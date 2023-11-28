IDEX Biometrics receives orders from an expanding global customer base

Oslo, Norway – 28 November 2023 – IDEX Biometrics has received orders from multiple customers for biometric sensor solutions to be used in digital authentication and crypto management applications. The orders come in response to increasing demand for hack-resistant digital security solutions. IDEX has already begun shipping sensors and full solutions to these customers in Europe, Asia, and the US.

Notable among IDEX Biometrics’ growing number of clients is Taiwan based AuthenTrend Technology who provide FIDO2 certified smart card access solutions to consumers and enterprises across the globe. AuthenTrend’s biometric smart card, based on the IDEX Biometrics fingerprint authentication solution, is targeting digital identity. AuthenTrend goes to market through an extensive network of leading technology partners, distributors, resellers and system integrators.

"The intensified order intake from several technology providers of passwordless consumer applications in digital authentication and crypto management is a strong sign of market take-up," comments Catharina Eklof, Chief Commercial Officer of IDEX Biometrics. “Microsoft, Google and Apple are already working with the FIDO Alliance to remove passwords. The IDEX Biometrics platform technology is unlocking new high value applications."

For further information contact:

Marianne Bøe, Head of Investor Relations

E-mail: marianne.boe@idexbiometrics.com

Tel: + 47 918 00186



About IDEX Biometrics

IDEX Biometrics ASA (OSE: IDEX) is a global technology leader in fingerprint biometrics, offering authentication solutions across payments, access control, and digital identity. Our solutions bring convenience, security, peace of mind and seamless user experiences to the world. Built on patented and proprietary sensor technologies, integrated circuit designs, and software, our biometric solutions target card-based applications for payments and digital authentication. As an industry-enabler we partner with leading card manufacturers and technology companies to bring our solutions to market.

For more information, visit www.idexbiometrics.com

TRADEMARK STATEMENT

IDEX, IDEX Biometrics and the IDEX logo are trademarks owned by IDEX Biometrics ASA. All other brands or product names are the property of their respective holders.