Vantiva - Availability of information for the Dec 19, 2023 CGM

Press Release

Preparatory documents available

to the Combined General Meeting of December 19, 2023

Paris, November 28, 2023 - Vantiva (Euronext Paris: VANTI),

Vantiva shareholders are invited to attend the Combined General Meeting to be held on first call on:

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 2:00 pm,

Auditorium - 10 Boulevard de Grenelle - 75015 Paris

The preleminary notice of the meeting, including the agenda and proposed resolutions, was published in the French Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO) on November 10, 2023, and is also available on the company's website www.vantiva.com/en/InvestorCenter/Shareholder Information/General Meeting.

A notice of meeting will be published in the legal gazette actu-juridique.fr on December 1,er2023.



The preparatory documents for the said meeting will be made available to shareholders as of today, in accordance with the applicable regulatory terms:

any shareholder holding registered shares may request that the Company sends these documents at no charge, up to and including the fifth day prior to the Meeting (for shareholders holding bearer shares, the exercise of this right is subject to the submission of a certificate of participation issued by their financial institution);





any shareholder may consult these documents at the Company’s registered office, for a period of 15 days prior to the date of the Meeting.





They also can be consulted on the company's website www.vantiva.com/en/InvestorCenter/Shareholder Information/General Meeting.

About Vantiva

Pushing the Edge

Vantiva shares are admitted to trading on the regulated market of Euronext Paris (VANTI).

Vantiva, formerly known as Technicolor, is headquartered in Paris, France. It is an independent company which is a global technology leader in designing, developing and supplying innovative products and solutions that connect consumers around the world to the content and services they love – whether at home, at work or in other smart spaces. Vantiva has also earned a solid reputation for optimizing supply chain performance by leveraging its decades-long expertise in high-precision manufacturing, logistics, fulfillment and distribution. With operations throughout the Americas, Asia Pacific and EMEA, Vantiva is recognized as a strategic partner by leading firms across various vertical industries, including network service providers, software companies and video game creators for over 25 years. The group’s relationships with the film and entertainment industry goes back over 100 years by providing end-to-end solutions for its clients.

Vantiva is committed to the highest standards of corporate social responsibility and sustainability across all aspects of their operations.

For more information, please visit vantiva.com and follow Vantiva on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Contacts

Vantiva Press Relations Image 7 for Vantiva – Corporate

press.relations@vantiva.com vantiva.press@image7.fr

Vantiva Investor Relations Thatcher+Co. for Vantiva – Product and Solutions

investor.relations@vantiva.com vantiva@thatcherandco.com

Attachment