160 57,087 Prepaid expenses 10,386 - Deferred tax asset 967 1,054 Goodwill 159,133 145,959 Total non-current assets 321,179 250,652 TOTAL ASSETS $ 585,723 $ 547,162 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Debt facility $ 37,750 $ 7,500 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 105,550 126,096 Contingent earn-out 11,263 25,676 Provisions 2,848 1,249 Unearned contract revenue 32,423 46,210 Derivative liabilities 353 812 Lease obligations 4,949 4,115 Total current liabilities 195,136 211,658 NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES Lease obligations 32,057 14,920 Contingent earn-out 2,535 2,874 Unearned contract revenue 15,592 - Deferred tax liabilities 12,031 12,524 Total non-current liabilities 62,215 30,318 TOTAL LIABILITIES 257,351 241,976 SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Issued capital 225,540 213,277 Contributed surplus 4,856 3,479 Retained earnings 96,859 92,198 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 1,117 (3,768 ) TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY 328,372 305,186 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 585,723 $ 547,162 Number of common shares issued and outstanding 11,812,650 11,607,391





CALIAN GROUP LTD. UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF NET PROFIT For the three and twelve month periods ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 (Canadian dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three months ended Year ended September 30, September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue Advanced Technologies $ 52,521 $ 30,517 $ 178,363 $ 150,398 Health 51,568 39,470 184,856 167,141 Learning 24,228 21,799 106,192 91,668 ITCS 47,631 68,764 189,172 172,965 Total Revenue 175,948 160,550 658,583 582,172 Cost of revenues 120,152 110,400 454,371 412,946 Gross profit 55,796 50,150 204,212 169,226 Selling and marketing 10,545 13,064 45,410 32,514 General and administration 22,034 17,004 81,363 65,408 Research and development 2,836 1,015 11,452 5,372 Profit before under noted items 20,381 19,067 65,987 65,932 Depreciation of equipment, application software and capitalized research and development 2,133 2,308 9,043 6,974 Depreciation of right of use assets 1,352 950 4,501 3,629 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 4,460 3,484 14,874 20,555 Restructuring expense 2,618 - 2,618 - Other changes in fair value (314 ) - (314 ) - Deemed compensation 403 3,314 550 4,314 Changes in fair value related to contingent earn-out 416 2,289 3,858 5,555 Profit before interest income and income tax expense 9,313 6,722 30,857 24,905 Lease obligations interest expense 159 143 531 451 Interest expense 634 7 365 295 Profit before income tax expense 8,520 6,572 29,961 24,159 Income tax expense – current 3,776 5,650 12,919 14,307 Income tax recovery – deferred (375 ) (273 ) (1,843 ) (3,752 ) Total income tax expense 3,401 5,377 11,076 10,555 NET PROFIT $ 5,119 $ 1,195 $ 18,885 $ 13,604 Net profit per share : Basic $ 0.43 $ 0.10 $ 1.61 $ 1.19 Diluted $ 0.43 $ 0.10 $ 1.61 $ 1.19





CALIAN GROUP LTD. UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS For the three and twelve month periods ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 (Canadian dollars in thousands) Three months ended Year ended September 30, September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 CASH FLOWS GENERATED FROM (USED IN) OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net profit $ 5,119 $ 1,195 $ 18,885 $ 13,604 Items not affecting cash: Interest expense 634 7 365 295 Changes in fair value related to contingent earn-out 416 2,289 3,858 5,555 Lease obligations interest expense 159 143 531 451 Income tax expense 3,401 5,377 11,076 10,555 Employee share purchase plan expense 130 125 597 518 Share based compensation expense 1,618 571 3,273 1,927 Depreciation and amortization 7,945 6,742 28,418 31,158 Deemed compensation 403 3,314 550 4,314 Other changes in fair value (314 ) - (314 ) - 19,511 19,763 67,239 68,377 Change in non-cash working capital Accounts receivable (8,971 ) (41,755 ) 1,393 (28,822 ) Work in process 6,166 13,785 23,285 15,444 Prepaid expenses and other (3,848 ) (10,443 ) (829 ) (20,137 ) Inventory 1,873 681 (3,340 ) (4,340 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 9,475 20,962 (17,947 ) 15,142 Unearned contract revenue 4,918 403 928 11,333 29,124 3,396 70,729 56,997 Interest paid (791 ) (150 ) (895 ) (747 ) Income tax paid (5,629 ) (3,258 ) (13,059 ) (13,109 ) 22,704 (12 ) 56,775 43,141 CASH FLOWS GENERATED FROM (USED IN) FINANCING ACTIVITIES Issuance of common shares net of costs 760 571 2,901 2,705 Dividends (3,335 ) (3,249 ) (13,163 ) (12,765 ) Draw (repayment) on debt facility 37,750 - 30,250 7,500 Payment of lease obligations (1,261 ) (929 ) (4,382 ) (3,655 ) Repurchase of common shares (1,670 ) - (1,670 ) - 32,244 (3,607 ) 13,936 (6,215 ) CASH FLOWS USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES Investments - - (2,689 ) - Business acquisitions (59,834 ) (2,928 ) (68,494 ) (65,566 ) Capitalized research and development - (2 ) (86 ) (177 ) Equipment and application software (2,368 ) (2,240 ) (8,354 ) (7,148 ) (62,202 ) (5,170 ) (79,623 ) (72,891 ) NET CASH OUTFLOW $ (7,254 ) $ (8,789 ) $ (8,912 ) $ (35,965 ) CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, BEGINNING OF PERIOD 40,988 51,435 42,646 78,611 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, END OF PERIOD $ 33,734 $ 42,646 $ 33,734 $ 42,646



RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES TO MOST COMPARABLE IFRS MEASURES

The following non-GAAP measures are mainly derived from the consolidated financial statements, but do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS; therefore, others using these terms may calculate them differently. The exclusion of certain items from non-GAAP performance measures does not imply that these are necessarily nonrecurring. From time to time, we may exclude additional items if we believe doing so would result in a more transparent and comparable disclosure. Other entities may define these measures differently than we do. In those cases, it may be difficult to use similarly named non-GAAP measures of other entities to compare performance of those entities to the Company’s performance.

Management believes that providing certain non-GAAP performance measures, in addition to IFRS measures, provides users of the Company’s financial reports with enhanced understanding of the Company’s results and related trends and increases transparency and clarity into the core results of the business. Adjusted EBITDA excludes items that do not reflect, in our opinion, the Company’s core performance and helps users of our MD&A to better analyze our results, enabling comparability of our results from one period to another.

Adjusted EBITDA

Three months ended Year ended September 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2023 2022

2023 2022

Net profit $ 5,119 $ 1,195 $ 18,885 $ 13,604 Depreciation of equipment and application software 2,133 2,308 9,043 6,974 Depreciation of right of use asset 1,352 950 4,501 3,629 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 4,460 3,484 14,874 20,555 Restructuring expense 2,618 - 2,618 - Other changes in fair value (314 ) - (314 ) - Lease interest expense 159 143 531 451 Changes in fair value related to contingent earn-out 416 2,289 3,858 5,555 Interest expense (income) 634 7 365 295 Deemed Compensation 403 3,314 550 4,314 Income tax 3,401 5,377 11,076 10,555 Adjusted EBITDA $ 20,381 $ 19,067 $ 65,987 $ 65,932



Adjusted Net Profit and Adjusted EPS

Three months ended Year ended September 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2023 2022

2023 2022

Net profit $ 5,119 $ 1,195 $ 18,885 $ 13,604 Restructuring expense 2,618 - 2,618 - Other changes in fair value (314 ) - (314 ) - Changes in fair value related to contingent earn-out 416 2,289 3,858 5,555 Deemed Compensation 403 3,314 550 4,314 Amortization of intangibles 4,460 3,484 14,874 20,555 Adjusted net profit 12,702 10,282 $ 40,471 $ 44,028 Weighted average number of common shares basic 11,790,964 11,399,172 11,714,887 11,343,615 Adjusted EPS Basic 1.08 0.90 3.45 3.88 Adjusted EPS Diluted 1.07 0.90 3.45 3.87



Operating Free Cash Flow

Three months ended Year ended September 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Cash flows generated from operating activities $ 22,704 $ (12 ) $ 56,775 $ 43,141 Capitalized research and development - (2 ) (86 ) (177 ) Equipment and application software (2,368 ) (2,240 ) (8,354 ) (7,148 ) Free cash flow $ 20,336 $ (2,254 ) $ 48,335 $ 35,816 Free cash flow $ 20,336 $ (2,254 ) $ 48,335 $ 35,816 Adjustments: Change in non-cash working capital (9,613 ) 16,367 (3,490 ) 11,380 Operating free cash flow $ 10,723 $ 14,113 $ 44,845 $ 47,196 Operating free cash flow per share 0.91 1.24 3.83 4.16



The Company uses adjusted net profit, and adjusted earnings per share, which remove the impact of our acquisition amortization and gains, resulting in accounting for acquisitions and changes in fair value to measure our performance. Operating free cash flow measures the company’s cash profitability after required capital spending when excluding working capital changes. These measurements better align the reporting of our results and improve comparability against our peers. We believe that securities analysts, investors and other interested parties frequently use non-GAAP measures in the evaluation of issuers. Management also uses non-GAAP measures in order to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period, prepare annual operating budgets and assess our ability to meet our capital expenditure and working capital requirements. Adjusted profit and adjusted earnings per share are not recognized, defined or standardized measures under IFRS. Our definition of adjusted net profit and adjusted earnings per share will likely differ from that used by other companies (including our peers) and therefore comparability may be limited. Non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for or be considered in isolation from measures prepared in accordance with IFRS. Investors are encouraged to review our financial statements and disclosures in their entirety and are cautioned not to put undue reliance on non-GAAP measures and view them in conjunction with the most comparable IFRS financial measures. The Company has reconciled adjusted net profit to the most comparable IFRS financial measure as shown above.