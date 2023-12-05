RTI to Showcase Connext Drive 3.0, the Communication Framework for Software-Defined Vehicles, at CES 2024

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Dec. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Real-Time Innovations (RTI) , the largest software framework company for autonomous systems, will exhibit at CES 2024 , held January 9 – 12, in Las Vegas. At booth #5276 in the LVCC West Hall, RTI will showcase Connext Drive® 3.0 : the flexible, future-proof, and data-centric communication framework for software-defined vehicles (SDVs). It expedites time to market by providing the first platform-independent adherence to the highest functional safety standard, ISO26262 ASIL D, and bridges the platform gap between DDS, AUTOSAR Classic, AUTOSAR Adaptive and ROS 2.



Based on the Data Distribution Service (DDS™) standard , the latest version of Connext Drive delivers on the promise of safer, more flexible and adaptable automotive systems by forging a pathway between functional safety and innovation. In automotive, RTI works with more than 25 companies who use Connext to accelerate their software-defined programs.

At Booth #5276 in the West Hall, RTI will provide hands-on demonstrations of how its latest solution can accelerate SDV development with its unique communication capabilities both in and off vehicle. The demos will showcase how Connext Drive works with the following use cases:

Dynamic Zonal Architecture: This shows interconnected, multi-vendor hardware and operating system platforms that use Connext Drive to share data across a modern Zonal Architecture. High Performance Compute: This shows DDS managing the dataflow on high performance processor platforms to integrate different functions from domains such as AD/ADAS and PowerTrain/Vehicle Control. Digital Cockpit: This highlights multi-vendor interoperability in creating a digital display that collects various types of vehicle data from ECUs and sensors, spread across the vehicle. Simulation and Testing: This highlights the latest in automotive simulation and testing. Based on Connext Drive, the demo will showcase how real-time data flow enables unique functionalities for HIL and SIL.

Event Details

What: RTI at CES 2024, Booth #5276 in the LVCC West Hall

When: January 9 - 12, 2024

Where: Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC), 3150 Paradise Road, Las Vegas, Nev. 89109

For more information about RTI at CES 2024, please visit this link .

About RTI

Real-Time Innovations (RTI) is the largest software framework company for autonomous systems. RTI Connext® is the world’s leading architecture for developing intelligent distributed systems. Uniquely, Connext shares data directly, connecting AI algorithms to real-time networks of devices to build autonomous systems.

RTI is the best in the world at ensuring our customers’ success in deploying production systems. With over 2,000 designs, RTI software runs over 250 autonomous vehicle programs, controls the largest power plants in North America, coordinates combat management on U.S. Navy ships, drives a new generation of medical robotics, enables flying cars, and provides 24/7 intelligence for hospital and emergency medicine. RTI runs a smarter world.

RTI is the leading vendor of products compliant with the Object Management Group® (OMG®) Data Distribution Service (DDS™) standard. RTI is privately held and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California with regional offices in Colorado, Spain and Singapore.