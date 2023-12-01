Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program

Update on the Share Buyback Program

Period from 23 November 2023 to 29 November 2023

On 28 July 2023 , Bekaert announced the start of the seventh tranche of its buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 30 million (the Seventh Tranche). All shares bought as part of the Program will be cancelled. The purpose of the Program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 23 November 2023 to 29 November 2023, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 47 815 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the seventh tranche of the Program during the period from 23 November 2023 to 29 November 2023:

Repurchase of shares Date Market Number of Shares Average Price paid (€) Highest Price

paid (€) Lowest Price

paid (€) Total

Amount (€) 23 November 2023 Euronext Brussels 9 360 41.20 41.64 40.48 385 632 MTF CBOE — — — — MTF Turquoise — — — — — MTF Aquis — — — — — 24 November 2023 Euronext Brussels 9 944 41.59 41.72 41.34 413 571 MTF CBOE — — — — — MTF Turquoise — — — — — MTF Aquis — — — — — 27 November 2023 Euronext Brussels 7 408 42.50 43.20 41.50 314 840 MTF CBOE 1 436 42.65 43.22 42.08 61 245 MTF Turquoise — — — — — MTF Aquis — — — — — 28 November 2023 Euronext Brussels 8 689 42.36 42.96 41.90 368 066 MTF CBOE 1 100 42.25 42.72 41.86 46 475 MTF Turquoise — — — — — MTF Aquis — — — — — 29 November 2023 Euronext Brussels 8 978 42.80 43.06 42.42 384 258 MTF CBOE 900 42.80 43.08 42.52 38 520 MTF Turquoise — — — — — MTF Aquis — — — — — Total 47 815 42.09 43.22 40.48 2 012 607

On 29 November 2023 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 3 186 611 own shares, or 5.70% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

