Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program

| Source: Bekaert Bekaert

Zwevegem, BELGIUM

        

Update on the Share Buyback Program

Period from 23 November 2023 to 29 November 2023

On 28 July 2023, Bekaert announced the start of the seventh tranche of its buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 30 million (the Seventh Tranche). All shares bought as part of the Program will be cancelled. The purpose of the Program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 23 November 2023 to 29 November 2023, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 47 815 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the seventh tranche of the Program during the period from 23 November 2023 to 29 November 2023:

 Repurchase of shares
DateMarketNumber of SharesAverage Price paid (€)Highest Price
paid (€)		Lowest Price
paid (€)		Total
Amount (€)
23 November 2023Euronext Brussels9 36041.2041.6440.48385 632
 MTF CBOE 
 MTF Turquoise
 MTF Aquis
24 November 2023Euronext Brussels9 94441.5941.7241.34413 571
 MTF CBOE
 MTF Turquoise
 MTF Aquis
27 November 2023Euronext Brussels7 40842.5043.2041.50314 840
 MTF CBOE1 43642.6543.2242.0861 245
 MTF Turquoise
 MTF Aquis
28 November 2023Euronext Brussels8 68942.3642.9641.90368 066
 MTF CBOE1 10042.2542.7241.8646 475
 MTF Turquoise
 MTF Aquis
29 November 2023Euronext Brussels8 97842.8043.0642.42384 258
 MTF CBOE90042.8043.0842.5238 520
 MTF Turquoise
 MTF Aquis
Total 47 81542.0943.2240.482 012 607

On 29 November 2023 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 3 186 611 own shares, or 5.70% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

