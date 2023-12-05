ZeroFox Announces Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results

WASHINGTON, Dec. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZFOX), an enterprise software-as-a-service leader in external cybersecurity, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended October 31, 2023.



“Q3 was another positive quarter for ZeroFox where we experienced strong top line growth while also generating positive free cash flow for the second consecutive quarter” said James C. Foster, Chairman and CEO of ZeroFox. “Our results validate that customers are increasingly seeking a converged, external cybersecurity platform to address complex, evolving cyber threats outside the perimeter. We believe we are the only AI-enabled platform that successfully combines Digital Risk Protection, Threat Intelligence, External Attack Surface Management, and Disruption to protect our growing customer base at scale. The breadth of our platform combined with our strength in on-demand response services positions us well for continued growth in the external cybersecurity market.”

Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Highlights

Revenue : Total revenue was $65.0 million.

: Total revenue was $65.0 million. Annual Recurring Revenue ("ARR") was $185.9 million.

was $185.9 million. Gross margin: GAAP gross margin was 30% and non-GAAP gross margin was 38%. GAAP subscription gross margin was 52% and non-GAAP subscription gross margin was 73%.

GAAP gross margin was 30% and non-GAAP gross margin was 38%. GAAP subscription gross margin was 52% and non-GAAP subscription gross margin was 73%. Loss from Operations: GAAP loss from operations was $86.9 million. Non-GAAP loss from operations was $2.5 million.

GAAP loss from operations was $86.9 million. Non-GAAP loss from operations was $2.5 million. Cash and Cash Equivalents were $29.9 million on October 31, 2023, an increase of approximately $900,000 from July 31, 2023.

Recent Highlights

Ended the quarter with 1,330 subscription customers, including 182 subscription customers with ARR greater than $100,000 – an increase of 27% year-over-year.

Announced the renewal and expansion of an 8-figure contract with a strategic U.S. federal agency focused on cybersecurity. Through this contract and program, the ZeroFox platform is used by thousands of users across more than 200 departments and agencies across federal, state, and local governments to provide cyber threat intelligence, attack surface intelligence, and advanced security operations support.

Launched multiple anti-phishing capabilities providing customers continuous protection against evolving domain-based threats. Key capabilities include anti-cloaking capabilities, SSL monitoring, enhanced subdomain coverage, and weblog monitoring.

Announced new enhancements to physical security intelligence services including interactive mapping capabilities that allow security teams to better visualize and detect physical threats in close proximity to their critical assets and people.

Released the annual 2024 Threat Forecast Report providing an in-depth assessment of anticipated external threat trends and strategic recommendations to counter threats and enhance cybersecurity resilience. ZeroFox intelligence experts predict increasing threats from ransomware and digital extortion incidents, initial access brokers, social engineering, artificial intelligence, and election-related threats among others.

Awarded the 2023 CyberSecurity Breakthrough Award for “Overall Incident Response Solution of the Year.”

Recognized as a technology leader in the 2023 Quadrant SPARK Matrix™ by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions.

Financial Outlook

For the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2024, the Company currently expects:

Revenue of $56.0 million to $58.0 million.

Non-GAAP loss from operations of $5.8 million to $4.8 million.

For the full fiscal year 2024, the Company currently expects:

Revenue of $228.7 million to $230.7 million.

Non-GAAP loss from operations of $21.4 million to $20.4 million.

ZeroFox has not reconciled its expectations as to non-GAAP loss from operations to their most directly comparable GAAP measures because certain items are out of ZeroFox’s control or cannot be reasonably predicted. Accordingly, a reconciliation for forward-looking non-GAAP loss from operations is not available without unreasonable effort.

Additional information regarding the non-GAAP financial measures and key business measures discussed in this release, including an explanation of these measures and how each is calculated, is included below under the heading “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Business Measures.” A reconciliation of non-GAAP to GAAP financial measures has also been provided in the financial tables included below and is available on our Investor Relations website.

About ZeroFox

ZeroFox (Nasdaq: ZFOX), an enterprise software-as-a-service leader in external cybersecurity, has redefined security outside the corporate perimeter on the internet, where businesses operate, and threat actors thrive. The ZeroFox platform combines advanced AI analytics, digital risk and privacy protection, full-spectrum threat intelligence, and a robust portfolio of breach, incident and takedown response capabilities to expose and disrupt phishing and fraud campaigns, botnet exposures, credential theft, impersonations, data breaches, and physical threats that target your brands, domains, people, and assets. Join thousands of customers, including some of the largest public sector organizations as well as finance, media, technology and retail companies to stay ahead of adversaries and address the entire lifecycle of external cyber risks. ZeroFox and the ZeroFox logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of ZeroFox, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. Visit www.zerofox.com for more information.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

ZeroFox will host a conference call today, December 5, 2023, at 8:00 a.m. to discuss its financial results. To access this call via webcast, please use this link: ZeroFox F3Q24 Earnings Call . The live webcast and a webcast replay of the conference call can be accessed from the investor relations page of ZeroFox’s website at https://ir.zerofox.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are “forward-looking statements” under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, that address activities, events or developments that we expect, believe or anticipate will or may occur in the future, including statements related to our anticipated financial results for our fourth quarter of fiscal year 2024 and fiscal year 2024, and prospects for growth opportunities in external cybersecurity and our progress to achieving profitability are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by these forward-looking statements. The inclusion of any statement in this press release does not constitute an admission by ZeroFox or any other person that the events or circumstances described in such statement are material. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following: our ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the business combination with IDX and of the LookingGlass acquisition; defects, errors, or vulnerabilities in the ZeroFox platform, the failure of the ZeroFox platform to block malware or prevent a security breach, misuse of the ZeroFox platform, or risks of product liability claims that would harm our reputation and adversely impact our business, operating results, and financial condition; if our enterprise platform offerings do not interoperate with our customers’ network and security infrastructure, or with third-party products, websites or services, our results of operations may be harmed; we may not timely and cost-effectively scale and adapt our existing technology to meet our customers’ performance and other requirements; our ability to introduce new products and solutions and features is dependent on adequate research and development resources and our ability to successfully complete acquisitions; our success depends, in part, on the integrity and scalability of our systems and infrastructure; we rely on third-party cloud providers to host and operate our platform, and any disruption of or interference with our use of these offerings may negatively affect our ability to maintain the performance and reliability of our platform which could cause our business to suffer; we rely on software and services from other parties; we have a history of losses, and we may not be able to achieve or sustain profitability in the future; if organizations do not adopt cloud, and/or SaaS-delivered external cybersecurity solutions that may be based on new and untested security concepts, our ability to grow our business and our results of operations may be adversely affected; we have experienced rapid growth in recent periods, and if we do not manage our future growth, our business and results of operations will be adversely affected; we face intense competition and could lose market share to our competitors, which could adversely affect our business, financial condition, and results of operations; competitive pricing pressure may reduce revenue, gross profits, and adversely affect our financial results; adverse general and industry-specific economic and market conditions and reductions in customer spending, in either the private or public sector, including as a result of inflation and geopolitical uncertainty such as the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, and the Israel Hamas War, may reduce demand for our platform or products and solutions, which could harm our business, financial condition and results of operations; the COVID-19 pandemic could adversely affect our business, operating results, and financial condition; if we fail to adapt to rapid technological change, evolving industry standards and changing customer needs, requirements or preferences, our ability to remain competitive could be impaired; one U.S. government customer accounts for a substantial portion of our revenues; and we rely heavily on the services of our senior management team.

Additional information concerning these, and other risks, is described under the “Risk Factors” section of our final prospectus filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) pursuant to Rule 424(b) under the Securities Act of 1933 on September 26, 2023, in connection with our Post-effective Amendment No. 1 to Form S-1 on Form S-3 Registration Statement, and in other filings filed with the SEC. We expressly disclaim any obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable law.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Business Measures

In addition to our results determined in accordance with GAAP, we believe the following non-GAAP measures and key business measures are useful in evaluating our operating performance. We use the following non-GAAP financial information and key business measures to evaluate our ongoing operations and for internal planning and forecasting purposes. We believe that non-GAAP financial information, when taken collectively, may be helpful to investors because it provides consistency and comparability with past financial performance by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of our business, results of operations or outlook. However, non-GAAP financial information is presented for supplemental informational purposes only, has limitations as an analytical tool, and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP.

Other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate similarly titled non-GAAP measures and key business measures differently or may use other measures to evaluate their performance, all of which could reduce the usefulness of our non-GAAP financial measures and key business measures as tools for comparison.

A reconciliation is provided below for each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable financial measure stated in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the related GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures and not rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business.

Non-GAAP Gross Profit and Non-GAAP Gross Margin

We define non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP gross margin as GAAP gross profit and GAAP gross margin, respectively, excluding stock-based compensation expense and amortization of acquired intangible assets.

Non-GAAP Subscription Gross Profit and Non-GAAP Subscription Gross Margin

We define non-GAAP subscription gross profit and non-GAAP subscription gross margin as GAAP subscription gross profit and GAAP subscription gross margin, respectively, excluding stock-based compensation expense and amortization of acquired intangible assets.

Non-GAAP Services Gross Profit and Non-GAAP Services Gross Margin

We define non-GAAP services gross profit and non-GAAP services gross margin as GAAP services gross profit and GAAP services gross margin, respectively, excluding stock-based compensation expense and amortization of acquired intangible assets.

Non-GAAP Research and Development Expense, Non-GAAP Sales and Marketing Expense and Non-GAAP General and Administrative Expense

We define these non-GAAP measures as their respective GAAP measures, excluding stock-based compensation expense, amortization of acquired intangible assets, costs incurred for the August 2022 business combination, and purchase accounting adjustments from the August 2022 business combination.

Non-GAAP Loss from Operations

We define non-GAAP loss from operations as GAAP loss from operations, excluding stock-based compensation expense, amortization of acquired intangible assets, costs incurred for the August 2022 business combination, purchase accounting adjustments from the August 2022 business combination, and goodwill impairment charge.

Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR)

We define ARR as the annualized contract value of all recurring revenue related to contracts in place as of the reporting date assuming any contract is renewed on its existing terms. We continue to include ARR from customers whose term has expired within 90 days of the applicable measurement date for which we are actively negotiating renewal.

Subscription Customers

We define a subscription customer as any entity that has entered into a distinct subscription agreement for access to the ZeroFox platform or services for which the term has not ended or with which we are continuing to provide service and negotiating a renewal contract that expired within 90 days of the applicable measurement date. We do not consider our channel partners as customers. We treat managed service security providers, who may purchase our offerings on behalf of multiple companies, as a single subscription customer.





ZEROFOX HOLDINGS, INC.

Consolidated Statement of Operations

(Unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended

October 31, 2023 August 4, 2022 to October 31, 2022 Nine Months Ended

October 31, 2023 Revenue Subscription $ 23,748 $ 15,174 $ 65,191 Services 41,275 27,815 107,601 Total revenue 65,023 42,989 172,792 Cost of revenue (1)(2) Subscription 11,388 8,921 32,703 Services 33,806 21,359 86,594 Total cost of revenue 45,194 30,280 119,297 Gross profit 19,829 12,709 53,495 Operating expenses (1)(2) Research and development 8,162 5,637 23,284 Sales and marketing 18,234 16,747 53,724 General and administrative 8,199 8,902 28,732 Goodwill impairment 72,148 698,650 72,148 Total operating expenses 106,743 729,936 177,888 Loss from operations (86,914 ) (717,227 ) (124,393 ) Other (expense) income Interest expense, net (3,917 ) (4,428 ) (11,217 ) Change in fair value of purchase consideration liability 2,439 — 3,645 Change in fair value of warrant liability 372 5,837 (512 ) Change in fair value of sponsor earnout shares 246 9,211 2,186 Total other expense (860 ) 10,620 (5,898 ) Loss before income taxes (87,774 ) (706,607 ) (130,291 ) Benefit from income taxes (1,082 ) (2,449 ) (8,784 ) Net loss after tax $ (86,692 ) $ (704,158 ) $ (121,507 ) Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (0.68 ) $ (6.03 ) $ (0.99 ) Weighted-average shares used in computation of net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted 126,586,116 116,853,297 122,662,666 Other comprehensive loss Foreign currency translation (424 ) (18 ) (291 ) Total other comprehensive loss (424 ) (18 ) (291 ) Total comprehensive loss $ (87,116 ) $ (704,176 ) $ (121,798 )





ZEROFOX HOLDINGS, INC.

Consolidated Statement of Operations

(Unaudited) 1 Includes stock-based compensation as follows: (in thousands) Three Months Ended

October 31, 2023 August 4, 2022 to October 31, 2022 Nine Months Ended

October 31, 2023 Cost of revenue - subscription $ 59 $ 8 $ 138 Cost of revenue - services 37 1 79 Research and development 487 57 1,114 Sales and marketing 471 84 1,156 General and administrative 938 155 2,918 Total stock-based compensation expense $ 1,992 $ 305 $ 5,405





2 Includes amortization of acquired intangible assets as follows: (in thousands) Three Months Ended

October 31, 2023 August 4, 2022 to October 31, 2022 Nine Months Ended

October 31, 2023 Cost of revenue - subscription $ 4,933 $ 4,635 $ 14,670 Sales and marketing 4,475 5,850 16,941 General and administrative 908 854 2,700 Total amortization of acquired intangible assets $ 10,316 $ 11,339 $ 34,311





ZEROFOX HOLDINGS, INC.

Consolidated Balance Sheet

(Unaudited) (in thousands, except share data) October 31, 2023 January 31, 2023 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 29,864 $ 47,549 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts 38,319 29,609 Deferred contract acquisition costs, current 4,757 5,456 Prepaid expenses and other assets 12,243 5,300 Total current assets 85,183 87,914 Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation 1,923 671 Capitalized software, net of accumulated amortization 291 253 Deferred contract acquisition costs, net of current portion 3,759 7,751 Acquired intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization 246,033 262,444 Goodwill 347,677 406,608 Operating lease right-of-use assets 4,031 720 Other assets 1,454 550 Total assets $ 690,351 $ 766,911 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 858 $ 3,099 Accrued compensation, accrued expenses, and other current liabilities 15,010 18,751 Current portion of long-term debt 938 15,938 Deferred revenue, current 77,643 47,977 Operating lease liabilities, current 1,555 406 Total current liabilities 96,004 86,171 Deferred revenue, net of current portion 9,960 5,981 Long-term debt, net of deferred financing costs 193,291 157,843 Purchase consideration liability 3,171 — Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 2,561 427 Warrants 383 2,581 Sponsor earnout shares 259 2,445 Deferred tax liability 6,978 22,592 Total liabilities 312,607 278,040 Stockholders' equity Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 1,000,000,000 authorized shares; 124,544,300 and 118,190,135 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 12 12 Additional paid-in capital 1,254,308 1,243,637 Accumulated deficit (876,184 ) (754,677 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (392 ) (101 ) Total stockholders’ equity 377,744 488,871 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 690,351 $ 766,911





ZEROFOX HOLDINGS, INC.

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

(in thousands) Nine Months Ended

October 31, 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (121,507 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in

operating activities: Goodwill impairment 72,148 Depreciation and amortization 980 Amortization of software development costs 88 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 34,311 Amortization of right-of-use assets 1,272 Amortization of deferred debt issuance costs 81 Stock-based compensation 5,405 Provision for bad debts 280 Gain on disposal of property and equipment (4 ) Change in fair value of warrants 512 Change in fair value of purchase consideration liability (3,645 ) Change in fair value of sponsor earnout shares (2,186 ) Deferred taxes (9,245 ) Noncash interest expense 10,540 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (5,757 ) Deferred contract acquisition costs (5,300 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (5,982 ) Accounts payable, accrued compensation, accrued

expenses, and other current liabilities (8,830 ) Deferred revenue 22,795 Operating lease liabilities (1,505 ) Net cash used in operating activities (15,549 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Business acquisition - LookingGlass, net of cash acquired (7,892 ) Purchases of property and equipment (600 ) Capitalized software (126 ) Net cash used in investing activities (8,618 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Exercise of stock options 283 Proceeds from issuance of notes payable, net of issuance costs 7,425 Repayment of debt (703 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 7,005 Foreign exchange translation adjustment (211 ) Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (17,373 ) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of year 47,649 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of year $ 30,276 Supplemental cash flow information: Cash paid for interest $ 1,453 Cash paid for income taxes 1,866 Non-cash investing and financing activities: Issuance of warrants along with issuance of debt $ 126 Issuance of common stock to partially satisfy purchase consideration liability 2,647 Accrual of purchase consideration in connection with business acquisition 9,465 Convertible note issued in connection with business acquisition 3,333 Operating lease liabilities arising from obtaining right-of-use assets 3,895





ZEROFOX HOLDINGS, INC.

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (Continued)

(Unaudited) The following table provides a reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash reported within the Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet that sum to the total of the same such amounts shown in the Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows. October 31, 2023 Cash and cash equivalents $ 29,864 Restricted cash included in other assets 412 Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash shown in the

condensed consolidated statements of cash flows $ 30,276





ZEROFOX HOLDINGS, INC.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliation to GAAP Results

(Unaudited) Non-GAAP Gross Profit and Non-GAAP Gross Margin (in thousands) Three Months Ended

October 31, 2023 August 4, 2022 to October 31, 2022 Nine Months Ended

October 31, 2023 Revenue $ 65,023 $ 42,989 $ 172,792 Gross profit 19,829 12,709 53,495 Add: Stock-based compensation expense 96 9 217 Add: Amortization of acquired intangible assets 4,933 4,635 14,670 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 24,858 $ 17,353 $ 68,382 Gross margin 30 % 30 % 31 % Non-GAAP gross margin 38 % 40 % 40 % Non-GAAP Subscription Gross Profit and Non-GAAP Subscription Gross Margin (in thousands) Three Months Ended

October 31, 2023 August 4, 2022 to October 31, 2022 Nine Months Ended

October 31, 2023 Subscription revenue $ 23,748 $ 15,174 $ 65,191 Subscription gross profit 12,360 6,253 32,488 Add: Stock-based compensation expense 59 8 138 Add: Amortization of acquired intangible assets 4,933 4,635 14,670 Non-GAAP subscription gross profit $ 17,352 $ 10,896 $ 47,296 Subscription gross margin 52 % 41 % 50 % Non-GAAP subscription gross margin 73 % 72 % 73 % Non-GAAP Services Gross Profit and Non-GAAP Services Gross Margin (in thousands) Three Months Ended

October 31, 2023 August 4, 2022 to October 31, 2022 Nine Months Ended

October 31, 2023 Services revenue $ 41,275 $ 27,815 $ 107,601 Services gross profit 7,469 6,456 21,007 Add: Stock-based compensation expense 37 1 79 Non-GAAP services gross profit $ 7,506 $ 6,457 $ 21,086 Services gross margin 18 % 23 % 20 % Non-GAAP services gross margin 18 % 23 % 20 %





ZEROFOX HOLDINGS, INC.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliation to GAAP Results

(Unaudited) Non-GAAP Research and Development Expense (in thousands) Three Months Ended

October 31, 2023 August 4, 2022 to October 31, 2022 Nine Months Ended

October 31, 2023 Research and development expense $ 8,162 $ 5,637 $ 23,284 Less: Stock-based compensation expense 487 57 1,114 Non-GAAP research and development expense $ 7,675 $ 5,580 $ 22,170 Non-GAAP Sales and Marketing Expense (in thousands) Three Months Ended

October 31, 2023 August 4, 2022 to October 31, 2022 Nine Months Ended

October 31, 2023 Sales and marketing expense $ 18,234 $ 16,747 $ 53,724 Less: Stock-based compensation expense 471 84 1,156 Less: Amortization of acquired intangible assets 4,475 5,850 16,941 Less: Purchase accounting adjustment from the August 2022 business combination — — (3,147 ) Non-GAAP sales and marketing expense $ 13,288 $ 10,813 $ 38,774 Non-GAAP General and Administrative Expense (in thousands) Three Months Ended

October 31, 2023 August 4, 2022 to October 31, 2022 Nine Months Ended

October 31, 2023 General and administrative expense $ 8,199 $ 8,902 $ 28,732 Less: Stock-based compensation expense 938 155 2,918 Less: Amortization of acquired intangible assets 908 854 2,700 Less: Expenses related to the August 2022 business combination — 1,161 — Non-GAAP general and administrative expense $ 6,353 $ 6,732 $ 23,114





Non-GAAP Loss from Operations (in thousands) Three Months Ended

October 31, 2023 August 4, 2022 to October 31, 2022 Nine Months Ended

October 31, 2023 Loss from operations $ (86,914 ) $ (717,227 ) $ (124,393 ) Add: Stock-based compensation expense 1,992 305 5,405 Add: Amortization of acquired intangible assets 10,316 11,339 34,311 Add: Expenses related to the August 2022 business combination — 1,161 — Add: Purchase accounting adjustment from the August 2022 business combination — — (3,147 ) Add: Goodwill impairment 72,148 698,650 72,148 Non-GAAP loss from operations $ (2,458 ) $ (5,772 ) $ (15,676 )

