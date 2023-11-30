CentralReach Launches Inaugural Autism and IDD Care Market Report, Offering Unprecedented Industry Insights

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CentralReach , the leading provider of Autism and IDD care software, today released The Autism and IDD Care Market Report, compiled from a carefully curated selection of CentralReach's proprietary CanaryBI dataset, cohorted to remove the effects of new entrants on the trends. This groundbreaking report marks the first of its kind for the autism and IDD care industry, capturing the ever-evolving landscape and inspiring innovative approaches to care delivery for individuals with autism and related IDDs.

Among the report's key findings is the substantial opportunity for applied behavioral analysis (ABA) providers to expand caregiver training and support services. In 2023, providers across all segments averaged a mere 20% utilization of authorized parent training hours, resulting in approximately 450,000 unused hours per month. Parent, caregiver, or family training plays a critical role in the successful delivery of ABA care, and ABA providers who effectively utilize caregiver training hours demonstrate higher client retention rates compared to those who underutilize these resources.

The Autism and IDD Care Market Report is derived from CR CanaryBI - the industry's most comprehensive autism and IDD care dataset. This aggregated and anonymized dataset encompasses over 3 billion data points today and adds to that total over 1 billion points per year, making it the largest, most comprehensive dataset in the field. The recently released report delves into data from insurance payments, claims, service hours, providers, clients or those diagnosed with an IDD including autism spectrum disorder, and learning opportunities that occurred during sessions, drawn from 1,000 therapy providers offering applied behavior analysis, speech therapy, occupational therapy, and related services.

“Autism rates continue to rise across the nation, and we can clearly see through the data that therapy providers are not only continuing to expand to keep pace with the growing demand for these services but also investing to improve the quality of care they are providing to individuals with autism and related IDDs," stated Chris Sullens, CEO of CentralReach. "Our position as market leader and the scale at which we operate provides a unique view into these trends across provider segments, geographies, payers and other key factors that we hope helps surface key trends and benchmarks to allow providers to see where they are making progress and identify areas that require greater attention.”

To access the full Autism and IDD Care Market Report, please visit: https://centralreach.com/resources/autism-idd-care-report/

