Nanocellulose Market to Hit USD 1514.36 Million by 2030 on Account of Increasing Demand in Biomedical Applications and Government Initiatives | Research by SNS Insider

Pune, Nov. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Nanocellulose Market, as indicated by the SNS Insider report, exhibited a valuation of USD 318.86 million in 2022.
SNS Insider Projections suggest that Nanocellulose Market is poised to achieve a substantial growth, reaching USD 1514.36 million by 2030, with a projected Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 21.5% during the forecast period spanning from 2023 to 2030.
Market Overview
Nanocellulose stands as a testament to the ingenious utilization of cellulose, a natural polymer found in plant cell walls. The production of nanocellulose involves breaking down cellulose fibers into nanoscale dimensions, typically ranging from 1 to 100 nanometers. This results in an incredibly versatile material that exhibits remarkable strength, light weight, and transparency. Nanocellulose comes in various forms, including nanocrystalline cellulose (NCC), nanofibrillated cellulose (NFC), and bacterial nanocellulose. Each variant possesses unique characteristics, allowing for diverse applications across industries such as packaging, textiles, healthcare, and electronics.
Market Analysis
The increasing emphasis on sustainability has positioned nanocellulose as a frontrunner in eco-friendly materials. Derived from renewable resources, nanocellulose offers a sustainable alternative to conventional materials, reducing the environmental impact across industries. Nanocellulose's versatility is a major growth driver, as it finds applications in diverse industries. From enhancing the mechanical properties of composites to serving as a barrier in food packaging, the range of uses continues to expand, driving demand across different sectors. Ongoing investments in research and development activities have fueled innovations in nanocellulose production and applications. Collaborations between academic institutions, research organizations, and industries are contributing to the discovery of new ways to leverage nanocellulose, further propelling nanocellulose market growth. The biomedical field has witnessed a surge in the use of nanocellulose for drug delivery, wound healing, and tissue engineering. Its biocompatibility and unique properties make it an attractive choice in the development of advanced biomedical solutions, driving demand in this sector.
Nanocellulose Market Report Scope:
|Report Attributes
|Details
|Market Size in 2022
|USD 318.86 million
|Market Size by 2030
|USD 1514.36 million
|CAGR
|CAGR of 21.5% by 2023-2030
|Market Opportunity
|
|Market Segments
|
|Major Market Players
|Rettenmaier & Sohne GmbH + Co KG , UPM, Nippon Paper Industries C0 Ltd, Daicel Finchem Ltd, American Process Inc., Stora Enso,Celluforce, Sappi Ltd, Borregard, Kruger Inc and other key players.
Key Takeaway from Nanocellulose Market Study
- The Pulp & Paper segment has long been a key contributor to the market. As a primary source of cellulose, this segment plays a crucial role in the production of nanocellulose materials. The extraction of nanocellulose from pulp not only adds value to the traditional paper industry but also opens up new avenues for innovation.
- The Wood segment, encompassing forestry and timber industries, is another significant segment in the nanocellulose market. Wood-derived nanocellulose holds immense promise due to its sustainable and renewable nature.
Recent Developments
- Australian startup Bucha Bio has recently closed an oversubscribed funding round, securing an impressive $1.1 million. The funds will be directed towards advancing their pioneering work in developing plant-based leather, a promising alternative to traditional animal-derived materials.
- Australian startup Cass Materials has unveiled its innovative approach to cultivated protein production. The company's pioneering work involves the development of a Nata De Coco scaffold, presenting a novel and eco-friendly solution for the cultivation of protein.
Market Dynamics Analysis
The nanocellulose market is currently experiencing a dynamic shift driven by a myriad of factors that contribute to its growth and expansion. One of the primary drivers propelling the market forward is the increasing demand for sustainable and eco-friendly materials across various industries. Nanocellulose, derived from plant-based sources such as wood pulp, offers a renewable and biodegradable alternative to traditional materials. This demand surge is further fueled by a growing awareness of environmental issues, prompting industries to adopt green practices. Moreover, the unique properties of nanocellulose, including its lightweight nature, high strength, and versatility, make it an attractive choice for applications in sectors such as packaging, textiles, and biomedical engineering. However, amidst the positive momentum, the market faces certain restraints that necessitate careful consideration. One significant challenge is the high production costs associated with the manufacturing processes of nanocellulose. The intricate procedures involved in extracting and processing nanocellulose contribute to elevated production expenses, impacting its overall market competitiveness.
Key Regional Developments
In North America, the nanocellulose market is witnessing robust growth, propelled by increasing investments in research and development activities, particularly in the United States and Canada. The region's emphasis on sustainable and eco-friendly solutions aligns with nanocellulose's inherent characteristics, fostering its integration into various industries such as packaging, textiles, and healthcare. Europe stands as a prominent player in the global market, with countries like Sweden and Finland leading the way in research and production. The European Union's focus on reducing carbon footprint and promoting bio-based materials aligns with nanocellulose's eco-friendly profile, driving its adoption in sectors like automotive manufacturing and construction. The Asia-Pacific region emerges as a key growth hub for the market, driven by the rapid industrialization and a burgeoning demand for environmentally friendly products.
Impact of Recession
One of the primary consequences of the recession on the nanocellulose market is a decrease in demand across various industries. With economic uncertainties, businesses in sectors like automotive and construction, major consumers of nanocellulose, are cutting back on expenditures, leading to reduced demand for innovative materials. To navigate the challenges posed by the ongoing recession, companies in the market are adopting strategic adaptations. These include diversification of product offerings, exploring new markets, and investing in sustainable practices. Such strategies aim to not only mitigate the immediate impact but also position the industry for long-term resilience.
TABLE OF CONTENT
1. Introduction
1.1 Market Definition
1.2 Scope
1.3 Research Assumptions
2. Research Methodology
3. Market Dynamics
3.1 Drivers
3.2 Restraints
3.3 Opportunities
3.4 Challenges
4. Impact Analysis
4.1 Impact of the Russia-Ukraine War
4.2 Impact of Ongoing Recession
4.2.1 Introduction
4.2.2 Impact on major economies
4.2.2.1 US
4.2.2.2 Canada
4.2.2.3 Germany
4.2.2.4 France
4.2.2.5 United Kingdom
4.2.2.6 China
4.2.2.7 Japan
4.2.2.8 South Korea
4.2.2.9 Rest of the World
5. Value Chain Analysis
6. Porter’s 5 Forces Model
7. PEST Analysis
8. Nanocellulose Market Segment, By Type
8.1 MFC & NFC
8.2 CNC/NCC
8.3 Others (BNC, TC, ANC, and CNY)
9.Nanocellulose Market Segment, By Raw Material
9.1 Wood
9.2 Non-wood
10.Nanocellulose Market Segment, By Application
10.1 Pulp & Paper
10.2 Composites
10.3 Biomedical & Pharmaceuticals
10.4 Electronics Sensors
10.5 Textiles
10.6 Others (cosmetics, oil & gas, and food & beverage)
11. Regional Analysis
11.1 Introduction
11.2 North America
11.2.5 USA
11.2.6 Canada
11.2.7 Mexico
11.3 Europe
11.3.1 Eastern Europe
11.3.1.5 Poland
11.3.1.6 Romania
11.3.1.7 Turkey
11.3.1.8 Rest of Eastern Europe
11.3.2 Western Europe
11.3.2.4 Germany
11.3.2.5 France
11.3.2.6 UK
11.3.2.7 Italy
11.3.2.8 Spain
11.3.2.9 Netherlands
11.3.2.10 Switzerland
11.3.2.11 Austria
11.3.2.12 Rest of Western Europe
11.4 Asia-Pacific
11.4.5 China
11.4.6 India
11.4.7 Japan
11.4.8 South Korea
11.4.9 Vietnam
11.4.10 Singapore
11.4.11 Australia
11.4.12 Rest of Asia-Pacific
11.5 Middle East & Africa
11.5.1 Middle East
11.5.1.5 UAE
11.5.1.6 Egypt
11.5.1.7 Saudi Arabia
11.5.1.8 Qatar
11.5.1.9 Rest of Middle East
11.5.2 Africa
11.5.2.5 Nigeria
11.5.2.6 South Africa
11.5.2.7 Rest of Africa
11.6 Latin America
11.6.5 Brazil
11.6.6 Argentina
11.6.7 Colombia
11.6.8 Rest of Latin America
12. Company Profile
12.1 Nippon Paper Industries C0., Ltd (Japan)
12.1.1 Financial
12.1.2 Products/ Services Offered
12.1.3 SWOT Analysis
12.1.4 The SNS view
12.2 Rettenmaier & Sohne GmbH + Co KG (Germany)
12.3 UPM (Finland)
12.4 Daicel Finchem Ltd (Japan)
12.5 Stora Enso (Finland)
12.6 Celluforce (U.S)
12.7 Sappi Ltd (South Africa)
12.6 Borregard (Norway)
12.9 American Process Inc.(U.S)
12.10 Kruger Inc. (Canada)
13.Competitive Landscape
13.1 Competitive Benchmark
13.2 Market Share analysis
13.3 Recent Developments
14. Conclusion
