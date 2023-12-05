Basis Technologies is the First DSP to Integrate Google Ads Performance Max Campaign Reporting

CHICAGO, Dec. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Basis Technologies (https://basis.com), a global provider of programmatic advertising and media automation solutions, today announced a first-to-market integration enabling marketers to measure Google Ads Performance Max (P-Max) campaigns from a third-party demand-side platform (DSP). The Basis media automation platform now accesses real-time ad delivery data from P-Max, providing a streamlined ad experience through an integration with Google Ads. Basis is unifying digital media management by providing holistic campaign planning and performance insights for programmatic, direct, search and social ad channels.



P-Max is increasing in adoption and is one walled garden platform among the many that an advertiser may be using for display, search and social ads simultaneously. Each of these platforms have their own unique features and interfaces, which increases the complexity for a media team to manage. In addition, an advertiser, on the same campaign, may be buying media through its DSP. Tracking the effectiveness of campaigns on different channels is essential for evaluating ad spend allocation. Basis’ comprehensive third-party platform integrations enable marketers to conveniently manage, track and analyze campaign performance without the need to switch between platforms. It becomes easier for marketers to maximize budgets when they are optimizing omnichannel campaigns using data gathered through Basis.

“AI is driving value in advertising, and marketers are increasingly looking to bring more of this element from Google to their media mix. Basis Technologies is meeting the needs of agencies and brands by offering the only technology that empowers media professionals to oversee the delivery of Performance Max campaigns alongside other popular advertising solutions,” said Tyler Kelly, president, Basis Technologies. “Our latest integration drives forward Basis’ vision to provide a comprehensive, cross-channel campaign performance measurement solution that consolidates the most important elements and tools.”

Basis ingests ad delivery metrics from major ad servers, social and search vendors, and its integrated demand-side platform (DSP). Its delivery data integrations from third-party ad products already include Google Search, Microsoft (Bing, LinkedIn), Meta (Facebook, Instagram), TikTok and Snapchat. These enable media professionals to simplify the process of cross-channel campaign planning, performance tracking, and pacing. They significantly reduce the time needed to check on the health of campaigns in flight, make adjustments, and assemble and unify reports.

Benefits of Basis’ integrated data feed from Google Ads P-Max includes:

Speed: removes steps and saves time from having to log back and forth into Basis and Google Ads to track campaign performance and pacing adjustments.

Control: empowers media buyers to pace and optimize campaigns, as well as analyze cross-channel campaign performance based on a holistic view.

Intelligence: eliminates data silos and serves as a “single source of truth;” provides complete and unified view of cross-channel campaign performance.



No other DSPs have integrations with third party ad sources such as P-Max that allow automated standardization of reports. Basis users don’t have to log into third-party systems, locate campaign data, download spreadsheet reports with dozens of line items, and clean up reports to align them with the preferred arrangement of data. By using Basis to gain insights on campaigns running on P-Max and other ad platforms, marketers can see cross-channel performance data in real-time.

Basis encompasses comprehensive advertising capabilities for programmatic, vendor-direct, search and social. The platform’s nucleus is a top-rated omnichannel DSP complete with programmatic guaranteed and private marketplace deals.

About Basis Technologies

Basis Technologies is a global provider of programmatic advertising and media automation software and services for enterprises. The Basis platform improves omnichannel marketing performance by unifying programmatic and direct media buying, workflow automation, cross-channel campaign planning, universal reporting and business intelligence. It delivers a comprehensive selection of buying methods across all channels and devices, utilizing all major creative types and formats. Delivered through a world-class media services team or a SaaS model, Basis solves digital media complexity and drives profitability through a single system of record, seamless team collaboration, and actionable data-driven insights. Headquartered in Chicago with offices servicing North America, South America, and Europe, Basis Technologies has received numerous accolades for its commitment to employees and workplace culture. Learn more at https://basis.com.

