AS Tallink Grupp Statistics for November 2023

| Source: Tallink Grupp Tallink Grupp

Tallinn, ESTONIA

In November 2023 AS Tallink Grupp transported 376,997 passengers, which is a 0.4% decrease compared to November 2022. The number of cargo units decreased by 20.8% to 26,547 units and the number of passenger vehicles decreased by 4.6% to 50,244 units in the same comparison.

AS Tallink Grupp passenger, cargo unit and passenger vehicles numbers for November 2023 were the following:

 November 2023November 2022Change
Passengers376,997378,540-0.4%
Finland-Sweden116,913131,606-11.2%
Estonia-Finland225,068207,0718.7%
Estonia-Sweden35,01639,863-12.2%
    
Cargo Units26,54733,502-20.8%
Finland-Sweden3,4184,066-15.9%
Estonia-Finland19,03624,999-23.9%
Estonia-Sweden4,0934,437-7.8%
    
Passenger Vehicles50,24452,688-4.6%
Finland-Sweden2,8403,804-25.3%
Estonia-Finland46,22947,555-2.8%
Estonia-Sweden1,1751,329-11.6%

                                

FINLAND–SWEDEN
In November 2023, the Finland-Sweden results reflect the operation of the two cruise ferries on the Helsinki-Stockholm and one cruise ferry on the Turku-Kapellskär route. The cruise ferry Silja Serenade did not operate the Helsinki-Stockholm route on 2 days for technical reasons.

ESTONIA–FINLAND
In November 2023, the Estonia-Finland results reflect operations of shuttle services of MyStar and Megastar as well as the operations of the cruise vessel Victoria I. The cruise ferry Victoria I started operating the 22-hour cruise service from 12 October 2023.

ESTONIA–SWEDEN
In November 2023, the Estonia-Sweden results reflect the operations of the Tallinn-Stockholm and the Paldiski-Kapellskär route by one cruise ferry and two cargo vessels.  The cruise ferry Baltic Queen did not operate the Tallinn-Stockholm route for 2 days for technical reasons.


Anneli Simm
Investor Relations Manager

AS Tallink Grupp
Sadama 5
10111 Tallinn
E-mail: Anneli.simm@tallink.ee

Attachment


Attachments

2023 11 ENG