La-Z-Boy to Present at Morgan Stanley Global Consumer & Retail Conference

MONROE, Mich., Dec. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE: LZB), a global leader in the manufacture and retail of residential furniture, today announced that Melinda D. Whittington, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Bob Lucian, Senior VP and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley Global Consumer & Retail Conference. The event will be held on December 6, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The presentation will be webcast live and archived at https://lazboy.gcs-web.com/.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated is a global leader in the manufacture and retail of residential furniture, marketing furniture for every room of the home. The Wholesale segment includes La-Z-Boy, England, American Drew®, Hammary®, Kincaid® and the company's international wholesale and manufacturing businesses. The company-owned Retail segment includes 177 of the 353 La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries® stores. The Corporate and Other segment includes Joybird, an e-commerce retailer and manufacturer of upholstered furniture that also has 11 stores in the U.S.