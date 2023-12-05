AS Tallink Grupp Statistics for November 2023

In November 2023 AS Tallink Grupp transported 376,997 passengers, which is a 0.4% decrease compared to November 2022. The number of cargo units decreased by 20.8% to 26,547 units and the number of passenger vehicles decreased by 4.6% to 50,244 units in the same comparison.
AS Tallink Grupp passenger, cargo unit and passenger vehicles numbers for November 2023 were the following:
|November 2023
|November 2022
|Change
|Passengers
|376,997
|378,540
|-0.4%
|Finland-Sweden
|116,913
|131,606
|-11.2%
|Estonia-Finland
|225,068
|207,071
|8.7%
|Estonia-Sweden
|35,016
|39,863
|-12.2%
|Cargo Units
|26,547
|33,502
|-20.8%
|Finland-Sweden
|3,418
|4,066
|-15.9%
|Estonia-Finland
|19,036
|24,999
|-23.9%
|Estonia-Sweden
|4,093
|4,437
|-7.8%
|Passenger Vehicles
|50,244
|52,688
|-4.6%
|Finland-Sweden
|2,840
|3,804
|-25.3%
|Estonia-Finland
|46,229
|47,555
|-2.8%
|Estonia-Sweden
|1,175
|1,329
|-11.6%
FINLAND–SWEDEN
In November 2023, the Finland-Sweden results reflect the operation of the two cruise ferries on the Helsinki-Stockholm and one cruise ferry on the Turku-Kapellskär route. The cruise ferry Silja Serenade did not operate the Helsinki-Stockholm route on 2 days for technical reasons.
ESTONIA–FINLAND
In November 2023, the Estonia-Finland results reflect operations of shuttle services of MyStar and Megastar as well as the operations of the cruise vessel Victoria I. The cruise ferry Victoria I started operating the 22-hour cruise service from 12 October 2023.
ESTONIA–SWEDEN
In November 2023, the Estonia-Sweden results reflect the operations of the Tallinn-Stockholm and the Paldiski-Kapellskär route by one cruise ferry and two cargo vessels. The cruise ferry Baltic Queen did not operate the Tallinn-Stockholm route for 2 days for technical reasons.
Anneli Simm
Investor Relations Manager
AS Tallink Grupp
Sadama 5
10111 Tallinn
E-mail: Anneli.simm@tallink.ee
Attachment