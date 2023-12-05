Red Cat Debuts in Latin America, Continuing Global Expansion Efforts Among U.S. Allies

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, Dec. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RCAT) (“Red Cat” or the “Company”), a drone technology company integrating robotic hardware and software for military, government and commercial operations, announces its debut into the Latin America defense and security market, a continuation of its global expansion efforts among U.S. allies. The Company will be showcasing its Teal 2 drone at Expodefensa 2023, a leading defense and security event being held in Bogotá, Colombia on December 5-7, 2023. Red Cat will be exhibiting in booth D258 in the USA Partnership Pavilion.



“Latin America has unique security and defense needs, and we believe that our Teal 2 product line is an ideal solution for governments and private enterprise alike given its wide array of features and affordable price,” stated Jeff Thompson, Red Cat’s Founder and CEO. “Our U.S. government certifications are a key feature to customers worldwide, as they underscore the effectiveness, ease of use, and security features that set our drones apart. We look forward to attending Expodefensa and to bringing our offering to the region, where it can be used to support border security, police and public safety, and Latin American military forces, among others.”

Teal 2 is built by Red Cat subsidiary Teal Drones, based in Salt Lake City. It is an affordable, man-portable drone solution that is designed to “Dominate the Night™.” Additionally, Teal 2 has best-in-class night vision camera, fully modular design, multi-vehicle control, and artificial intelligence capabilities. The drone is designed to support U.S. military operations, public safety organizations, and U.S. government agencies in a variety of environments. It is both Blue UAS Certified, which means it is approved by the Department of Defense, and FAA Remote ID approved.

Additionally, Teal Drones is currently competing in the U.S. Army’s Short Range Reconnaissance program, where it is developing a new small unmanned aircraft system (sUAS) prototype. The winning vendors(s) will be selected to produce a rucksack-portable sUAS to provide Army platoons with a rapidly deployable surveillance and reconnaissance capability to gain situational awareness beyond the next terrain feature.

Expodefensa 2023 is a main hub for Security and Defense in Latin America, allowing international exhibitors to present their systems and products in response to a growing regional demand. The aim of the event is to help governments and armed forces face their operational and capability challenges while playing a role in building a safer Latin America. This year, Expodefensa will shed a special light on solutions that help Latin American countries ensure the safety of their resources and citizens.

For more information on Expodefensa 2023, please visit the event’s website.

About Red Cat Holdings, Inc.

Red Cat (Nasdaq: RCAT) is a drone technology company integrating robotic hardware and software for military, government and commercial operations. Red Cat’s solutions are designed to “Dominate the Night™” and include the Teal 2, a small unmanned system offering the highest-resolution thermal imaging in its class. Learn more at www.redcatholdings.com.

