Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program

Update on the Share Buyback Program
Period from 23 November 2023 to 29 November 2023
On 28 July 2023, Bekaert announced the start of the seventh tranche of its buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 30 million (the Seventh Tranche). All shares bought as part of the Program will be cancelled. The purpose of the Program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company.
Bekaert announces today that during the period from 23 November 2023 to 29 November 2023, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 47 815 shares.
The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the seventh tranche of the Program during the period from 23 November 2023 to 29 November 2023:
|Repurchase of shares
|Date
|Market
|Number of Shares
|Average Price paid (€)
|Highest Price
paid (€)
|Lowest Price
paid (€)
|Total
Amount (€)
|23 November 2023
|Euronext Brussels
|9 360
|41.20
|41.64
|40.48
|385 632
|MTF CBOE
|—
|—
|—
|—
|MTF Turquoise
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|MTF Aquis
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|24 November 2023
|Euronext Brussels
|9 944
|41.59
|41.72
|41.34
|413 571
|MTF CBOE
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|MTF Turquoise
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|MTF Aquis
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|27 November 2023
|Euronext Brussels
|7 408
|42.50
|43.20
|41.50
|314 840
|MTF CBOE
|1 436
|42.65
|43.22
|42.08
|61 245
|MTF Turquoise
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|MTF Aquis
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|28 November 2023
|Euronext Brussels
|8 689
|42.36
|42.96
|41.90
|368 066
|MTF CBOE
|1 100
|42.25
|42.72
|41.86
|46 475
|MTF Turquoise
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|MTF Aquis
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|29 November 2023
|Euronext Brussels
|8 978
|42.80
|43.06
|42.42
|384 258
|MTF CBOE
|900
|42.80
|43.08
|42.52
|38 520
|MTF Turquoise
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|MTF Aquis
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Total
|47 815
|42.09
|43.22
|40.48
|2 012 607
On 29 November 2023 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 3 186 611 own shares, or 5.70% of the total number of the outstanding shares.
