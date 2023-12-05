AS Tallink Grupp Statistics for November 2023

In November 2023 AS Tallink Grupp transported 376,997 passengers, which is a 0.4% decrease compared to November 2022. The number of cargo units decreased by 20.8% to 26,547 units and the number of passenger vehicles decreased by 4.6% to 50,244 units in the same comparison.

AS Tallink Grupp passenger, cargo unit and passenger vehicles numbers for November 2023 were the following:

November 2023 November 2022 Change Passengers 376,997 378,540 -0.4% Finland-Sweden 116,913 131,606 -11.2% Estonia-Finland 225,068 207,071 8.7% Estonia-Sweden 35,016 39,863 -12.2% Cargo Units 26,547 33,502 -20.8% Finland-Sweden 3,418 4,066 -15.9% Estonia-Finland 19,036 24,999 -23.9% Estonia-Sweden 4,093 4,437 -7.8% Passenger Vehicles 50,244 52,688 -4.6% Finland-Sweden 2,840 3,804 -25.3% Estonia-Finland 46,229 47,555 -2.8% Estonia-Sweden 1,175 1,329 -11.6%

FINLAND–SWEDEN

In November 2023, the Finland-Sweden results reflect the operation of the two cruise ferries on the Helsinki-Stockholm and one cruise ferry on the Turku-Kapellskär route. The cruise ferry Silja Serenade did not operate the Helsinki-Stockholm route on 2 days for technical reasons.

ESTONIA–FINLAND

In November 2023, the Estonia-Finland results reflect operations of shuttle services of MyStar and Megastar as well as the operations of the cruise vessel Victoria I. The cruise ferry Victoria I started operating the 22-hour cruise service from 12 October 2023.

ESTONIA–SWEDEN

In November 2023, the Estonia-Sweden results reflect the operations of the Tallinn-Stockholm and the Paldiski-Kapellskär route by one cruise ferry and two cargo vessels. The cruise ferry Baltic Queen did not operate the Tallinn-Stockholm route for 2 days for technical reasons.





Anneli Simm

Investor Relations Manager

AS Tallink Grupp

Sadama 5

10111 Tallinn

E-mail: Anneli.simm@tallink.ee

Attachment