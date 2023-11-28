Semiconductor Silicon Wafer Market to Surpass USD 16.83 Billion by 2030 due to Rising Demand for Consumer Electronics and 5G Technology Deployment | Research by SNS Insider

Pune, Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Semiconductor Silicon Wafer Market , as indicated by the SNS Insider report, achieved a valuation of USD 12.2 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 16.83 billion by 2030, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.11% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2030.

Market Overview

A semiconductor silicon wafer is a thin, slice-like substrate predominantly crafted from crystalline silicon. Its intrinsic properties make it a preferred choice for the fabrication of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. These wafers serve as the canvas upon which intricate electronic circuits are etched, enabling the creation of microchips that power electronic devices ranging from smartphones to advance computing systems.

Market Analysis

The proliferation of smartphones, tablets, smartwatches, and other consumer electronics fuels the demand for semiconductor silicon wafers. As consumers embrace increasingly sophisticated devices, the semiconductor industry experiences a parallel surge in the need for high-quality wafers to support the production of advanced microchips. The automotive industry's shift towards electric vehicles and the integration of advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) relies heavily on semiconductor technology. Silicon wafers are integral to the manufacturing of the high-performance chips needed for these applications, contributing significantly to the growth of the semiconductor silicon wafer market. The Internet of Things (IoT) has emerged as a transformative force, connecting devices and systems to enhance efficiency and convenience. Semiconductor silicon wafers play a crucial role in the production of IoT devices, driving market growth as industries and consumers alike adopt smart technologies. The global rollout of 5G technology demands semiconductor components with enhanced capabilities. Silicon wafers, being a fundamental element in the fabrication of high-frequency and high-performance chips, experience heightened demand as the telecommunications industry transitions to 5G networks.

Semiconductor Silicon Wafer Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 USD 12.2 billion Market Size by 2030 USD 16.83 billion CAGR CAGR of 4.11% by 2023-2030 Market Opportunity Advanced Semiconductor Nodes

The Edge Computing and the Internet of Things (loT) Market Segments By Size (0-100 mm, 100-200 mm, 200- 300 mm, more than 300 mm)

By Type (N-type, P-type)

By Application (Solar Cells, Photoelectric Cells, Integrated Circuits, Others)

By End User (Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Industrial, Telecommunications, Others) Major Market Players Sumco, Shin Etsu, Siltronic, MEMC, Zhonghuan Huanou, LG Siltron, SAS, Okmetic, MCL Microchips, Shenhe FTS, JRH and other key players.

Key Takeaway from Semiconductor Silicon Wafer Market Study

The market is experiencing a significant surge in demand, with the consumer electronics segment emerging as a dominant force. The relentless pace of technological advancements in smartphones, tablets, and other portable devices has fueled the need for high-performance semiconductor components. Silicon wafers, as a critical substrate in the manufacturing of integrated circuits, are at the forefront of this surge.

In parallel to the thriving consumer electronics segment, the solar cells sector has emerged as a powerhouse in the semiconductor silicon wafer market. The global push towards renewable energy sources has amplified the demand for solar panels, driving the need for high-quality silicon wafers as a fundamental component in solar cell manufacturing.

Recent Developments

Mitsubishi Electric has recently announced the successful completion of the installation of a cutting-edge 12-inch wafer processing line at its Fukuyama Factory Power Device Works. The newly installed wafer processing line represents a substantial upgrade in manufacturing capabilities for Mitsubishi Electric. The 12-inch wafers, known for their larger surface area, enable more efficient production processes and increased yields.

In a strategic business move, Nexperia, a leading semiconductor manufacturer, has recently finalized the sale of Newport Wafer Fab to a prominent US chip company for a substantial $177 million. This transaction underscores Nexperia's strategic realignment of its assets and resources, positioning the company for future growth and innovation.

Market Dynamics Analysis

The semiconductor silicon wafer market is undergoing dynamic shifts driven by a confluence of factors. Among the primary drivers propelling the market forward is the escalating demand for advanced electronic devices, including smartphones, IoT devices, and automotive applications. The increasing adoption of 5G technology further intensifies the need for efficient semiconductor components, amplifying the demand for silicon wafers. Additionally, the burgeoning trend of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) applications is fostering the demand for high-performance semiconductors, thereby bolstering the silicon wafer market. On the flip side, the industry faces certain restraints and challenges. The intricacies involved in the manufacturing process of silicon wafers contribute to the challenge of achieving cost-effective production, impacting profit margins for manufacturers. Moreover, geopolitical tensions and uncertainties in the global supply chain pose threats to the stable supply of raw materials, potentially disrupting the market. In the wake of these challenges, industry players are investing in research and development to innovate manufacturing processes, enhance efficiency, and mitigate the impact of geopolitical uncertainties, ensuring the sustained growth of the market in the foreseeable future.

Key Regional Developments

The Asia-Pacific region stands out as the powerhouse driving the semiconductor silicon wafer market. With major semiconductor manufacturing hubs located in countries such as China, Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan, the region has become the epicenter of silicon wafer production. North America remains a key player in the smarket, known for its technological advancements and innovation. The presence of leading semiconductor manufacturers and research institutions fosters continuous development in wafer technology. Europe, while not as dominant in wafer production volume, specializes in niche markets and high-end applications. The region's semiconductor industry focuses on producing advanced silicon wafers for specialized sectors like aerospace, healthcare, and automotive.

Impact of Recession

The ongoing recession undeniably presents challenges for the semiconductor silicon wafer market. The recession has exacerbated existing challenges within the semiconductor supply chain. This section will explore how disruptions in the supply chain, from raw materials to manufacturing processes, have impacted silicon wafer production. In response to economic downturns, there is a heightened emphasis on cost-effective solutions. This can drive demand for more affordable semiconductor silicon wafer options, potentially benefitting manufacturers capable of offering competitive pricing without compromising quality.

