New Jersey Customer Ordered Winning $525,000 Jersey Cash 5 Lottery Ticket on Lotto.com

Lotto.com , the nation's first online lottery platform to deliver digital draw games and scratch tickets, is thrilled to announce that a $525,000 Jersey City 5 top prize has been won on the Lotto.com platform in New Jersey.



The winning ticket holder, Tracey, who orders tickets from Lotto.com regularly via subscription enjoys the convenience of ordering tickets online. The numbers she plays are special to her family and led to the exciting win.

The run of winners over the last few months showcases the appeal and rapid growth of the platform, which now has 1.4 million customers.

Lotto.com, which is currently available to customers in Arkansas, Colorado, Minnesota, Ohio, New Jersey, New York, and Texas, offers digital access to order official state lottery tickets. Through its secure and convenient solution, Lotto.com provides an easy way to engage in the lottery.

“It’s exciting to have another big winner in our company’s home state, building on what has been a huge year of winners on our platform,” said Thomas Metzger, CEO of Lotto.com Inc. “As we look to 2024 and beyond, we look forward to welcoming new customers to the platform, which generates incremental funds for the meaningful good causes state lotteries support in New Jersey and across the country.”

Since the site’s launch, New Jersey customers have ordered over 375,000 winning tickets on the platform, totalling over $5 million in winnings for New Jersey customers. Lotto.com has also created 71 technology jobs in New Jersey, contributing meaningfully to the State’s economy.

Customers on Lotto.com can order official state lottery tickets for popular lottery games including Powerball® and Mega Millions® and digital scratch tickets on their phone, tablet, laptop, or desktop computer. For more information on Lotto.com, visit www.lotto.com .

Headquartered in New Jersey, Lotto.com Inc. is the first digital platform for ordering official state lottery draw games and scratch tickets. Offering a secure, convenient and contactless way to take part in the lottery, the platform enables customers to order on any device, with no app download or deposit required. As a lottery courier enabling user participation in U.S. state lotteries, Lotto.com helps the lottery contribute incremental funds to state-run programs across education, parks, emergency responders, veterans' health, and other important services. Lotto.com is currently available in Arkansas, Colorado, Minnesota, Ohio, New Jersey, New York & Texas with plans to expand to additional states in the near future.

