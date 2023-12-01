PayPoint plc (the "Company") - Total Voting Rights

In conformity with DTR 5.6.1R the Company hereby notifies the market of the following:

The Company's capital consists of 72,678,765 ordinary shares with voting rights.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

1 December 2023

Enquiries:

PayPoint plc

Brian McLelland, Interim Company Secretary

+44(0)7721211100

http://corporate.paypoint.com/