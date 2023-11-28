Active & Intelligent Packaging Market to Surpass USD 50.04 Billion by 2030 Driven Increasing Consumer Awareness and Stringent Regulatory Requirements | Research By SNS Insider

Pune, Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Active & Intelligent Packaging Market, as indicated in the SNS Insider report, was valued at USD 25.3 billion. It is anticipated to achieve a market size of USD 50.04 billion by 2030, demonstrating a compound annual growth rate of 8.9% during the forecast period spanning from 2023 to 2030.

Market Overview

Active packaging refers to a category of packaging systems designed to extend the shelf life and maintain the quality of products by interacting with the internal atmosphere. These packages actively release or absorb substances to create a controlled environment, inhibiting the growth of microorganisms, oxidation, and moisture levels. On the other hand, intelligent packaging involves the incorporation of smart technologies to provide real-time information about the condition of the packaged product. This includes features such as temperature monitoring, freshness indicators, and RFID (Radio-Frequency Identification) tags for tracking and traceability. Intelligent packaging not only ensures product integrity but also offers a higher level of consumer engagement and transparency.

Market Analysis

With a growing awareness of health and sustainability, consumers are actively seeking products with extended shelf life and transparent sourcing information, driving the demand for active and intelligent packaging. Evolving regulations and standards in the food and pharmaceutical industries are pushing companies to adopt advanced packaging solutions to meet compliance and ensure product safety. Ongoing innovations in materials science, nanotechnology, and sensor technologies are constantly improving the capabilities of active and intelligent packaging, attracting investments and driving active & intelligent packaging market growth. The surge in online shopping has amplified the need for packaging solutions that offer both product protection and a seamless consumer experience, spurring the adoption of intelligent packaging solutions.

Active & Intelligent Packaging Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 USD 25.3 billion Market Size by 2030 USD 50.04 billion CAGR CAGR of 8.9% by 2023-2030 Market Opportunity Opportunities exist in the market for active and intelligent packaging by the developments in printed electronics Market Segments by Material (Plastic, Glass, Metal, Paper, Wood)

by Technology (Oxygen Scavenger, Shelf-Life Sensing, Time Temperature Indicator, Moisture Absorber, Others)

by Application (Food & Beverage, Pharmaceutical, Healthcare, Personal Care, Others) Major Market Players Amcor PLC, Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Co, Crown Holdings Inc, 3M Company, Constar International Inc, Ball Corporation, Coveris Holdings SA, LCR Hall Crest LLC, Sealed Air Corporation, Varcode Ltd and other key players.

Key Takeaway from Active & Intelligent Packaging Market Study

The oxygen scavenger segment stands out as a key driver in the market. Oxygen, a critical factor influencing the degradation of various products, is effectively managed through advanced scavenging technologies. This segment is witnessing substantial traction across diverse industries such as food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, and healthcare.

The pharmaceutical segment is asserting its dominance in the active & intelligent packaging market. With the pharmaceutical industry facing stringent regulations and the need for enhanced safety measures, intelligent packaging solutions have become imperative.

Recent Developments

PolyTaksys, a pioneering player in the realm of innovative technologies, has recently revealed its groundbreaking smart label as part of a strategic initiative to combat food loss. This cutting-edge solution aims to revolutionize the way we approach food preservation and supply chain management.

ProAmpac, a prominent player in the packaging industry, has recently announced a strategic partnership agreement with Clemson University to delve into the realm of smart packaging. This collaboration signals a significant step forward in the integration of advanced technologies into traditional packaging solutions.

Market Dynamics Analysis

The active & intelligent packaging market is currently undergoing dynamic shifts driven by a confluence of factors. One of the primary drivers propelling the market forward is the increasing consumer demand for enhanced product safety and quality. Active packaging, with its ability to interact with the packaged product and extend shelf life, has gained traction as a solution to reduce food waste and maintain freshness. Additionally, the rising awareness of environmental issues has led to a surge in demand for sustainable packaging solutions, prompting the integration of intelligent packaging technologies that enable real-time monitoring and traceability throughout the supply chain. However, this market expansion is not without its challenges. Regulatory constraints and compliance issues pose significant hurdles, as the industry must navigate a complex landscape of standards and guidelines. Furthermore, the initial high costs associated with implementing active and intelligent packaging technologies act as a restraint, particularly for smaller players in the market. The threat of technological obsolescence also looms, necessitating continuous innovation to stay ahead in this rapidly evolving landscape. Striking a balance between meeting regulatory requirements, cost-effectiveness, and technological advancements will be crucial for stakeholders in the market to thrive amidst these dynamic dynamics.

Key Regional Developments

The North American region stands out as a pioneer in embracing and driving innovations within the active & intelligent packaging market. The presence of key players and a robust technological infrastructure have propelled the development of smart packaging solutions. Europe, with its strong commitment to sustainability, has been a frontrunner in incorporating environmentally friendly materials in packaging. The market in Europe is witnessing a surge in demand for solutions that not only ensure product integrity but also adhere to stringent environmental regulations. The Asia-Pacific region is experiencing rapid growth in the market, driven by factors such as urbanization, increasing disposable income, and a burgeoning e-commerce sector.

Impact of Recession

One of the primary challenges faced by the active & intelligent packaging market during a recession is the decline in consumer spending. As disposable incomes shrink, consumers may opt for more cost-effective products, impacting the demand for premium packaging solutions. Companies operating in the active and intelligent packaging sector are adopting cost optimization strategies to navigate the economic challenges posed by the recession. This includes streamlining production processes, renegotiating supplier contracts, and exploring more cost-effective materials without compromising on the quality and functionality of the packaging.

