Branded Legacy, Inc. (BLEG) Expands Portfolio with Comprehensive Acquisition of MariJ Pharmaceuticals Inc, Including Licenses, Organic Certifications, and Substantial Assets

MELBOURNE, Fla., Dec. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Branded Legacy, Inc. (OTC.PK: BLEG) , a key player in the biotech industry, is excited to announce its largest acquisition to date, MariJ Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The deal significantly expands Branded Legacy's asset base and intellectual property portfolio with a landmark acquisition. The deal brings an impressive suite of physical and IP assets including a compounding pharmacy license, a cutting-edge supercritical CO2 extraction unit, inventory of certified organic refined CBD, a fleet of licensed and permitted vehicles – ingeniously modified to house a complete extraction facility, a state-of-the-art refinement lab, and food-safe production area. The acquisition further includes an array of vital operational tools, such as advanced chillers, refrigerators, precision scales, an industrial biomass grinder, and a diverse selection of terpenes, flavorings, and essential lab supplies as well as a patent.



Branded Legacy, Inc. has taken a significant leap in its expansion strategy by acquiring MariJ Pharmaceuticals, a company celebrated for its award-winning organic products and expertise in the CBD and wellness industry. This acquisition represents the integration of MariJ's entire operational framework, including its multiple formulations and products with proven track records of profitability, into Branded Legacy, Inc. The deal encompasses two separate companies under the MariJ umbrella, each contributing unique strengths and licensing support for market presence to Branded Legacy's growing portfolio.

The acquisition of MariJ by Branded Legacy, Inc. notably includes two specialized trucks (an International and a Freightliner), engineered to enhance operational flexibility and reach. One truck is a fully-equipped mobile extraction facility, designed for on-site processing of raw materials into high-quality extracts. The second truck serves as a dual-purpose food-safe space and refinement lab, adhering to strict health and safety standards. Additionally, a mobile repair service truck (an F250), with all necessary tools and equipment, ensures the maintenance and efficiency of these unique assets. These trucks, permitted in multiple states including Colorado and Tennessee, embody a significant leap in Branded Legacy's capabilities, particularly with the inclusion of a compounding pharmaceutical license. This strategic acquisition not only expands the company's physical assets but also its geographical footprint and service offerings.

Moreover, the acquisition extends to MariJ's digital and intellectual property, customer and operational databases, formulations, CRM, as well as multiple domains and websites. The deal also includes permits, a patent for extraction and processing, trademarks, and organic certifications, further solidifying Branded Legacy, Inc.'s asset profile.

"The complete acquisition of MariJ is a strategic move that aligns perfectly with our vision for growth and market leadership," stated Dave Oswald, CEO of Branded Legacy, Inc. "This acquisition not only enhances our product range and production capabilities but also brings in a wealth of intellectual property, history, data, and operational assets that will be instrumental in our future endeavors."

The acquisition is a combination of preferred series stock and cash. The shares issued will have a buyback option as well as a lockout/leak agreement, reflecting Branded Legacy, Inc.'s commitment to sustainable growth and shareholder value. The closing of the acquisition was consummated on December 4, 2023, marking a significant milestone in the company's journey.

Rick Pertile, CEO of MariJ Pharmaceuticals conveys trust and confidence in the deal, he adds "I am thrilled to witness the immense potential of Branded Legacy. My decision to accept stock with such stringent restrictions is a testament to my confidence in the company's future growth. I foresee a significant increase in value, making this agreement a no-brainer for me. I am excited to be part of this journey and look forward to the remarkable advancements we can achieve together."

As Branded Legacy, Inc. integrates MariJ's assets and capabilities, the company is poised to deliver enhanced products and services to its customers, reinforcing its commitment to excellence in the health and wellness industry.

About MariJ Pharmaceuticals, Inc.:

MariJ Pharmaceuticals, Inc., based in Clearwater, Florida, specializes in the certified organic mobile extraction and production of CBD from industrial hemp. They offer a range of cannabinoid products and services tailored for the pharmaceutical and bio-product industries, ensuring compliance with legal THC limits. Their expertise extends to mobile CO2 certified organic, patented extraction services and the legal distribution of both wholesale and retail products in all U.S. markets. MariJ is also known for its commitment to HIPAA compliance and good corporate governance. More information can be found at the MariJ Website

About Branded Legacy, Inc.:

Branded Legacy, Inc. (OTC: BLEG) is a diversified holdings company focused on the biotech sector. With a commitment to excellence and innovation, Branded Legacy specializes in the development and marketing of cutting-edge products and services. The company's diverse portfolio includes ventures in biotechnology, digital solutions, and wellness products, all aimed at enhancing the quality of life for its customers. Branded Legacy's strategic approach to growth involves identifying and integrating promising businesses and technologies that align with its mission to deliver sustainable, high-quality products and services.

