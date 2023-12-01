Connecticut Lottery Corporation Announces Partnership with Fanatics Betting & Gaming

WALLINGFORD, Conn., Dec. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Connecticut Lottery Corporation (CLC) today announced Fanatics Betting and Gaming, a subsidiary of Fanatics Holdings Inc, a global digital sports platform, as its new sports betting partner in the state of Connecticut. The Fanatics Sportsbook will serve as the CLC’s exclusive sports betting provider for mobile and retail channels. The expected transition date is mid-December.



“Fanatics is the only true sports brand in the gaming space and has established itself as an innovator in the industry,” said Greg Smith, CLC President & CEO. “We have been impressed with the Fanatics team, their aggressive entry into the US sports betting market, and we are excited to see how they redefine the sports betting customer experience here in Connecticut. CLC anticipates notable market share growth as a result of this partnership.”

Sports fans living in and visiting Connecticut will soon be able to download the Fanatics Sportsbook on iOS and Android and begin their Fanatics experience. With this new partnership, Connecticut sports bettors will enjoy an online sportsbook that makes being a fan easy with fast signup, easy betting, transparent withdrawals, live streaming, industry leading search functionality, the ability to earn FanCash on their bets and a curated Discover page with the sports and bets that matter most to a customer.

“We are excited to be working with the CLC to bring the Fanatics Sportsbook to customers in Connecticut,” said Ari Borod, Chief Business Officer. “We are looking forward to bringing the Fanatics experience to the ten retail locations throughout Connecticut and more importantly, adding our innovative mobile app to the online choices available in Connecticut.”

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call (888) 789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat

About the Connecticut Lottery Corporation

The Connecticut Lottery Corporation (CLC) is a quasi-public state agency with the mission to generate revenue for Connecticut consistent with the highest standards of good public policy and social responsibility. In fiscal year 2023, players won more than $1.1 billion in prize money and retailers earned more than $80 million in commissions. At the same time, the CLC provided more than $404 million to support the valuable services and programs funded by the state’s General Fund including public health, libraries, public safety, education and more. Since the Lottery began in 1972, its contributions to the General Fund have exceeded $11.5 billion.*

The CLC reminds the public that Lottery purchasers must be 18 or older, and players must be at least 21 to place sports wagers. Help is available for problem gambling. Call 888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org.

*Based on unaudited FY 2023 financial statements.

About Fanatics Betting and Gaming

Launched in 2021, Fanatics Betting and Gaming is the online and retail sports betting subsidiary of Fanatics Holdings Inc., a global digital sports platform. The Fanatics Sportsbook makes being a fan easy with fast signup, easy betting, transparent withdrawals, live streaming, industry leading search functionality and a curated Discover page with the sports and bets that matter most to a customer. The Fanatics Sportsbook is available online in Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia. Fanatics Sportsbook has retail locations outside of Progressive Field, Nationwide Arena, XL Center and the only retail sportsbook inside an NFL stadium at FedExField. Fanatics Betting and Gaming is headquartered in New York.





