In-Flight Entertainment and Connectivity Market Insights: OEMs Transforming the Future of Passenger Experience

Chicago, Dec. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The growth of in-flight entertainment & connectivity market size is mainly driven by the increased demand for in-flight experience, increase in aircraft renewals and aircraft deliveries and technological shift. The in-flight entertainment & connectivity market includes major players Thales Group (France), Viasat, Inc. (US), Astronics Corporation (US), Iridium Communications Inc. (US), Gogo LLC (US). These players have spread their business across various countries includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Rest of the World.

The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the end-use industries adversely, resulting in a sudden dip in 2020 aircraft orders and deliveries. This is expected to negatively impact the aircraft market in the short term, with slow recovery expected in Q1 of 2021.

In-flight Entertainment & Connectivity Market Scope

Report Metric Details Estimated Market Size USD 4.7 billion by 2021 Projected Market Size USD 6.1 billion by 2026 Growth Rate 5.2% Market size available for years 2017–2026 Base year considered 2020 Forecast period 2021-2026 Forecast units Value (USD Million) Segments covered By Product, By Class, By Aircraft Type, By End User Geographies covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Rest of the World Companies covered Thales Group (France), Viasat, Inc. (US), Astronics Corporation (US), Iridium Communications Inc. (US), Gogo LLC (US)

Increasing product launches of IFE hardware is expected to fuel the growth of the in-flight entertainment & connectivity market during the forecast period.

The IFE hardware segment is estimated to lead the market during the forecast period, with a share of 60% in 2021. IFE hardware enables airline operators to upload, store, and transfer entertainment content on the in-flight entertainment systems. Increasing product launches by companies such as Thales Group drive the growth of the segment. These products offer features such as open operating system and 4K HDR displays.

Based on the product, the IFE content segment is estimated to have second highest market share in the In-flight Entertainment & Connectivity market in 2021.

Based on the product, the In-flight Entertainment & Connectivity market has been segmented broadly into IFE hardware, IFE connectivity and IFE content. Here IFE content is having second highest share in 2021. The growth of the IFE (In-Flight Entertainment) content segment in the In-Flight Entertainment & Connectivity (IFEC) market is being propelled by strategic factors. Airlines are recognizing the significance of offering a diverse and engaging content library to attract and retain passengers. In an increasingly competitive landscape, the provision of a wide range of movies, TV shows, music, and interactive content has become a key differentiator. Furthermore, the shift towards personalized and on-demand entertainment, coupled with the expansion of streaming services, is fueling the demand for high-quality IFE content, ultimately enhancing the overall passenger experience.

The first class segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on class, the first class segment is projected to be the highest CAGR rate for the in-flight entertainment & connectivity market during the forecast period. The demand for in-flight comfort and premium services laid the foundation for first class segment. It is the most premium of all the segments. The services start even before the actual flight with transfer from hotels, private check in, premium lounge access. In-flight, the first-class seats are more comfortable and spacious with high quality.

Based on the class, the premium economy segment is estimated to have second highest market share in the In-flight Entertainment & Connectivity market in 2021.

Based on the class, the In-flight Entertainment & Connectivity market has been segmented broadly into first class, business class, premium economy, and economy. Here premium economy is having second highest share in 2021. The premium economy segment in the In-Flight Entertainment & Connectivity (IFEC) market is flourishing as passenger preferences evolve. Travelers are willing to invest in a more comfortable and feature-rich travel experience. Airlines are responding by outfitting their premium economy cabins with advanced IFEC systems, providing upgraded content and connectivity choices. This aligns with the increasing demand for a balance between affordability and elevated in-flight amenities, establishing premium economy as a significant growth driver in the IFEC market.

The narrow body aircraft segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on the aircraft type, the narrow body aircraft segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR rate for the in-flight entertainment & connectivity market during the forecast period. In countries such as India, Japan, Australia, China, the US, and Russia, the demand for domestic air travel has been increasing over the years. According to IATA, in 2019, international air passenger traffic increased 4.1% compared to 2018. Due to the increase in air travel, the demand for narrow body aircraft is expected to grow across the world.

Based on the aircraft type, the narrow body segment is estimated to have second highest market share in the In-flight Entertainment & Connectivity market in 2021.

Based on the aircraft type, the In-flight Entertainment & Connectivity market has been segmented broadly into narrow body, wide body, and business jets. Here narrow body is having second highest share in 2021. The growth of the narrow-body segment in the In-Flight Entertainment & Connectivity (IFEC) market is attributed to key drivers. Airlines are expanding their single-aisle aircraft fleets to meet increased demand for shorter routes and frequent flights. To enhance passenger satisfaction and maintain competitiveness, these carriers are equipping their narrow-body planes with advanced IFEC systems. Furthermore, the proliferation of budget airlines is increasing the need for cost-effective yet high-quality IFEC solutions, aiming to attract passengers and distinguish their services. This demand is propelling growth in the narrow-body segment of the IFEC market.

The OEM segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on end user, the OEM segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR rate for the in-flight entertainment & connectivity market during the forecast period. The new airlines focus on pre-installed in-flight system provided by manufacturers. The increase demand of Low-cost carrier can also be seen the southeast Asian region. With the increase in number of passengers aided by the increase in number of aircrafts around the world. The demand of in-flight entertainment has also picked up pace.

Based on the end user, the OEM segment is estimated to have second highest market share in the In-flight Entertainment & Connectivity market in 2021.

Based on the end user, the In-flight Entertainment & Connectivity market has been segmented broadly into OEM and aftermarket. Here OEM segment is having second highest share in 2021. The growth of the OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) segment in the In-Flight Entertainment & Connectivity (IFEC) market is driven by airlines' insistence on incorporating state-of-the-art technology from the aircraft's inception. Airlines understand the importance of delivering cutting-edge IFEC solutions to remain competitive. OEMs play a pivotal role in seamlessly integrating these systems into new aircraft, allowing airlines to offer superior in-flight entertainment and connectivity. This trend stems from the aim to elevate the passenger experience and distinguish services in the highly competitive aviation industry.

The North American market is projected to contribute the largest share from 2021 to 2026

In-flight entertainment & connectivity market in North America is projected to hold the highest market share during the forecast period. North America accounted for the largest share of 50.0% of the in-flight entertainment & connectivity market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period. The presence of major in-flight entertainment & connectivity manufacturers like Viasat, Inc., Astronics Corporation ridium Communications Inc. and Gogo LLC is one of the major reasons for the growth.

The in-flight entertainment & connectivity market is dominated by a few globally established players such as Thales Group (France), Viasat, Inc. (US), Astronics Corporation (US), Iridium Communications Inc. (US), Gogo LLC (US).